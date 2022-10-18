ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

Deputies: Projector stolen from former drive-in movie theater near Ionia

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOChA_0idaotEh00

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a projector stolen from a former drive-in movie theater near Ionia.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe the projector was stolen sometime between Oct. 6 and Oct. 9 from the former Danny Boy’s Drive-In Movie Theaters located on S. State Road north of David Highway in Orange Township.

“This commercial grade projector is extremely expensive but would have a very limited market for resale,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post .

No suspect information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy David Robinson at 616.527.5737.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan family of 4 vanishes after bizarre 911 call from father

FREMONT, Mich. – Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care. The Cirigliano family is from Fremont, which is in Newaygo County,...
FREMONT, MI
WILX-TV

Three Rivers woman killed, Owosso man injured in fiery head-on collision on US-131

CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 39-year-old woman from Three Rivers died Wednesday following a head-on collision on US-131. According to authorities, a southbound vehicle was struck head-on by a northbound pickup truck just before 1:30 p.m. Police said several witnesses claimed the pickup was passing multiple vehicles in a no-passing zone just before the collision.
THREE RIVERS, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy