Related
norfolkneradio.com
Arens earns third straight Class D state girls cross country title
Crofton's Jordyn Arens is on track to be a four-time state cross country champion. On Friday, the junior won her third consecutive title in 19 minutes, 29 seconds, which was 43 seconds ahead of runner-up Katherine Kerrigan of Ainsworth. Four other area girls earned medals: Madison Davis of West Holt...
norfolkneradio.com
Cornerstone Christian wins Class C boys XC, Norfolk Catholic 11th
Cornerstone Christian is the Class D boys state cross-country champion at the championships at the Kearney Country Club. Defending state champ, Norfolk Catholic finished 11th out of 18 teams. Other area teams included West Holt (seventh), Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (12th), Lyons-Decatur Northeast (13th) and Plainview (14th). Two area runners earned medals by...
norfolkneradio.com
norfolkneradio.com
Noecker sets history in Class C boys cross country
Hartington-Newcastle/Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker has become first ever Nebraska boy to win four consecutive state cross country races in a record time of 14 minutes, 58.26 seconds. Noecker also won the all-class gold medal for the second time in three years. Three area athletes joined Noecker as medalists: Jaxon Kilmurry...
First look at Kansas high school football playoff brackets, schedule of games
Here’s a look at the brackets for high school football playoff games in Round 1 this coming Friday.
High school football game scores from Friday and Wichita-area league champion winners
Varsity Kansas has you covered with the league champions and game scores from Week 8 for teams in South Central Kansas.
