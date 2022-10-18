ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Nicki Minaj Slams Grammys Again Over ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Category Change: ‘Certain Members Are Afraid to Keep It in the Competition’

By Gil Kaufman
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Nicki Minaj isn’t done lashing out at the Recording Academy for moving her hit “Super Freaky Girl” out of the Grammy’s rap category and placing it in a pop one . “The Grammys is having blogs post that Variety article to distract you from the fact that ‘SUPER FREAKY GIRL’ was unfairly moved from the rap category while other poppy rap songs remain in the RAP CATEGORY,” Minaj wrote in an Instagram Story on Tuesday morning (Oct. 18).

Related

Here's Why Nicki Minaj & Latto Are Beefing

10/18/2022

“They’re having blogs post that I pulled a ‘stunt’ and that it worked b/c ‘Do We Have a Problem’ is being submitted in rap categories,” she continued about the earlier single that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/ Hip-Hop Songs chart in February. “But what does ‘SFG’ have to do with “DWHAP????” In an earlier slide in Tuesday’s Story, Minaj displayed what appeared to be a post from The Shade Room blog chronicling the first time Minaj called out the Grammys for moving the song, noting that “it looks like the stunt may have gotten their attention.”

The post then cited a recent Variety story that reported that Grammy voters who’ve received their ballots “reportedly say that Nicki is in contention in the best rap performance category for another song of hers.” Responding to that Shade Room post, Nicki wrote, “This is gaslighting @ it’s finest & even this post specifically, @theshaderoom is not posting that part of my live. This is done constantly to make ppl look ‘crazy.'”

At press time a spokesperson for the Recording Academy had not returned requests for comment on Minaj’s post.

A third slide found Minaj continuing her rant against the category switch, with the rapper writing, “It was done to decrease my chances of winning awards for ‘Super Freaky Girl.’ It was done to remove me from the category that they don’t want COMPETITION in!!!!!!! They are all scared to death of the success of that song & thought it would be super EASY for them (like it’s been for the last few years) but ‘SFG’ is such a global smash, certain members are AFRAID to keep it in the competition.”

Last week Minaj hit out at the Recording Academy after it was reported that “Super Freaky Girl” — which her team submitted to the Grammy’s rap categories — was moved to a pop one after the Recording Academy’s rap committee overturned the submission, according to a story in The Hollywood Reporter . “That group determined that Minaj’s playful and pop-sounding song sampling Rick James’ 1981 classic ‘Super Freak’ should compete for best pop solo performance instead of rap awards,” THR reported.

It’s worth noting that MC Hammer also sampled Rick James’ “Super Freak” for “U Can’t Touch This,” which won the best rap solo performance Grammy back in 1991.

“Super Freaky Girl” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in August and has spent eight weeks atop Billboard’s hot rap songs chart. Minaj has suggested that the category switch was part of a broader agenda to celebrate rising rap artists over veterans. In 2017, Drake’s “Hotline Bling” took best rap song and best rap/sung collaboration, Minaj pointed out, though even Drake himself admitted it was a pop number.

On the flip side, Minaj said last week that the same rules applied to Latto’s pop-leaning “Big Energy.” “Now, let’s say that ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song. Let’s just say that, right. What is ‘Big Energy?’ If ‘Super Freaky Girl’ is a pop song, what song is ‘Big Energy.’ What genre is ‘Big Energy?,'” Minaj tweeted.

“If you can’t tell by now that there is a concerted effort to give newer artists things that they really don’t deserve, over people who have been deserving for many years, then you’re not paying attention,” Minaj continued. “And soon female rap will really not have any black women. If you pay attention, you’ll see, you’ll understand.”

