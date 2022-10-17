Read full article on original website
UM’s Brantly Hall Really is Haunted and You Can See for Yourself
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Yes, the University of Montana’s Brantly Hall really is haunted, according to Millie Bearleggins, chapter president of the UM American Indigenous Business Leaders, and you can experience the tour for yourself over the next two weekends. KGVO News spoke to Millie Bearleggins on Tuesday...
Missoula, Get Ready to do ‘The Time Warp’
Get your dancing shoes out and corset on! Logjam Presents "The Rocky Horror Picture Show Live" at the Wilma on Friday, October 28th, and Saturday, October 29th. This show is different from the movie. It is the stage production that inspired the movie. All the great songs that you know...
Take Home Your Own Lovable Super Hero in Missoula
Superheroes are everywhere nowadays. The movies, the toy store, and certainly trick or treating on Halloween in a few days. But we had a "Super Hero" in our KYSS studio this week. And he loves to cuddle. Meet the real "Hero", a wonderful dog who is in the spotlight of...
Missoula JEDI Welcomes ‘Be Culture’ Founder James Whitfield
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula Community JEDI (Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion) network will present ‘Be the Change: Resilience Through Equity’ featuring James Whitfield of ‘Be Culture’ in the UC Ballroom at the University of Montana on Thursday, October 27. KGVO News reached out...
Flower Dispensary To Take Over Abandoned Montana Subway
The old Subway on Brooks St, which has sat empty since the restaurant chain downsized to just three locations in Missoula, has a new yet familiar tenant. Flower Dispensary, which up until this week shared the building with what Subway left behind, is excited to take over the restaurant's previous space with plans to showcase their recreational and medicinal wares.
The 4 Types of Halloween Super Fans in Missoula
I've always been a Halloween person, and maybe it's something you're born with. You don't choose the spooky life, the spooky life chooses you— and it seems the spooky life has chosen many Missoulians. There's so much to love about Halloween that different people can love it for different reasons, so here's a breakdown of each type of super fan you'll find in Missoula, Montana:
Sneak Peek: Undressing Montana History at Fort Missoula
The Historical Museum at Fort Missoula will unveil a new exhibit on Friday, October 21st 2022 dedicated to what often gets overlooked and forgotten in the passage of time: clothing. Titled "Undressing History," the museum will allow visitors to see garments worn by historical figures as well as fashion senses that offer a window into Montana's history.
Al’s Sporting Goods keeping legendary Bob Ward’s name in store purchase
Legendary Montana retailer, Bob Ward's and Sons will continue under the same business name used for more than a century, following the purchase by Al's Sporting Goods. Company officials are confirming the brand retention following this morning's announcement that the Utah-based outdoor retailer will acquire the Missoula-based chain which celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2017.
Another Way The Griz Cat Rivalry Helps Montanan’s
The Griz Cat or Cat Griz, rivalry is one of the oldest in the nation. If you ask anyone from Montana it is one of the best rivalries in all of sports. As this rivalry continues so has the good that has happened because of it. The "Can The Cats" and "Can The Griz" food drives have helped thousands of people in our state over the last 22 years. By the way "Can The Cats" will be kicking off again this year on November 5th.
Montana Was the Number One Move-to Location During the Pandemic
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - According to a national relocation tech company, moveBuddha, Montana was the number one target location for Americans to relocate during the two pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. KGVO News spoke to moveBuddha’s Content Marketing Specialist Mercedes Martinez, who said the mass exodus of people...
Welcome To Missoula. Here are Your Doggie Do’s And Don’ts Please
Whether you're new to town, or a Missoula O.G, here is what you need to know when it comes to your furry friend and the amazing place we call the Zoo. It's obvious Missoula is a very dog-friendly town. We have multiple walking trails, dog parks, hiking trails, city-provided waste bags, an amazing humane society, and super fun events centered around our pets. However there are always a few bad apples in the batch that can make the rest of us look bad, so I thought it was time to go over some Missoula do's and don'ts when it comes to Fido.
Midtown Missoula Needs Your Help With The Masterplan Right Now!
It is a project that seems to have been going on forever, but the Missoula Midtown Master Plan will be heading to a final draft next year. You have a chance to add your feedback to the vision of Midtown Missoula. With the volume of input from the visioning workshop...
Enjoy it While it Lasts, Snow Replacing Faux Montana Summer
It's been nearly a quarter of a century since Western Montana has seen an October this dry. But that's all going to change suddenly this weekend, so much so, that we could go from sun to snow. It's not unheard of for the Northwest to get storm protection from a...
Missoula’s Malfunction Junction: 3 Empty Businesses
Montana is growing, as we've covered here, here, and HERE. However there's several empty buildings around the infamous Malfunction Junction in Missoula that have sat empty which seem like prime real estate. We get it, not all businesses are meant to last forever. But to have this high a concentration...
A Call for Montana Artists For A Great Cause
A Carousel for Missoula and Dragon Hallow are looking for artists to help raise money for the carousel. I have had the privilege of helping support both the Carousel and Dragon Hallow over the years. I helped construct Dragon Hallow when it was initially being built and just a few years ago I had the honor to help update the Dragon Hallow playground to make it more inclusive for everyone. Whenever I have friends or relatives that come to Missoula we try to take them to the Carousel for a ride and a walk down by the river.
Stagnant Airflow in Missoula Could Cause Breathing Problems
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - With the long-lasting high-pressure system that has been parked over western Montana for the past few weeks, the lack of air movement could bring some possible health problems for those with respiratory problems. KGVO News spoke to Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Specialist Sarah...
Nostalgia Alert: Stores That Used to be in Missoula’s Southgate Mall
When they announced Missoula was getting a mall it was an exciting time. When we found out the mall was going to be within walking distance of my house, I could hardly wait! We would walk over while construction was happening and we were wondering where the "anchor" stores were going to be located. The Southgate Mall opened in August of 1978 and it still stands today. It has been a mainstay in shopping for now over four decades, and over the years, there have been a lot of stores that have come and gone.
Montana’s Most Colorful Character Coming Back for Christmas Shows
Trying to typecast Reggie Watts into any one entertainment category is an impossible task. Fortunately, you won't have to, when the Montana-bred comedian and musician resumes his tradition of home-state shows during the Christmas holiday. Even though he's become an acclaimed star in recent years, the 50-year-old entertainer loves his...
Some Of The Best Autumn Brews Missoula Has To Offer
Officially Octoberfest is over, but that doesn't mean the beer stops flowing. When it comes to brews I have two favorite seasons and I can't decide which one I prefer. I always appreciate March for the Spring brews and St. Patrick's Day. That is what you get for being in a bagpipe band, don't forget to support your local pipe bands. My second favorite beer season is the Fall. As the weather starts to changes and the seasonal brews come out it is a great time to enjoy some of what Missoula has to offer. As our city continues to grow and as we get more breweries we get more choices and that is great for beer drinkers. Here are just a few to choose from and remember to always enjoy responsibly.
No worries; Smoke Coming From New Forest Service Fires
Forest Service crews are jumping to take advantage of the last dry weather as they set off a few more prescribed burns to cut the risk of wildfire. Both Lolo National Forest and Bitterroot National Forest were igniting burns Wednesday, continuing into Thursday as long as the weather conditions remained favorable.
