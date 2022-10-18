Read full article on original website
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Burley Straw Maze
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Between Burley and Albion is a Fall treat that has become something of a landmark. The Burley Straw Maze may be ever-changing, but one thing is constant it’s one of the biggest in Idaho. “This one for this year was 1,006 one-ton bails...
Twin Falls duo take home Great Basin cross country individual titles
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — At Canyon Springs Golf Course Wednesday afternoon, two Twin Falls Bruins took home individual titles at the Great Basin Conference meet. On the girls side, Twin Falls’ Saylor Erickson led the way with a time of 19 minutes and 28 seconds. The Bruin...
Behind the Business: H3O Wellness
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — 50% of the population on anti-depressants don’t see an improvement in symptoms while on their meds, according to registered nurses. “Our services target people who have not had success with oral antidepressants. All walks of life…with the Pandemic, there’s been a 13% increase in mental health diagnoses across the nation…unfortunately Idaho is not excluded from that,” said Dr. Nicole Bartlett.
Twin Falls High School Teacher brings history to life
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One teacher at Twin Falls High School is bringing learning to life for their unit on World War I. As the students in history are learning about trench warfare, the two teachers decided to transform their classroom into the trenches. The set-up took the...
Murtaugh sweeps Carey to earn spot in Snake River Conference championship match
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Murtaugh volleyball team made quick work of Carey in a 1A Snake River Conference semifinal Tuesday. Oakley and Murtaugh will play for the Snake River Conference title Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho. CONSOLATION BRACKET SCORES. (8) Lighthouse Christian 3,...
Three Vehicle Injury Crash on I84, West of Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The following is a press release from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police is investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at 8:53 p.m. on interstate 84 at mile marker 163, in Jerome County. A 32-year-old female from Meridian was travelling...
CSI continues to build skilled labor force with competitive programs
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The City of Twin Falls is growing, and so is the College of Southern Idaho whose student population and programs offered have grown over the years. CSI’s enrollment is up 2.4 percent compared to a year ago, said Dean of Institutional Effectiveness and Communication Chris...
Kimberly heads into state tournament undefeated after SCIC title match win over Buhl
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly volleyball team only lost one set in Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference (SCIC) play all season. Wednesday night, the undefeated Bulldogs completed their in-conference run with a sweep over Buhl in the SCIC championship match. Kimberly 3, Buhl 0 (25-9, 25-8, 25-18) Kimberly...
