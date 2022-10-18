Man gets 30 years for killing woman, hiding body behind SC home

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A Cherokee County man will spend 30 years in prison for killing a woman and hiding her body behind his house.

45-year-old Marshall D. Lee pleaded guilty Monday to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Lee shot and killed 36-year-old Jamie Buser , of Chicago Ridge, Illinois, in 2019.

Buser’s body was found in the woods behind Lee’s Union Highway home on September 26, 2019.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office found Buser’s body while assisting the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department with a missing persons case. Investigators said they used cell phone records to track her to South Carolina.

Buser’s vehicle was later found on Old Race Track Road.

Deputies said text messages between Lee and Buser showed that Lee was looking for a female escort.

Investigators said the shooting happened while Lee’s wife and children were away from the home.

Lee will not be eligible for parole or early release, according to the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.