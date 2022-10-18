Read full article on original website
Retired school employees hold final meeting of 2022
AMBOY — The Preston County Association of Retired School Employees held its last meeting of 2022 at the Amboy UMC Fellowship Hall. President Guy Cox welcomed 20 members and guests. There were no new members or members attending for the first time.
West Virginia University host Academic Media Day
MORGANTOWN — Academic Media Day returned to West Virginia University on Monday after being forced, like so many other activities, into hiatus because of COVID-19. The event is styled after an athletic style media day before a bowl or playoff game, said April Kaull, executive director of communications at University Relations at WVU.
Bridgeport (West Virginia) City Council to present employee awards, hear Amendment 2 presentation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport City Council’s meeting on Monday will feature employee service awards and a discussion on Amendment 2. Employee service awards have been an ongoing event for Bridgeport City Council. Council members are honoring employees with 10 or more years of service with the city of Bridgeport.
County commission funds radio equipment and a generator
KINGWOOD — Preston County commissioners have approved funding to upgrade radios for Preston 911 and provide money for the Maple Spring Family Life Center to buy a generator. Federal stimulus funds from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for the $375,050 necessary to buy the equipment for 911, replacing a 20-year-old system because parts can no longer be bought. That leaves the commission with $599,134 in unappropriated ARPA funds, County Administrator Joe Hauger said Tuesday.
Communities plan Halloween events
KINGWOOD — Following is a list of community trick-or-treat times and events throughout Preston County.
Fairmont, West Virginia, City Council to hear first reading of updated union contract
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — At next week’s Fairmont City Council meeting, council will hear the first introduction of two ordinances related to a new contract and negotiations between the city and the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union.
All Saints Choir to provide free music Sunday afternoon in Bridgeport, West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The All Saints Catholic Church Choir in Bridgeport will provide a free afternoon of music for the public starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. The concert is being held in celebration of the 75th Anniversary of their parish.
John Christopher Colombo, longtime teacher and coach, dies
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — John Christopher Colombo of Clarksburg died unexpectedly at his home on October 19, 2022. Born in Clarksburg on August 2, 1955, Chris was the son of the late Orlando and Elizabeth “Libby” Buzzard Colombo.
Gov. Justice announces completion of major Bowden Fish Hatchery upgrades
BOWDEN — Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday announced the reopening of the Bowden State Fish Hatchery, which has been closed since 2020 for major renovations. The hatchery features more than one mile of raceways where fish are reared.
Community calendar
• West Virginia Caring invites the community to attend the 21st annual Valley District Health Fair 7-11 a.m. at the Reedsville Fire Department. Sponsored by West Virginia Caring, Masontown United Methodist Church and the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department. For more information, call Kim or Misty at West Virginia Caring at 304-864-0884 or toll free at 1-800-350-1161.
Local Emergency Planning Commission hears about EMS fee, plane crash
KINGWOOD — The possibility of the County Commission implementing an EMS fee was discussed during the Tuesday meeting of the Preston County Emergency Planning Committee. “Each household would receive an annual EMS fee” if the commission implements it, LEPC Chairman and County Commissioner Dave Price said. “We’re looking to see what other counties have on their ordinances.”
Trial postponed for woman facing distribution of obscene matter to minor charge in Harrison, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Trial has been postponed for a Wetzel County woman on a Harrison County charge of distribution of obscene matter to a minor. Aubrey Brianne Greathouse, 30, of Littleton, had been scheduled for trial the week of Oct. 31, but Harrison Circuit Judge James A. Matish moved that back to Dec. 5.
Maple Grove Cemetery raising funds to clear out brush, buy new signs ahead of Wreaths Across America event
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Before an upcoming Wreaths Across America event, officials are hoping to raise funds to purchase new signs for Maple Grove Cemetery, as well as clear the brush that’s preventing access to more than 100 veterans’ graves. Wreaths Across America is a nonprofit...
Breakfast Kiwanis Club supports Faith in Action Food Pantry
Aurora/Eglon News
The Aurora Area Historical Society will have its fall and Christmas Craft Bazaar featuring local crafters on Nov. 4-5. On Friday, the hours will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pottery, history books and a bake sale also will be available. Contact 304-288-6859 or 240-321-0498 for more information.
Nik Walker.jpg
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Evangelist Nik Walker will be in Keyser next week for revival serv…
Augustin & Angotti pay homage to All Saints Catholic Parish roots as church continues 75th anniversary celebration
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — All Saints Catholic Parish in Bridgeport hosted a concert Sunday evening as part of its month-long celebration recognizing the church’s 75th anniversary. Local talent Meredith Augustin and John Angotti performed during the hour-and-a-half concert for nearly 200 parishioners and fans of the duo.
Roger Lee Kelley
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Roger Lee Kelley, age 79, a resident of Philippi, went Home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday October 20, 2022. Roger was born September 10, 1943 in Philippi, a son of the late Charles Wayne and Mary Elma (Phillips) Kelley.
For the Record
KINGWOOD — A Kingwood man was charged with DUI after a traffic stop Oct. 16 on W.Va. 7. According to a criminal complaint, Jeffrey Allen Dumire, 62, was driving an SUV that swerved off the road and into a parking lot, then back onto the road.
Hazelton inmate who bribed guard for tobacco gets 57 more months; guard awaiting sentencing
CLARKSBURG — A 30-year-old FCI Hazelton inmate who bribed a corrections officer and conspired to do so has been sentenced to 57 more months in federal prison. Northern West Virginia Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh imposed sentence Monday on Jarrail Lamont Smith.
