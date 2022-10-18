ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County Source

Maury County Sheriff’s Dept. Searching for Missing Woman

By Michael Carpenter
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Jaden Leigh Carpenter, aka “Shug” who is currently missing.

The family hasn’t spoken with her in over a week. She is known to use Snapchat to communicate with family and friends.

She is described as a white female, 5’6″ with blue eyes and brown hair. She also has two tattoos: one across her chest that reads “Baby Girl” and a Barbwire tattoo around the right wrist with the name “Ava.”

She is known to stay in Maury County and Williamson County Areas but information suggests she could also be out of state at this time.

If you have information on this person or information about where she could be, call (931) 375-8693 or email sobrien@maurycounty-tn.gov.

The post Maury County Sheriff’s Dept. Searching for Missing Woman appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Cheatham County Source

Blackman High School Student Dies After Shooting at a Rockvale Home

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office A Blackman High School senior died after suffering a gunshot wound Wednesday at a Link Road home in the Rockvale community, said a Rutherford County Sheriff’s captain. The 17-year-old girl died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said Capt. Todd Sparks of the Criminal Investigations Division. Her 18-year-old boyfriend called 911 to […] The post Blackman High School Student Dies After Shooting at a Rockvale Home appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ROCKVALE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Amber Alert Update:16-Year-Old Aubrea Branham Found Safe

UPDATE: Aubrea Branham was safely located Saturday morning in Murfreesboro. Update: Happy to report that Aubrea Branham was safely located this morning in Murfreesboro. Thanks to all who kept an eye out! pic.twitter.com/tOzd7I9AS0 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 15, 2022 Original Story: An AMBER Alert has been issued for 16-year-old Aubrea Branham, on […] The post Amber Alert Update:16-Year-Old Aubrea Branham Found Safe appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

Franklin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint This Weekend

From Franklin Police October 17, 2022 – On Friday night October 21, 2022, the Franklin Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Murfreesboro Road to help stop impaired drivers. Checkpoints are one of the many traffic safety measures Franklin Police use to prevent DUI crashes. We ask Franklin drivers to exercise caution and never […] The post Franklin Police to Conduct DUI Checkpoint This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Fatal E.coli Outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms Responsible for Death of 2-Year-Old

An E.coli outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms in Eagleville, TN is responsible for the death of a 2-year-old, reports News Channel 5. During the outbreak, a second child was hospitalized and several people fell ill. According to reports, the 2-year-old contracted the disease from a family member who attended a summer camp in June at […] The post Fatal E.coli Outbreak at Lucky Ladd Farms Responsible for Death of 2-Year-Old appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
EAGLEVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Road Closures and Construction 10-20-26,2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, October 20-26, 2022 Thursday, October 20, 2022 | 09:37am DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal traffic and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59) (LM […] The post Road Closures and Construction 10-20-26,2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

One Dead in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash

UPDATE 2:17 PM – FAA investigators have arrived on the scene of the Brentwood plane crash. Old Smyrna Rd remains closed, please seek alternate routes until further notice. The FAA has issued a preliminary statement “A single-engine Piper PA-32 crashed in Brentwood, Tenn., around 7:30 a.m. local time today. Only the pilot was aboard. The […] The post One Dead in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Cheatham County Source

Pilot Killed in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash Identified

The pilot involved in the fatal plane crash in Brentwood Tennesee Tuesday, October 18, 2022 has been identified as 62-year-old Christopher Wiltcher according to WSMV and Brentwood Police. The area will be closed from Jones Parkway to Edmondson Pike to traffic for members of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration […] The post Pilot Killed in Middle Tennessee Plane Crash Identified appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10-20-21,2022 Outdoor Burning Not Suggested

With the continuing windy weather and dry conditions, the NWS is warning against outdoor burning for the next few days. A warm-up is on the way this weekend, but, dry conditions will remain. For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here Today Sunny, with a high near 64. West southwest wind 5 […] The post WEATHER 10-20-21,2022 Outdoor Burning Not Suggested appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pumpkin Patches Across Middle Tennessee It’s that time of year! Time to visit the pumpkin patch. Check out our list of pumpkin patches across middle Tennessee. Harpeth High Fall Festival Saturday, October 22, 2022, 10:00 AM-5:00 PM 170 E. Kingston Springs […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Celebrate Ashland City’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Riverbluff Park

