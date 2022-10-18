Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Major discount retail store opening another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
WSMV
District attorney asks judge to revoke bond of former massage therapist after claims by Atlanta woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County District Attorney’s office is asking a judge to revoke the bond of former massage therapist Tarek Mentouri following an Atlanta woman’s claim that he stalked her. A series of WSMV4 Investigations revealed that multiple women in the Midstate accused him of...
Judge suspended after setting $2 bond for man facing serious charges
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County magistrate judge is off the bench for two weeks after setting a low $2.00 bond. Alijah Sharp is charged with two violations of aggravated assault, misdemeanor battery family violence, cruelty to children third degree, and terroristic threats. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Fate of Sheriff Victor Hill now in the hands of a jury
ATLANTA — The jury is now deliberating in the federal trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. Hill is accused of violating the civil rights of jail inmates by putting them in a restraint chair for hours. Attorneys made their closing arguments on Friday before handing the case over...
18-year-old indicted on murder, gang charges in Cobb
An 18-year-old suspected of murder and gang activity who was arrested earlier this year has been indicted by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s new Gang Prosecution Unit, officials announced Wednesday.
New details from police report into shooting at Clark Atlanta homecoming gathering
ATLANTA — One young man thought firecrackers had gone off, then saw his friend crouched and bleeding. Another two ran back to their dorm after hearing gunfire, only to then realize they'd been shot. A police report obtained Friday by 11Alive offers new details into a shooting last weekend...
'Detainee' dies in custody at Fulton County Jail, sheriff's office says
ATLANTA — A person died while in custody earlier this week at the Fulton County Jail, the Fulton Sheriff's Office said. There were no identifying details about the individual made available by authorities, nor was any information about how they died provided. The person died at the jail on...
3 accused of smuggling $75,000 worth of marijuana through west coast airports to Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department Interim Chief of Police told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington in an exclusive interview that a drug bust went down at an apartment complex on Piedmont Avenue. He said the suspects were so desperate that they even threw boxes of marijuana out the...
robertsnapspot.com
Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!
Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
Mall at Stonecrest reopens after non-fatal shooting, officials say
A dispute between two men at the Mall at Stonecrest escalated into a shooting Thursday afternoon that resulted in one man suffering a graze wound, DeKalb County police said.
‘You will go to jail’: Atlanta officials warn street racers to stay out of city
Following a chaotic weekend of what police described as “disturbing” behavior from street racers and spectators, the city of Atlanta and its police are sending a stern warning to those engaging in the activity: Think twice before burning rubber or face the consequences.
fox5atlanta.com
Two drug stash houses raided in Downtown Atlanta
Two apartments, just a block away from some of the family-friendly attractions in Downtown Atlanta, were raided by Atlanta Police Narcotics officers. Inside, police say they found bag and bags of pills that could be sold on the streets for $20 each.
Grandmother wants answers after 12-year-old allegedly killed by her own father
WINDER, Ga. — A grandmother is heartbroken after a shooting claimed the life of her granddaughter earlier this week. The man accused of killing the young girl is her own father, according to the Barrow County Sheriff's Office. On Oct. 17, deputies said Leonard Ahearn shot his 12-year-old daughter...
WLTX.com
Former prosecutor stands behind his belief that Wayne Williams was connected to Atlanta child murders
ATLANTA — It's been a year and a half since the City of Atlanta revealed it was retesting DNA evidence in the Atlanta Child Murders case. So far, it hasn't said anything about the results. A former prosecutor is standing firm in his belief that Wayne Williams is connected...
6 Restaurants In Atlanta Where You Can Run Into A Celebrity
It’s a well-known fact by now that Atlanta is the Hollywood of the South, and it's living up to its reputation by attracting some of the top names in the film and entertainment industry. Whether visiting for work or pleasure, it’s not uncommon to see famous actors and musicians roaming around the city grabbing a quick bite, a drink or sitting down to a Southern-style supper.
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
2 teens arrested after 19-year-old found shot to death on DeKalb road
Two 17-year-old boys from Cobb County were arrested Wednesday after a teenager was found dead on a DeKalb County road la...
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens charged as Atlanta police crackdown on street racing again
ATLANTA - City of Atlanta officials say two parents were among a dozen charged last weekend in a crackdown on street racing. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says police will use every tool to round up the lawbreakers. The parents came to pick up juveniles detained by police. They were surprised...
Cobb detention center works to restart the lives of those incarcerated
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Adult Detention Center (CCADC) is working to restart the lives of those incarcerated. On Friday, the jail graduated its first cohort of 13 detainees from their ReAlign ReStart Program which breaks down workforce stigma while also addressing Georgia’s prolonged workforce shortage.
Woman re-arrested after husband dies month after DeKalb shooting, officials say
A woman who previously had a murder charge dismissed after her husband survived a shooting in DeKalb County is back in j...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0