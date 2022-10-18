Read full article on original website
Ascend Partners With Veruna To Bring Leading Technology & Payment Solution to Insurance Agents
Today, Ascend, the first modern insurance payments platform, announced that they will be integrating their payments and premium financing solution with Veruna, developer of the insurance industry’s leading technology solution for independent agents. Ascend is the first modern insurance payments platform that provides automated, all-in-one financing, collections, and payables....
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Launches FinTech Integration Center
Dragonfly Financial Technologies Corp., a digital banking and treasury management FinTech, today announced its FinTech Integration Center, which provides banks with secure, seamless connections to leading FinTech applications. With the FinTech Integration Center, bank customers can interact in real time with their banks directly from within their business accounting and ERP systems. By embedding the bank’s solutions directly in these FinTech applications, Dragonfly customers simplify their customers’ daily banking activities and enable them to spend more time running their businesses. Dragonfly’s FinTech Integration Center easily integrates with banking platforms to provide connections to FinTech applications including QuickBooks Online, QuickBooks Desktop, Oracle NetSuite, Xero and Quicken.
Cashfree Payments launches ‘Issuance’ to Enable Fintechs and Platforms to launch their Own Prepaid Cards and Wallets
Cashfree Payments, India’s leading payments and API banking solutions company, announced the launch of Card Issuance Stack with their new solution ‘Issuance’ to enable businesses such as fintechs and platforms to launch prepaid cards and wallets for their customers, employees and partners. ‘Issuance’ is a prepaid card and wallet issuance API stack which can be used for payroll & incentive disbursals, customer loyalty programs, expense management among other use cases. ‘Issuance’ allows businesses to launch both physical and virtual prepaid cards.
Abymap Teams Up With Nordigen For Direct Access To Client Financial Data
Abymap has partnered with freemium open banking provider Nordigen for direct access to customer bank accounts. Abymap is a French financial software firm that was launched in 2020 by accountant Agnès Bichon and IT specialist Matthieu Paris. The two experts identified common challenges within existing accounting systems and the lack of clarity that was often present in these solutions. They also regularly observed how laborious and time-consuming administrative tasks are for small business owners. This resulted in them creating Ana, an ERP accounting platform that aims to simplify the day-to-day tasks of entrepreneurs and freelancers. The solution is packed with features that help to stay on top of all financial processes, including generating invoices directly from quotes, calculating tax and pre-filling VAT declarations, product and inventory management, cash flow tracking, and more.
Vancity launches credit card that counts your carbon footprint
Vancity is taking another step in its commitment to climate action. It will be the first financial institution in Canada to offer its individual and business members a way to estimate the CO2 emissions that come from their purchases. Starting in the new year, every Vancity Visa credit cardholder will...
Nubank launches its own cryptocurrency with Polygon to power loyalty & rewards for customers
Nubank, one of the largest digital financial services platforms in the world with over 70 million customers across Latin America, announces today the creation of Nucoin, its own cryptocurrency on the Polygon blockchain network. The company’s tokens are expected to be launched in the first half of 2023, and will be distributed free of charge to customers and will serve as the basis for the creation of a groundbreaking rewards program in Brazil.
Currencycloud becomes preferred FX provider for Integrated Finance
Currencycloud, the experts simplifying business in a multi-currency world, has become a preferred FX partner for Integrated Finance, the London-based Fintech infrastructure platform that helps businesses build, expand and manage financial infrastructure, delivering easily integratable FX products for existing payment platforms. Integrated Finance helps Fintechs launch and scale their business,...
allpay taps Salt Edge to boost financial inclusion with open banking
UK-based payments specialists, allpay Limited, have joined forces with Salt Edge, a leader in Open Banking solutions, to allow the business to provide clients, including people with vulnerable financial situations, a seamless payment experience, being a part of the wider financial inclusion initiative of the company. allpay was established in...
LianLian Global Acquires Minority Stake In AI Content Generator ContentBot
LianLian Global, a leading global cross-border payments service provider, has announced it has acquired a minority stake in ContentBot, an Artificial Intelligence (AI) content generator. Through this strategic investment, LianLian Global will offer the world’s most advanced AI writer to provide product launching services in 18 languages, all tailor-made to the needs of ecommerce sellers.
