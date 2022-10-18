Deputies: Projector stolen from former drive-in movie theater near Ionia
ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a projector stolen from a former drive-in movie theater near Ionia.
The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe the projector was stolen sometime between Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 from the former Danny Boy’s Drive-In Movie Theaters located on S. State Road north of David Highway in Orange Township.
“This commercial grade projector is extremely expensive but would have a very limited market for resale,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post .
No suspect information was released.
Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy David Robinson at 616.527.5737.