The Recording Academy doesn’t reveal reasons when its screening committees relocate tracks into categories other than those that eligible recordings were submitted in, THR noted. The general ballot, which can include thousands of submissions in a single category, isn’t released to the public.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

NBA YoungBoy & Nicki Minaj Team Up for ‘I Admit’: Listen

NBA YoungBoy is celebrating his 23rd birthday with the release of his brand new album Ma, I Got a Family, which features a fresh new collaboration with Nicki Minaj titled “I Admit.” The rap duo previously teamed up on Mike WiLL Made-It’s 2020 single “What That Speed Bout!?” The Ma, I Got a Family cover art features YoungBoy with his sweet family, including his fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle and their two children. The release marks YoungBoy’s fifth drop of 2022 following his Colors mixtape in January and The Last Slimeto in August. In March, he and DaBaby unveiled a collaborative project titled Better Than You and...
Billboard

Ellie Goulding Talks Collaborating With Big Sean & Upcoming Album ‘Higher Than Heaven’: Watch

The arrival of Ellie Goulding‘s next project is imminent. The British singer is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming fifth album, Higher Than Heaven, and to drum up anticipation for the release, discussed the LP’s first single, “Easy Lover” featuring Big Sean, and what fans can expect from the project in an interview with Billboard News. Though fans of the Grammy-nominated singer got to hear “Easy Lover” following its July release, the track was actually several years in the making. “I wrote ‘Easy Lover’ about five years ago in Los Angeles. I was with Greg Kurstin, one of my...
Billboard

Elton John & Britney Spears Drop Purple Disco Machine Remix of ‘Hold Me Closer’

Elton John and Britney Spears unveiled a new remix of their single “Hold Me Closer” by Purple Disco Machine on Friday (Oct. 21). The remix comes complete with an animated visualizer that depicts a couple dancing and embracing against an appropriately purple background as the two superstars croon, “I saw you dancin’ out the ocean/ Runnin’ fast along the sand/ A spirit born of earth and water/ Fire flyin’ from your hands/ Hold me closer, tiny dancer/ Count the headlights on the highway/ Lay me down in sheets of linen/ You had a busy day today.” Related Paris Hilton Gets a Tom...
Billboard

You Have to See This Sports Reporter Reference Every Track on Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’ During Broadcast

Taylor Swift finally unveiled her Midnights album on Friday (Oct. 21), and to celebrate, Sportsnet anchor Faizal Khamisa challenged himself to reference all 13 tracks of the original album while running through his sports broadcast. “Alex Bregman was once baseball’s ‘Anti-Hero,’ but now he’s just plain hero for Houston,” he says at one point, before calling a heated hockey fight some “Vigilante S—.” He flawlessly incorporated all tracks into the broadcast, checking off each song as he went along. While the broadcast featured the 13 tracks that dropped at midnight, Swift promised a  “special very chaotic surprise” in the wee hours following...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Sounds Like an ‘Angel’ With This Monica Cover

Kelly Clarkson dipped into the R&B world on Friday’s (Oct. 21) “Kellyoke” installment, performing Monica‘s 1998 classic, “Angel of Mine.” Dressed in a sleek, camel-colored maxi dress and gold accessories, the superstar belted the track effortlessly, perfectly capturing Monica’s tender track. “Angel of Mine,” featured on Monica’s The Boy Is Mine album, topped the all-genre Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for four weeks, and spent an impressive 30 weeks total on the chart. Following the success of her previous singles, “The Boy Is Mine” and “The First Night,” the song was the album’s third consecutive release to reach the Hot 100...
RadarOnline

'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting

Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Halsey Says Gwen Stefani ‘Has Always Been a Huge Inspiration’ for Her Music

Halsey premiered her new Amp radio show Halsey: For the Record this week, and during the debut episode, they opened up about looking up to Gwen Stefani. “Gwen is definitely one of those artists,” the “I Am Not a Woman, I Am a God” singer said. “When people ask me who inspires my music…Gwen has always been a huge inspiration for me from like wearing white tank tops onstage and low-rise pants to wearing my hair in space buns, to doing my own makeup, because Gwen used to and still does. I think she has a cosmetic company as well. Shout-out...
Billboard

Taylor Swift‘s ‘Midnights’: A Personal, Emotionally Potent Late-Night Check-In (Critic’s Take)

