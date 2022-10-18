ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
RadarOnline

Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform

Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr.’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.According to Daily Mail, the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée,...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Donald Trump's Boeing 757 rehabbed and back in West Palm Beach

Whether Donald Trump is prepared to take-off on another bid for the presidency remains up in the air, but his fabled Boeing 757 is definitely getting off the ground. According to flight data studied and analyzed by CNN and aviation experts consulted by CNN, Trump's jet has spent several hours over the last week running pattern flights above a small airport in Lake Charles, Louisiana, likely testing various updated components before heading to the Palm Beach International Airport, where it arrived Wednesday evening. Trump has previously indicated that the plane would be in Louisiana for repairs.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Pence on whether he'd vote for Trump in 2024: 'There might be somebody else I'd prefer more'

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday declined to say whether he would vote for former President Donald Trump if he secured the 2024 GOP presidential nomination. "Mr. Pence, if Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president in 2024, will you vote for him?" Pence was asked while taking questions from students at Georgetown University.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Read: January 6 committee's subpoena to Donald Trump

The House January 6 select committee announced on Friday that it has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump. The committee issued the subpoena to try to compel Trump to sit for a deposition under oath and to provide documents. here:. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2022 Cable News...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Wisconsin group asks Supreme Court to block Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

A Wisconsin taxpayers group has asked the Supreme Court to step in on an emergency basis and temporarily block the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness program from taking effect. The application for student loan forgiveness officially opened Monday. Student loan cancellation -- worth up to $20,000 per eligible borrower --...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Top Crist aide who resigned charged with assault

The former top aide to Democratic candidate for Florida governor Charlie Crist was arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged domestic violence incident shortly before he left the campaign, according to court records. Austin Durrer was charged with second-degree assault on Tuesday in Cambridge, Maryland. On the same day, Durrer...
CAMBRIDGE, MD
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

EXCLUSIVE: Trump considers allowing federal investigators to search Mar-a-Lago again

Donald Trump's legal team is weighing whether to allow federal agents to return to the former President's Florida residence, and potentially conduct a supervised search, to satisfy the Justice Department's demands that all sensitive government documents are returned, sources tell CNN. In private discussions with Trump's team as well as...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

First on CNN: Former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone, former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler testify to grand jury in Georgia investigating 2020 election interference

Prosecutors in Georgia have secured grand jury testimony from two prominent witnesses -- former US Sen. Kelly Loeffler and former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone -- in their investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in that state, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Their grand jury...
GEORGIA STATE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden prepares for debt ceiling showdown

President Joe Biden on Friday gave a window into how he's preparing for a looming political showdown over the debt ceiling, stating unequivocally that he will not relent to Republican lawmakers threatening to send the nation into default if he doesn't meet their demands, but adding that he doesn't support Democrats' efforts to abolish the debt limit entirely.

