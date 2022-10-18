Iowa Hawkeyes honing in on better defensive start versus No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Lost in translation of the Hawkeyes’ offensive woes is the fact that Iowa hasn’t necessarily started the way it’s wanted to defensively in each of the past three games.

In fact, each of Iowa’s past three opponents have scored on their opening possessions. That started with a 12-play, 66-yard drive at Rutgers , it continued with an 11-play, 75-yard drive by Michigan and Illinois also began its contest against Iowa with a 17-play, 66-yard scoring drive.

Of course, the Hawkeyes stiffened in the red zone and held both the Scarlet Knights and Fighting Illini to field goals. Still, when trying to piece together the formula for how Iowa pulls the shocker at No. 2 Ohio State this weekend, it’s hard to come up with a scenario where the Hawkeyes win after letting the Buckeyes right down the field for an opening score.

The key to starting off better defensively and not surrendering an opening score is third down according to Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker.

“I think we have to really to go back and look and evaluate when you could have got off the field on third down. We could have got off in the Illinois game on third down, and we were going to get off the field, and we got a penalty. Some of the things, sometimes the guy makes a good catch. Sometimes the guy doesn’t play with very good technique. Sometimes it’s a shitty call, you know what I mean?

“Those things you just have to keep on working at. The guys that we’re playing against, I think are on scholarship too. They’re trying to win too. It’s very competitive. The sense of urgency to make sure you’re exact, and you have be to perfect,” Parker said.

Parker doesn’t feel the Hawkeyes are doing anything different on the first drive of games schematically. Again, according to the Hawkeye DC, it comes down to third down execution.

“No, I don’t think so. I always think it’s important to stop the first third down. There’s no question about that. That’s how you see the game going. Usually it depends on how you react to the first down and how well do your guys know the team that you are playing?

“I think that’s an issue. If you don’t stop the third down, I think sometimes kids say, oh, God, no, here we go again. You know what I mean? I think you have to do a better job. I have to do a better job of getting them in the right positions to make those plays and to help those guys out. Usually a first third down in a series I think is very important,” Parker said.

One area Iowa could help itself defensively is by improving how often it wins on first down when Ohio State chooses to run.

“I think you start talking about looking at how you are going to stop the run and make it a manageable third down, and that’s been an issue for us. I think we’ve done as best we can right now. It’s getting down. Are we doing the right things? Do we have the guys in the right spot? Are they putting us in different formations and getting different guys in the box and trying to do that, and we’re trying to solve those problems and making sure that we’re not putting guys in position that they can’t make a play.

“Now, I think you can look at every play, and there’s mistakes sometimes all over that nobody really sees. I just think we need to improve our fundamentals. The more you improve your fundamentals and they become a natural thing, then I think that’s when everything comes together and you have a better chance of stopping them on first down,” Parker said.

With quarterback C.J. Stroud, running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams and wide receivers Emeka Egbuka, Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jaxon Smith-Njigba if he’s healthy, Iowa has its hands full trying to slow down the Buckeyes. If Iowa is to pull the upset, though, the Hawkeyes need early stops to help set the tone.

