3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger and Girlfriend Chase Announce Baby Number 2
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and his girlfriend, supermodel Chase Carter, announced on Instagram that they're expecting their second child.
Ex-Yankees, Mets sluggers step down as Angels coaches
The Los Angeles Angels are making some changes to their coaching staff, and that includes letting go of hitting coaches that have spent some time in New York. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported that Jeremy Reed will be stepping down...
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger has one year left of arbitration
Talon Marks
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
Dodgers News: SNLA Analyst Predicts Bellinger Will Play 'Elsewhere' in 2023
Jerry Hairston Jr. thinks Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger needs "a new voice" and that he will be playing somewhere other than Los Angeles in 2023.
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Padres: TV channel, time, prediction, live stream, odds, starting pitchers for NLCS Game 3
The Philadelphia Phillies haven't hosted an NLCS game since being eliminated by the Giants in Game 6 on Oct. 23, 2010. Just about 12 years later on Friday, they'll finally get another one. Expect the ballpark to be rocking. They'll play host to the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the best-of-seven series.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Won't return from ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Benintendi (wrist) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday in advance of Game 1 of their American League Championship Series with the Astros. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Benintendi was never viewed as a good bet to make it back for this round of the postseason, despite having recently taken batting practice against high-velocity pitching. He still needs more time to regain strength in his surgically-repaired wrist, but the Yankees haven't ruled out the possibility of Benintendi being available for the World Series if New York should get past Houston.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Ron Marinaccio: Not brought back for ALCS
The Yankees didn't activate Marinaccio (lower leg) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the team's American League Championship Series with the Astros. Though Marinaccio has resumed throwing bullpen sessions and facing hitters, the Yankees apparently didn't see enough progress from the rookie reliever to justify adding him to the ALCS roster. Marinaccio has been on the shelf since Oct. 2 due to a stress reaction of his right shin.
CBS Sports
Astros' Ryan Pressly: Earns second save in ALCS
Pressly pitched a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save during Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing zero hits and one walk while striking out three in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Pressly got his second save in two nights by striking out the side in the ninth inning Thursday. The 33-year-old closer was able to strike out Matt Carpenter after a two-out walk to Josh Donaldson, ending the comeback hopes for the Yankees and extending the ALCS lead to 2-0. Pressly has now converted his last 15 save opportunities, and he is 3-for-3 in the 2022 postseason. The 11-year veteran has been a closer for only the last three seasons, but he is cementing himself as one of the most dominant closers in the MLB.
CBS Sports
Astros' Alex Bregman: Huge homer in Game 2
Bregman went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Thursday night during Game 2 of the ALCS in the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Bregman knocked in all three of the Houston runs for Game 2 with a 360-foot blast off Luis Severino in the third inning. After a hitless performance in Game 1, the 28-year-old third baseman bounced back with his second multi-hit showing and second homer of the postseason. Bregman is no stranger to postseason home runs -- Thursday's blast marked the 14th of his career and he is now 7-for-22 with six RBI in the 2022 playoffs.
Padres fans embrace the goose
Padres fans are embracing the goose. Now goose gear is becoming popular online and outside the stadium.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera: Bows out of starting nine
Cabrera is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 1 of the Yankees' American League Championship Series matchup with the Astros, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports. Cabrera will take a seat for the first time in the postseason after he started either at shortstop or in left field during the Yankees' five-game series victory over the Guardians in the past week. He went 2-for-19 in those contests and could be in danger of losing out on playing time in the ALDS if manager Aaron Boone elects to have Giancarlo Stanton play regularly in left field.
CBS Sports
Astros to start Cristian Javier in ALCS Game 3 after Lance McCullers Jr. injured by champagne bottle
The Houston Astros announced on Friday afternoon that right-hander Cristian Javier will start Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday. Fellow right-hander Lance McCullers Jr., who had been expected to get the nod, will instead start Sunday's Game 4. McCullers told reporters,...
CBS Sports
Astros' Framber Valdez: Dominant performance in Game 2
Valdez pitched seven innings and got the win Thursday night in Game 2 of the ALCS, allowing two unearned runs on four hits and zero walks while striking out nine during the 3-2 win over the Yankees. Valdez had just one stressful inning Thursday night, which came in the fourth...
CBS Sports
Padres' Wil Myers: Heads to bench for Game 2
Myers is out of the lineup for Wednesday for Game 2 of the Padres' National League Championship Series matchup with the Phillies. Myers will exit the lineup for only the second time in the postseason, paving the way for Brandon Drury to pick up a start at first base. Thus far in the playoffs, Myers has gone 3-for-26 with a solo home run, one walk and 12 strikeouts.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Brandon Marsh: Takes seat versus lefty
Marsh is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Phillies' National League Championship Series with the Padres. The Phillies will send two of their lefty-hitting regulars (Marsh and Bryson Stott) to the bench with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego. Matt Vierling will spell Marsh in center field.
CBS Sports
Phillies' Bryson Stott: Resting against lefty
Stott is out of the lineup Wednesday for Game 2 of the Phillies' National League Championship Series with the Padres. The Phillies will send two of their lefty-hitting regulars (Stott and Brandon Marsh) to the bench with southpaw Blake Snell on the hill for San Diego. Edmundo Sosa will check in for Stott at shortstop.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: On bench again
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of the ALCS versus the Yankees on Thursday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The 30-year-old sat for the series opener Wednesday and didn't make an appearance off the bench, and he won't join the lineup for Game 2. Mancini appeared in 51 games for Houston this season after being acquired at the trade deadline and posted a .622 OPS with eight home runs and 22 RBI. Aledmys Diaz will receive another start in left field while Yordan Alvarez serves as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Anthony Bemboom: Gets deal with O's for 2022
Bemboom signed a one-year split contract with the Orioles on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Sun reports. The deal allows Bemboom to compete for a spot as a backup catcher on the Orioles' Opening Day roster while giving him some extra money if he ends up opening the season at Triple-A Norfolk. The 32-year-old Bemboom saw action in 22 games with Baltimore in 2022, slashing .115/.207/.212 across 59 plate appearances.
