Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Latest USA Today projection has Sooners bowling in Texas
Before Bob Stoops arrived as head coach in 1999, the Oklahoma football program had not been to a postseason bowl game in the previous four seasons. Since the 1999 season, the Sooners have appeared in a bowl for 23 consecutive seasons. That string is in jeopardy of being snapped. With five games remaining in the regular season, Oklahoma needs at least two more wins to become bowl eligible for the 2022 season.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Projecting OU’s performance over the final five games
Projected to finish second in the Big 12 this season and play for the conference championship, the Brent Venables era of Oklahoma football has begun with a 4-3 overall record and alone in ninth place in the league standings with half the season now in the books. The Sooners are...
5-Star Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Shines on National TV
The future Sooner accounted for 418 yards and five touchdowns against the No. 5-ranked Allen Eagles in Denton Guyer's easy Thursday night victory.
OU Basketball: After Busy Offseason, Tanner Groves and Jalen Hill Bring Added Strength to Oklahoma's Front Court
For the Sooners to compete in the Big 12, Oklahoma's front court needs to rebound the ball at a higher rate this season.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Neal Brown, Brent Venables Get Odds to be Next College Football Coach Fired
As fans continue to experience turmoil in Morgantown and Norman, both head coach Neal Brown and head coach Brent Venables were given odds to be the next college football coach fired. These odds come from BetOnline, West Virginia’s Neal Brown was given 19/2 odds to be the next head coach...
city-sentinel.com
Deputy Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Air Force Angela L. Tymofichuk returns to Oklahoma to provide keynote for Oklahoma Aerospace Forum on Nov. 1
The fifth annual Oklahoma Aerospace Forum, sponsored by Oklahoma ACES, is returning to Oklahoma City on Tuesday, November 1. (https://www.okcommerce.gov/doing-business/business-services/aerospace-and-defense-services/) Oklahoma’s aerospace community will gather to hear industry leaders discuss a variety of topics, including the future of cybersecurity, workforce, the future of the industry, UAS (unmanned aerial systems) and...
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
It’s the Most Haunted Town in Oklahoma
At first glance, this picturesque and friendly small town in Oklahoma appears to be just that and nothing more. But if you look below the surface you'll quickly learn that it's the most haunted town in the entire Sooner State. It has more ghost stories, urban legends, and haunted locations than any other town, city, or place in the Sooner State. It's been featured on several TV shows and documentaries throughout the years. People from all over the state, nation, and world come to tour and visit this beautiful yet truly terrifying town.
Toys R Us revival: Tulsa getting one of just two Oklahoma locations
TULSA, Okla. — Toys R Us is finding new life with in-store locations opening in select Macy’s department stores across the country. The giant toy retailer filed for bankruptcy in 2017, closing all its store locations the next year as a result of declining sales. Macy’s announced its...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
Washington Examiner
Five takeaways from Oklahoma gubernatorial debate between Kevin Stitt and Joy Hofmeister
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and his Democratic challenger, Joy Hofmeister, clashed during their only scheduled debate on Wednesday evening at the Will Rogers Theater in Oklahoma City. In a zany event that began with softball questions on hobbies, was plagued with online livestream glitches, and featured a live audience...
Bixby continues record run with decisive home triumph against Westmoore
By Mike Moguin Photo of Bixby wide receiver Cale Fugate, left, and quarterback Connor Kirby BIXBY - Just one flip of the switch and top-ranked Bixby was electrifying with its high-scoring offensive machine en route to another one-sided victory. The latest came against Westmoore, 73-6, ...
allennewspaper.com
Services held for James Moore
ITEMS LOCATED AT: 1701 INVESTORS AVE STE B, EL RENO, OKLA. INSPECTION: WED. OCT. 26TH FROM 8:00 AM TO 5:00 PM AND STARTING AT 8:00 AM DAY OF AUCTION Auction held at: DAKIL AUCTIONEERS, INC. 200 NW 114th St, Okla. City, Okla. (W. Side Service Rd of the Bdwy Ext. between 122nd & Hefner)
News On 6
High School Students In Norman Walkout To Protest School Bathroom Policy
Students at Norman North and Norman High School planned to walk out of school Friday in response to the district's bathroom policies. Organizers posted a photo to Instagram, which said youth who are transgender are facing disciplinary actions for breaking school bathroom policies implemented by a new state law. The...
KOCO
New development in Oklahoma City could mirror popular Chicago neighborhood
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new development in Midtown could mirror a popular Chicago neighborhood. Some residents are excited about the possible changes. Others said this could disrupt traffic patterns. A block of Classen Drive could shut down and turn into a courtyard. It’s part of a proposal by the...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Gov. Stitt appoints District Attorney for Pottawatomie & Lincoln Counties
Governor Kevin Stitt has appointed Adam Panter as District Attorney for Pottawatomie and Lincoln Counties.
KOCO
Popular food truck beats odds, opens first location in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The past two years have been tough for small businesses and restaurants. Now, a very popular food truck beat the odds and opened its first brick-and-mortar location. "It's not a food truck anymore. It's a restaurant," said Gannon Mendez, owner of Saucee Sicilian. Mendez said there...
KOCO
Oklahoma convenience store halts alcohol sales after illegally selling
GUTHRIE, Okla. — An Oklahoma convenience store had to halt alcohol sales for the time being. Petty’s Pit Stop in Guthrie had all of the alcohol in its store seized because the store was selling it illegally. It was nearly 12,000 pounds worth and took three and a half hours to haul all of the alcohol in.
OHP: Fatal collision on Turner Turnpike
Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision on Turner Turnpike Thursday afternoon.
Comments / 0