Taylor Swift’s 10th studio album, Midnights, was introduced to us as an exercise in restlessness. “This is a collection of music written in the middle of the night,” Swift wrote in August while announcing the project, “a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face.” This explanation for Midnights makes sense in the context of its arrival. Less than two years after the unexpected, two-pronged opus of Folklore and Evermore, and smack in the middle of her extended process of re-recording (and expanding) her first six studio albums, Swift certainly did not need to...
Billboard

ATEEZ’s 2019 Single ’Say My Name’ Returns to World Digital Song Sales Chart Following Choreography Debate

With nearly 2 dozen entries on World Digital Song Sales, ATEEZ are no strangers to the Billboard chart, but their latest feat shows how fans are taking their support to the charts. On the World Digital Song Sales chart dated Oct. 22, 2022, ATEEZ’s “Say My Name” re-enters the ranking at No. 11 for its fifth week on the chart overall. The track sold an additional 500 downloads in the week ending Oct. 13 in the U.S., up from a negligible amount in the previous week, making a total of 1,000 downloads in the U.S. this year alone. Initially released in...
Billboard

Goo Goo Dolls‘ John Rzeznik Joins Demi Lovato Onstage for ’Iris’ Performance

Demi Lovato brought their Holy Fvck tour to New York’s Beacon Theatre on Tuesday night (Oct. 18), and they surprised fans by welcoming Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik to join them onstage. The duo performed Goo Goo Dolls’ 1998 classic “Iris,” trading lyrics as they sang the beloved track. Lovato shared the band’s Instagram post thanking them for the performance to their Story, writing, “This was a dream come true!!!’ Earlier this month, the “29” singer shared that they needed to reschedule their Rosemont, Ill., tour date on Oct. 5 after losing their voice. “Rosemont, today I woke up and had...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Taylor Swift Marvels at ‘Midnights’ Already Breaking Spotify Record for Most-Streamed Album in a Single Day: ‘What Even Just Happened??!?!’

Taylor Swift‘s Midnights has been out for less than 24 hours, and it has already broken a major record. Spotify announced on Friday (Oct. 21) that Swift’s 10th studio LP is officially the most-streamed album in a single day in Spotify history. The “Lavender Haze” singer re-shared the news, writing, “How did I get this lucky, having you guys out here doing something this mind blowing?! Like what even just happened??!?!” Swift’s 13-track album was accompanied by a 3am Edition that was released just a few hours later, making a total of 20 songs. “We lie awake in love and fear, in turmoil...
Billboard

Shakira Is Heartbroken in New Ozuna-Assisted Single ‘Monotonía’: Stream It Here

Shakira isn’t holding back and is as raw and honest as one can get singing about heartbreak and the end of what seemed to be a perfect relationship. In her new Ozuna-assisted single, titled “Monotonía (Monotony),” a bachata track that released Wednesday (Oct. 19), the Colombian star starts off declaring: “It wasn’t your fault, it wasn’t my fault. It was monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt. I knew this would happen.” Marking the first collaboration between Shakira and Ozuna, “Monotonía” follows the singer-songwriter’s Latin Airplay chart-topping song “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, where she calls out her...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Jumps Into a Third Eye Blind Hit for Spirit Day

Kelly Clarkson performed Third Eye Blind‘s “Jumper” for her latest Kellyoke number on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday (Oct. 20), and it was all for a very special reason. “Wish you would step back from that ledge my friend/ You could cut ties with all the lies/ That you’ve been living in/ And if you do not want to see me again/ I would understand/ I would understand,” she belted out, playing with the alt-rock classic’s iconic melody while her backing guitarist sang along. Related Kelly Clarkson Serves Up Doobie Brothers Vibes for 'Kellyoke' 10/20/2022 After welcoming the audience to the show, the American...
UTAH STATE
Billboard

The Rudeboyz, Maluma & Adam Levine Unleash Reggaeton Track ‘Ojala’: Stream It Here

