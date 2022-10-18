NORRISTOWN — With the general election less than one month away, Montgomery County officials reminded area residents of the upcoming voter registration deadline. It’s slated for 5 p.m. on Monday, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. He stressed during Thursday morning’s Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting that “postmarks do not apply” and that people must register by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.

