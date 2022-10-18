Jenison man dies after traveling to Florida to help in hurricane aftermath

JENISON — A Michigan man who traveled to Naples, Florida, to help a friend in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian died from a deadly bacteria that lives in standing water.

James Hewitt, of Jenison, fell in the water while helping a friend with his boat and scratched his leg, according to FOX-17.

Hewitt put anti-bacteria ointment on the wound and thought that was enough, his fiancé, Leah Delano, told the news station.

“He just helped so many people," she said. "That’s just what he wanted to do."

Hewitt went to the hospital after his leg had become swollen and he was in pain.

That’s when doctors diagnosed the infection as vibrio vulnificus, a bacteria found in warm salty or brackish waters that can enter the body through open wounds.

“It goes after your vital organs and it leaves you with horrible blisters near the area,” Delano told FOX-17. “He got scratched on his leg and it was unrecognizable.”

Subscribe:Get all your breaking news and unlimited access to our local coverage

One of Hewitt's sons, Kendall Smoes, posted on his Facebook page that his father fought hard but died peacefully with his family and his fiancé by his side. Smoes could not be reached for comment.

The Florida Department of Health said in early October sewage spills in coastal waters caused by Hurricane Ian can increase bacteria levels.

“Vibrio vulnificus can cause an infection of the skin when open wounds are exposed to warm sea water,” an advisory said. “These infections may lead to skin breakdown and ulcers. Anyone can get vibrio vulnificus infection; however infections can be severe for people with weakened immune systems, especially people who have chronic liver disease or take medications that lower the body’s ability to fight germs.”

For more information, visit floridahealth.gov/diseases-and-conditions/vibrio-infections/vibrio-vulnificus/index.html.