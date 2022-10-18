Read full article on original website
Related
krcgtv.com
Capital City High School students participate in mock car crash to educate drivers
Jefferson City — The Missouri Coalition of Roadway Safety is encouraging all drivers to buckle up and put their phones down. The coalition held a mock car crash at Capital City High School to demonstrate the consequences of driving distracted. The Missouri coalition received support from Jefferson city’s fire...
krcgtv.com
One charged for trailer theft that crosses Cole-Moniteau County lines
One person was charged and another is expected to be charged in connection to a stolen gooseneck trailer in Moniteau County. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley sent a press release on the incident. A victim called deputies on October 12, saying their trailer was stolen from the Harmon Road area.
krcgtv.com
Man arrested with stolen gun in residential living center in Jefferson City
One person was arrested after shots were fired in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police dispatch got several calls Wednesday around 9 pm about shots being fired in the 1000 block of Adams Street, including from the residential living center. Staff at the center said a man came in and told...
krcgtv.com
Louisiana, MO, police chief faces drug charges after man overdoses
LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — The police chief in a small Missouri town has been charged with felony drug crimes after his girlfriend’s brother was found dead from an apparent overdose in the police chief’s home. William Jones, 50, was charged Wednesday with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of...
krcgtv.com
Wisconsin man charged for entering Jefferson City nursing home with gun
Prosecutors charged a Wisconsin man after he entered a nursing home with a gun. Cole County prosecutors charged Elijah Sullivan with three counts of Unlawful Use of Weapon, four counts of Armed Criminal Action, and one count each of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Receiving Stolen Property. Jefferson City...
krcgtv.com
Boeing confirms F-18 test in mid-Missouri Thursday morning
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A loud noise heard Thursday morning in the Cole and Osage County area had residents wondering about its origin. The noise was reported in Jefferson City, Wardsville, and Linn, among other places. Residents say the noise was loud enough to rattle windows. A spokesperson for the...
krcgtv.com
South Callaway ends seasons with victory over Montgomery County
Mokane — The South Callaway Bulldogs wrapped the season with a 28-22 victory over Montgomery County on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Santulli family begins new treatment, holds vigil marking one year since hazing incident
COLUMBIA — Thomas Santulli described the last year of his and his family's lives as "surreal," "unimaginable," and "mind-blowing," in that order. "But it has also made us very strong," he clarified. "A stronger family." One year ago Wednesday night, October 19, was the night Thomas' son, Daniel, was...
krcgtv.com
Rusty Drewing dealerships partake in Think Pink Putting Challenge
Jefferson City — Rusty Drewing dealerships wear pink every Wednesday in the month of October, in honor of the fight against cancer. Rusty and his team also hosted the Think Pink Putting Challenge on Wednesday. Congratulations to Zak Kutscher from Drewing Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac for winning the 2022...
krcgtv.com
Official election results could potentially be delayed, says Boone County Clerk
BOONE COUNTY — As midterm elections are just a few weeks away, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said there could be potential delays in official results. "It shouldn't surprise anybody if it turns out that we have a later election, and it shouldn't surprise people if the results change of a race, if it's a close election, between the unofficial results and the official results," she said.
krcgtv.com
Boil advisory issued for customers of Centertown Waterworks
The Village of Centertown was placed under a boil advisory on Wednesday. The advisory was under effect until further notice. The advisory was due to a contractor damaging a water line while excavating. Centertown Waterworks said the repairs would be done by 3:30 pm on Wednesday. The city will lift...
krcgtv.com
Fulton gets first victory with win over Winfield
Fulton — The Fulton Hornets would not go winless in the season, as they defeated Winfield 28-20 on Friday night for their first win. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Hawthorn Bank donates $500 for Think Pink Putting Challenge
Jefferson City — The latest stop on the October Think Pink Putting Tour was Hawthorn Bank in Jefferson City. Captain Chris Schrimpf and his team of Jeff Carr, Crystal Tellman and Tyler Brown competed with some 100-foot putts. Even Chairman and CEO of Hawthorn, David Turner made a guest...
krcgtv.com
Trudy Busch Valentine speaks with Columbia voters weeks away from Election Day
Columbia — With November's primaries just under three weeks away, candidates are on the campaign trail trying to make final impressions on perspective voters. U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine visited the Boone County Democratic Headquarters to answer questions about her campaign. "It's just so great to be out...
krcgtv.com
Several events Friday and Saturday for MU Homecoming 2022
Several events have been scheduled for the University of Missouri's 2022 Homecoming. On Friday evening, campus decorations will take over Greek Town. The show begins at 6 pm and goes on until 9:30 pm. Houses will have interactive displays, skits, and activities for all ages. There will also be food...
krcgtv.com
William-Keepers LLC donates $500 for Think Pink Putting Challenge
Jefferson City — The Think Pink Putting Challenge made an annual visit to Williams-Keepers Certified Public Accountants in Jefferson City. After missing a few 150-foot-long putts, Ryan Henry came through with the 25-footer and the Think Pink Championship. Williams-Keepers made a $500 donation to the Real Men Wear Pink...
krcgtv.com
Blair Oaks completes unbeaten season with win over Southern Boone
The Blair Oaks Falcons finished the regular season with a perfect 9-0 record after beating Southern Boone 63-6 on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
North Callaway falls to Bowling Green in season finale
Kingdom City — The North Callaway Thunderbirds wrapped their season with a 6-3 record, as they fell to Bowling Green 61-12 on Friday night. See the highlights above.
krcgtv.com
Columbia College Volleyball defeats Missouri Baptist 3-1
Columbia — Columbia College Cougars get it done over Missouri Baptist 3-1 Thursday evening.
Comments / 0