The Fintech Fix 21/10/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Jack Henry and Mastercard Expand Collaboration to Address Financial Fragmentation
Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) announced an expansion of its existing relationship with Mastercard® that will enable credit unions and banks to provide their accountholders the ability to securely see all of their financial accounts – within and outside their primary financial institution – in one place. Together, the companies establish a partnership that makes secure, API-based data-gathering affordable for community and regional financial institutions.
N26 launches new cryptocurrency trading product, N26 Crypto
The Mobile Bank N26 today announced the launch of its cryptocurrency product that will allow eligible customers to buy and sell almost 200 cryptocurrencies in their N26 app. N26 Crypto will first launch in Austria, and will be made available progressively to eligible customers in the market over the coming weeks. The launch addresses strong local demand, where 40% of N26 users are either actively trading, or have expressed interest in investing in cryptocurrencies.2 The Mobile Bank will roll out N26 Crypto in key markets in stages over the next 6 months.
Gate.io and Cabital Partner to Simplify Funding Process for Crypto Investors
Gate.io, one of the largest crypto exchanges, has announced a partnership with Cabital, a leading digital asset payment infrastructure provider. Specifically, Gate.io is integrating Cabital Connect, a product that provides crypto on- and off-ramp solutions. This partnership allows Gate.io users to quickly and easily buy crypto using localized payment methods...
Signifyd Launches Fearless Payments to Propel the Digital Transformation of Payment Service Providers
Signifyd, the leading digital commerce protection provider, today launched Fearless Payments for payment providers, a suite of innovative solutions that empowers payment service providers (PSPs) to significantly increase authorization rates while lowering their operating costs and providing their customers with a full financial guarantee against all types of chargebacks. Fearless...
Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform Drives Automation and Operational Efficiency With Red Hat
Red Hat, Inc., the world’s leading provider of open source solutions, announced that Crédit Agricole Group Infrastructure Platform (CA-GIP) adopted Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform to support the organization’s cultural shift to an automation-centric strategy, increasing operational efficiency for DevOps teams. Working with Red Hat, CA-GIP has automated infrastructure operations, scaled automation across tens of thousands of servers, and achieved return on investment (ROI) in just one year.
Binance Launches ‘My Crypto Journey’ Campaign, A Collection Of Personal Experiences From Crypto Users
To celebrate the transformative power of blockchain technology, Binance (https://www.Binance.com/), the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, recently launched the ‘My Crypto Journey’ series, a collection of inspirational stories from Binance users in Africa, showcasing how blockchain and crypto have impacted their lives. Over the...
LuckyTruck Raises Seed Extension and Adds Julie Zimmer as CEO
LuckyTruck, the tech-enabled retail insurance agent focused exclusively on trucking, announced today it raised a $2.4m seed extension. Led by Candid Insurance Investors, an angel network of top P&C insurance industry CEO’s, the LuckyTruck seed round brings total funding to $6.5m. Parker Beauchamp of Markd, an insurance-focused venture capital firm, made a significant contribution to the round as well.
GafaPay Partners to Launch the US Card Product, Opening Access to the US Financial Infrastructure for Millions of Underbanked Africans
GafaPay, a provider of a mobile wallet with over 300,000 users in Sub-Saharan Africa, announces a partnership with SaveChain, a global neobank for unbanked people, which allows opening a US bank account to anyone in the world. The partners will launch a new virtual card product for GafaPay digital wallet to open access for millions of Africans to international money transfer, US bank account opening, mobile payments, e-commerce, etc.
CEPRES Predictive Intelligence Launches to Help Private Market Investors See Around Corners
CEPRES — the leader in private market investment technology and data — today announced the launch of CEPRES Predictive Intelligence, an enhanced, future-oriented portfolio management suite based on CEPRES’s proven and backtested forecasting technology. CEPRES Predictive Intelligence enables investors to easily analyze existing, or plan complex new, portfolios by running stochastic forecasts on cash flows and stress testing portfolio compositions to optimize asset allocations for any market condition.
Open Banking Expo UK: Crypto expert calls for more Africa-focussed financial solutions
The Open Banking Expo UK kicked off yesterday (20th October) at the Business Design Centre in London. Over 650 industry experts and enthusiasts gathered to hear over 100 key speakers across 9 stages throughout the day. Ola Atose, CEO and Founder of KoinKoin, a digital assets exchange platform dedicated to...