Enjoy this free event as and celebrate Halloween as a community. Come early and decorate your car. Please bring plenty of supplies and be set up by 3:45 p.m. EVENT DETAILS: Ashland City’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat Riverbluff Park 175 Old Cumberland Street Ashland City, TN 37015 Saturday, October 29, 2022 – 4:00pm to […] The post Celebrate Ashland City’s 2nd Annual Trunk or Treat at Riverbluff Park appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10-18-19,2022 Freeze Warning Returns

Don’t worry you will be back in short sleeves by the weekend…..until then Freeze Warning URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 133 AM CDT Tue Oct 18 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-181700- /O.NEW.KOHX.FZ.W.0004.221019T0600Z-221019T1400Z/ /O.CON.KOHX.FZ.W.0003.000000T0000Z-221018T1400Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, […] The post WEATHER 10-18-19,2022 Freeze Warning Returns appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10-19-20, 2022 Widespread Frost

A warm-up is on the way, but, not before one more cool day and cold night. For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here Tonight Widespread frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Thursday Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high […] The post WEATHER 10-19-20, 2022 Widespread Frost appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER 10,17,2022 Windy, Much Cooler, Freeze Watch

Winds and near freezing temps at night are forecast for most of the week. We expect the combination of dry weather, winds, and low humidity to cause red flag warnings this week also along with Freeze and Frost advisories. It will be this weekend before we see any significant warm-up As For Today: Monday Sunny, […] The post WEATHER 10,17,2022 Windy, Much Cooler, Freeze Watch appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

TDOT to Host Rapid Hire Event

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be hosting a rapid hire event on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Region 3 Complex, located at 6601 Centennial Blvd, Nashville. TDOT is looking for individuals to serve as TDOT Operations Technicians. Op Techs perform a variety of job responsibilities including: Performing labor and […] The post TDOT to Host Rapid Hire Event appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 9 to October 14, 2022. Cheatham County Source Loretta Lynn Laid to Rest on her Ranch in Hurricane Mills Country legend, Loretta Lynn was buried on Friday, October 7th, reports WKRN. Read more. Register Today to be in the Ashland City Christmas Parade We know […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: October 9, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022

Here are some Middle Tennessee haunted houses and attractions to visit this Halloween 2022. Did we miss a location? Send us an email at news@williamsonsource.com and we will check it out. MILLERS THRILLERS   It’s time for the Zombie Hayride Reloaded! We did a mass overhaul to the entire course. It is now a combination […] The post Haunted Houses to Visit for Halloween 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday

Severe storms rolled across middle Tennessee Wednesday afternoon. Middle Tennesseans reported hail, severe wind, downed trees, power outages and damage to buildings and homes. 1 of 8 Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, TN/photo by Dana Wolfe Jingo Market in Fairview, […] The post PHOTOS & VIDEO: Severe Storms Roll Across Middle Tennessee on Wednesday appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheatham County Source

WEATHER ALERT- 10-14,2022 RED FLAG WARNING

Red Flag Warning URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 630 AM CDT Fri Oct 14 2022 ...Dry and Windy Conditions Today... .A Red Flag Warning is now in effect for several counties west of the Cumberland Plateau and north of I-40. RH values will fall into the low 20s and winds […] The post WEATHER ALERT- 10-14,2022 RED FLAG WARNING appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Melvin Andrew Tidwell

Melvin Andrew Tidwell, age 86 of Kingston Springs, passed away on October 14, 2022, at St. Thomas West in Nashville. He was born in Dickson County on August 12, 1936 to the late Leonard Alamander and Emma Evelyn “Evie” Warren Tidwell. Bro. Melvin preached the gospel for many, many years in the Greater Dickson area. […] The post OBITUARY: Melvin Andrew Tidwell appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
KINGSTON SPRINGS, TN
Cheatham County Source

Pegram Residents – Are You Interested in a Free Weather Radio? Let the Town Know!

The Town of Pegram is gathering interest in a program that will provide a weather radio to those who don’t have access to a device that provides instant inclement weather reports. In order to participate, applicants must live within the Pegram Corporation Limits. The town would like to survey the interest to help determine how […] The post Pegram Residents – Are You Interested in a Free Weather Radio? Let the Town Know! appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PEGRAM, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy