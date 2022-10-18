ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audrain County, MO

krcgtv.com

Louisiana, MO, police chief faces drug charges after man overdoses

LOUISIANA, Mo. (AP) — The police chief in a small Missouri town has been charged with felony drug crimes after his girlfriend’s brother was found dead from an apparent overdose in the police chief’s home. William Jones, 50, was charged Wednesday with second-degree drug trafficking, possession of...
LOUISIANA, MO
krcgtv.com

Boeing confirms F-18 test in mid-Missouri Thursday morning

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A loud noise heard Thursday morning in the Cole and Osage County area had residents wondering about its origin. The noise was reported in Jefferson City, Wardsville, and Linn, among other places. Residents say the noise was loud enough to rattle windows. A spokesperson for the...
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Rusty Drewing dealerships partake in Think Pink Putting Challenge

Jefferson City — Rusty Drewing dealerships wear pink every Wednesday in the month of October, in honor of the fight against cancer. Rusty and his team also hosted the Think Pink Putting Challenge on Wednesday. Congratulations to Zak Kutscher from Drewing Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac for winning the 2022...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Official election results could potentially be delayed, says Boone County Clerk

BOONE COUNTY — As midterm elections are just a few weeks away, Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said there could be potential delays in official results. "It shouldn't surprise anybody if it turns out that we have a later election, and it shouldn't surprise people if the results change of a race, if it's a close election, between the unofficial results and the official results," she said.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Boil advisory issued for customers of Centertown Waterworks

The Village of Centertown was placed under a boil advisory on Wednesday. The advisory was under effect until further notice. The advisory was due to a contractor damaging a water line while excavating. Centertown Waterworks said the repairs would be done by 3:30 pm on Wednesday. The city will lift...
krcgtv.com

Hawthorn Bank donates $500 for Think Pink Putting Challenge

Jefferson City — The latest stop on the October Think Pink Putting Tour was Hawthorn Bank in Jefferson City. Captain Chris Schrimpf and his team of Jeff Carr, Crystal Tellman and Tyler Brown competed with some 100-foot putts. Even Chairman and CEO of Hawthorn, David Turner made a guest...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
krcgtv.com

Trudy Busch Valentine speaks with Columbia voters weeks away from Election Day

Columbia — With November's primaries just under three weeks away, candidates are on the campaign trail trying to make final impressions on perspective voters. U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine visited the Boone County Democratic Headquarters to answer questions about her campaign. "It's just so great to be out...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

Several events Friday and Saturday for MU Homecoming 2022

Several events have been scheduled for the University of Missouri's 2022 Homecoming. On Friday evening, campus decorations will take over Greek Town. The show begins at 6 pm and goes on until 9:30 pm. Houses will have interactive displays, skits, and activities for all ages. There will also be food...
COLUMBIA, MO
krcgtv.com

William-Keepers LLC donates $500 for Think Pink Putting Challenge

Jefferson City — The Think Pink Putting Challenge made an annual visit to Williams-Keepers Certified Public Accountants in Jefferson City. After missing a few 150-foot-long putts, Ryan Henry came through with the 25-footer and the Think Pink Championship. Williams-Keepers made a $500 donation to the Real Men Wear Pink...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO

