Malta, ID

Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Burley Straw Maze

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Between Burley and Albion is a Fall treat that has become something of a landmark. The Burley Straw Maze may be ever-changing, but one thing is constant it’s one of the biggest in Idaho. “This one for this year was 1,006 one-ton bails...
BURLEY, ID
Behind the Business: H3O Wellness

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 50% of the population on anti-depressants don’t see an improvement in symptoms while on their meds, according to registered nurses. “Our services target people who have not had success with oral antidepressants. All walks of life…with the Pandemic, there’s been a 13% increase in mental health diagnoses across the nation…unfortunately Idaho is not excluded from that,” said Dr. Nicole Bartlett.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls High School Teacher brings history to life

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One teacher at Twin Falls High School is bringing learning to life for their unit on World War I. As the students in history are learning about trench warfare, the two teachers decided to transform their classroom into the trenches. The set-up took the...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following is a press release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at 8:53 p.m. on interstate 84 at mile marker 163, in Jerome County. A 32-year-old female from Meridian was travelling...
JEROME COUNTY, ID
CSI continues to build skilled labor force with competitive programs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Twin Falls is growing, and so is the College of Southern Idaho whose student population and programs offered have grown over the years. CSI’s enrollment is up 2.4 percent compared to a year ago, said Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication Chris...
TWIN FALLS, ID

