Former Caribou Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Trafficking Meth and Fentanyl
A 31-year-old woman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor on Tuesday for conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and fentanyl in Penobscot and Aroostook counties and unlawfully possessing firearms. Danielle McBreairty of Glenburn, formerly of Caribou, received a 20-year prison term on the drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney...
'Profiteer of poison': Woman planned to deal out large amount of drugs in Maine, officials say
GLENBURN, Maine — A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Maine woman to 20 years in jail on drugs and firearms charges. Danielle McBreairty, 31, of Glenburn, will face prison time for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and 400 grams or more of fentanyl.
Glenburn woman sentenced for conspiring to traffic drugs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “A profiteer of poison.”. Those words from a federal judge in Bangor on Tuesday describing a Glenburn woman who conspired to traffic drugs across Maine. Danielle McBreairty, 31, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal drug and firearms charges. McBreairty had previously admitted...
Search Warrant Execution Solves Six Separate Theft Cases in Fort Fairfield
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -According to the Fort Fairfield Police Department in a Facebook Post " On Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at approximately 3:00 PM, the Fort Fairfield Police Dept. received a report of a burglary at an equipment storage shop on the Currier Road in Fort Fairfield, which is owned by McGillan Inc. Multiple items were reported stolen by the owner. Upon investigating the scene and working leads, Chief Matthew Cummings and Officer Cody Fenderson applied for and were granted a search warrant for a residence on the Currier Road. During the search of the residence, multiple stolen items were located including the stolen items from the McGillan’s burglary. Stolen power tools from a burglary which took place on the Marshall Road on property owned by Staples Farms of Presque Isle were also recovered. Other items reported stolen from another theft case were also found during the search. The owners of the stolen property have all positively identified the recovered items as their stolen property. The items recovered total 6 separate open theft/burglary cases.
5 Maine Police Departments Will Use Federal $ For New Hires
Have you noticed ads looking for policemen? Recently there have been recruitment ads for local police departments and county and state forces as well. And a Federal program will lead to more hiring in law enforcement also. Washington is spending $139 million for more policing in America. What does that...
Maine woman pleads guilty after 92 pounds of meth, 4 handguns found in home
CASWELL, Maine — A Maine woman faces up to life in prison after 92 pounds of methamphetamine was found in her Caswell home. Officials say 41-year-old Nicole McLaughlin pleaded guilty on Oct. 13 to possession of more than 500 grams of methamphetamine with an intent to distribute and possession of firearms by an unlawful user of a controlled substance.
Maine State Police Tactical Team respond to Van Buren Apartment Complex
VAN BUREN, Maine (WAGM) - According to a Spokesperson for the Maine State Police, Maine State Police Tactical Team members are in Van Buren. A large police presence of State Police and Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office was reported at Acadia Terrace Apartments... This is an active incident, WAGM has...
These Maine Teens Have Recently Gone Missing In Maine
While Maine law enforcement does frequently need to deal with reports of missing children and teens, they generally do not remain missing for long. They are often located within a matter of hours or within a few days. Sadly, this is not always the case. According to the website for...
UMPI & Presque Isle Community Suffer Unexpected Loss
The University of Maine-Presque Isle and the Presque Isle community find themselves in a state of shock and mourning after a tragic evening on Wednesday. Beloved head coach of the UMPI women's soccer team, Aaron Marston, unexpectedly passed away just as the team was about to play the University of Maine-Fort Kent.
Houlton/GHCA Wears Pink For ‘Defend The Cure’ Cancer Awareness Night Monday
Houlton, Maine (WAGM) - The Houlton/ghca Boys and Girls soccer teams donned a different color in support of cancer awareness month Monday. The Shires wore Pink Jerseys in support of their Defend the Cure Cancer Awareness night. All proceeds from the night went toward the Bridge to Hope, an organization that is near and dear to the Houlton community’s heart. Other than the games, there was a table full of items families, and friends put together that community members could win in a drawing done at the girls halftime. These coaches and community members recognize how important Bridge to Hope is to helping those in need and brings closer together an already tight-knit community.
Undefeated Shiretowners and Pioneers prepare for the playoffs.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Two County soccer teams head into the post season undefeated. The Wisdom/Van Buren Pioneers and the Houlton/GHCA Shiretowners girls teams ended the season without a loss, Coaches Marina Cameron and Peter Clavette are both very pleased with their teams regular season success, but they also know there is work still to be done to claim a title and that the regular season record is now thrown out the window.
Plenty of Sunshine This Weekend, with Warmer Temperatures by Sunday
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Stepping outside today we saw plenty of sunshine across the county. That allowed high temperatures to warm up slightly over what we saw yesterday. Highs across the county made it into the mid and upper 50s over southern and eastern Aroostook, while places further north and west were cooler, only making it into the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Plenty of Sunshine Through the Rest of the Week Along with Cooler Temperatures
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. Stepping outside today we started off with rain showers, especially over the eastern half of the county. This helped to add to rainfall totals, resulting in some spots making it over the two inch mark, like Westfield, Ashland, and parts of Presque Isle. The rest of the county also saw some decent rainfall, with most spots seeing rainfall totals over an inch. This was another soaking rain, which helps to put our numbers above average for the month of October.
A Start of a Dry and Sunny Stretch of Weather Today with a Return to the 50s
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Thursday. Yesterday we started the morning off with temperatures in the 60s with some rain showers. We were actually one of the warmest spots in the Northeast. The rain eventually cleared and we were left with some clearing skies. That caused our overnight lows to drop into the upper 30s and low 40s across the region. That’s around a 20 degree difference from this time yesterday morning.
Rain Tapers This Morning Leading to a Mixture of Sun and Clouds in the Afternoon
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning to you everyone and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we dealt with some widespread rain and some localized heavy downpours. In the past six hours alone we have seen upwards of an inch in some locations. That of course is not factoring in some of the rain we had received yesterday which is why the National Weather Service is continuing to place us in a flood watch through noon today. With the rain came some higher wind gusts, the highest gusts coming from points North and East. It even caused a couple power outages early this morning. As we get through the course of the day, those winds will subside and we will be left with a mixture of sun and clouds as high pressure attempts to gain back control of our weather pattern.
