Savona sex offender pleads guilty to having child pornography

SAVONA, N.Y. ( WETM ) – A registered sex offender living in Savona has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography following his arrest earlier this year, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York.

John Fadden, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of child porn by someone with a prior child sexual abuse conviction. The announcement said that Fadden faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a potential maximum sentence of 20 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on January 19, 2023 at 9:30 a.m.

Fadden was arrested by New York State Police in March 2022 following a search warrant at his home last fall, according to the U.S. Court for the Western District of New York. In October 2021, investigators executed a search warrant at Fadden’s home and found more than 278 files of child pornography on nine different devices and drives.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan McGuire also said that in February and March of 2021, Fadden uploaded 185 images of child pornography under the username john_fadden@yahoo.com Yahoo Inc! tipped off the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children twice in March 2021.

Fadden is a Level 3 registered sex offender for three separate incidents taking place between 1991 and 2001, according to the NYS Sex Offender Registry. In 1991, Fadden engaged in sexual contact with a 2-year-old boy in Rochester. In 1993, he was convicted of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl in Rochester. And in 2001 he was convicted of coercing another 9-year-old girl known to him into having sexual contact.

