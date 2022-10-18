ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Retired school employees hold final meeting of 2022

AMBOY — The Preston County Association of Retired School Employees held its last meeting of 2022 at the Amboy UMC Fellowship Hall. President Guy Cox welcomed 20 members and guests. There were no new members or members attending for the first time.
AMBOY, WV
WVNews

West Virginia University host Academic Media Day

MORGANTOWN — Academic Media Day returned to West Virginia University on Monday after being forced, like so many other activities, into hiatus because of COVID-19. The event is styled after an athletic style media day before a bowl or playoff game, said April Kaull, executive director of communications at University Relations at WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

County commission funds radio equipment and a generator

KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners have approved funding to upgrade radios for Preston 911 and provide money for the Maple Spring Family Life Center to buy a generator. Federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for the $375,050 necessary to buy the equipment for 911, replacing a 20-year-old system because parts can no longer be bought. That leaves the commission with $599,134 in unappropriated ARPA funds, County Administrator Joe Hauger said Tuesday.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Community calendar

• West Virginia Caring invites the community to attend the 21st annual Valley District Health Fair 7-11 a.m. at the Reedsville Fire Department. Sponsored by West Virginia Caring, Masontown United Methodist Church and the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, call Kim or Misty at West Virginia Caring at 304-864-0884 or toll free at 1-800-350-1161.
REEDSVILLE, WV
WVNews

Local Emergency Planning Commission hears about EMS fee, plane crash

KINGWOOD — The possibility of the County Commission implementing an EMS fee was discussed during the Tuesday meeting of the Preston County Emergency Planning Committee. “Each household would receive an annual EMS fee” if the commission implements it, LEPC Chairman and County Commissioner Dave Price said. “We’re looking to see what other counties have on their ordinances.”
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Aurora/Eglon News

The Aurora Area Historical Society will have its fall and Christmas Craft Bazaar featuring local crafters on Nov. 4-5. On Friday, the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pottery, history books and a bake sale also will be available. Contact 304-288-6859 or 240-321-0498 for more information.
WVNews

Nik Walker.jpg

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Evangelist Nik Walker will be in Keyser next week for revival serv…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Roger Lee Kelley

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Lee Kelley, age 79, a resident of Philippi, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday October 20, 2022. Roger was born September 10, 1943 in Philippi, a son of the late Charles Wayne and Mary Elma (Phillips) Kelley.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

For the Record

KINGWOOD — A Kingwood man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop Oct. 16 on W.Va. 7. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey Allen Dumire, 62, was driving an SUV that swerved off the road and into a parking lot, then back onto the road.
KINGWOOD, WV

