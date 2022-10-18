Hartington-Newcastle/Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker has become first ever Nebraska boy to win four consecutive state cross country races in a record time of 14 minutes, 58.26 seconds. Noecker also won the all-class gold medal for the second time in three years. Three area athletes joined Noecker as medalists: Jaxon Kilmurry...

HARTINGTON, NE ・ 15 HOURS AGO