Just days after announcing their collaboration, The Rudeboyz, Maluma and Adam Levine have released “Ojalá,” a sultry reggaeon track, on which the Maroon 5 frontman sings in Spanish for the first time. The new song — produced by Maluma’s longtime collaborators The Rudeboyz — finds the Colombian star and Levine trading verses about losing a girl and getting over the heartbreak. They both declare: It won’t be easy getting over them. “Ojalá” is the debut single from The Rudeboyz’s upcoming debut album. The track arrived alongside a music video directed by Diane Martel via NEON16 & Sony Music Latin. The three-minute...
Billboard

Blink-182 Team With Cole Bennett, Get to Work on Oversize Bunnies In ‘Edging’ Video: Watch

First, Blink-182 reunited with Tom DeLonge, then gave us new music in the form of “Edging,” with its official music video. The skate-punk favorites give us a little more action, this time with the “alternate version” of “Edging.” Cole Bennett returns to direct the fun new clip, which features the trio at a circus, surrounded by adults dressed as bunnies, and cameos from Lil Tracy and Bennett himself. Matters take a dark turn, as DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker showcase their knife-throwing skills with the rabbits the hapless targets. It’s more Monty Python than Donnie Darko, as the floppy-eared friends get...
Billboard

BTS’ Jin Surprise Releases ‘Super Tuna,’ ‘Abyss’ And ‘Tonight’ For Streaming: Listen

Hours after Jin surprised fans with news that he’d debut his new solo single “The Astronaut” live at Coldplay‘s upcoming Buenos Aires show, the BTS singer delivered yet another gift for ARMY. At midnight on Friday, Oct. 20, Jin’s three solo songs “Super Tuna,” “Abyss” and “Tonight” became available across all streaming services via BIGHIT MUSIC. Previously, the singles released between 2019-2021 were only available across the group’s SoundCloud and YouTube accounts. Let’s break down the three songs for those needing a refresher. Released in June 2019 as part of BTS’ sixth-anniversary celebrations, “Tonight” was Jin’s first entirely original solo song uploaded...
Billboard

Glass Animals‘ Dave Bayley Is ’A Little Bit Speechless‘ Over ‘Heat Waves’ Hot 100 Record

Glass Animals set a new record on the Billboard Hot 100 this week thanks to their smash single “Heat Waves,” and lead singer Dave Bayley gave Billboard his exclusive reaction via social media. “I just found out some amazing news, that ‘Heat Waves’ has broken the record for the longest-running Hot 100 single of all time, and I’m a little bit speechless,” the frontman said in a video posted to Billboard‘s Instagram. “But I wanted to make a little video just to say thank you so, so much for making that happen. “I think a lot of you probably know that when...
Billboard

Watch Macklemore Celebrate ‘Can’t Hold Us’ Going Diamond: ‘Can I Flex?’

This month marks the 10-year anniversary of the release of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis‘ groundbreaking debut album The Heist, and it also sees their hit single “Can’t Hold Us” reaching diamond status with the RIAA. The achievement marks their second diamond single from the same album, which only 19 other acts having accomplished the feat in RIAA history. The duo’s 2015 track “Thrift Shop,” featuring Wanz, also has a diamond certification. The award is given to songs and albums with 10 million sales and streaming equivalents earned. “It’s amazing. Not everyone has it. I believe only 20 people have it in history....
Billboard

Taylor Swift‘s Fifth Inspiration for ‘Midnights’ Is a Dark One

To put together her new record, Taylor Swift had to consider falling apart. That’s what the pop star revealed in the final video of her recent Spotify series, in which she’s been sharing the five concepts that fueled the sleepless nights songwriting sessions that eventually led to her fast-approaching 10th studio album Midnights. “The fifth thing that kept me up at night?” Swift says in the new video, uploaded as usual to the exclusive Spotify pre-save page for Midnights. “Falling apart.” Related Everything We Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' So Far 10/20/2022 When the 11-time Grammy winner first announced Midnights at the end of August,...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy