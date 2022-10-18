Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
PICTURED: Marine and his wife accused of stealing Afghan orphan, three, by luring her to the US with her cousins when the Taliban took over then 'snatching her from refugee camp'
The US Marine accused of kidnapping an Afghan orphan from her relatives by luring them to the US last year is the Mennonite son of a pro-golfer who is married with two sons, DailyMail.com can reveal. Joshua Mast, 39, and his wife Stephanie, 38, have been sued by the child's...
Mutiny in Putin's ranks? Conscripts drafted into Ukraine war 'threaten to topple Russian regime over spluttering invasion'
Dozens of mobilised soldiers have staged an extraordinary mutiny against Vladimir Putin amid mounting unrest over the spluttering Ukraine invasion. In footage taken inside a military camp, one uniformed conscript earns raucous cheers from his peers after suggesting soldiers should topple their leaders. The unnamed reservist spoke about the lack...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Secrets about Iran, China reportedly among Trump’s Mar-a-Lago docs
After the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in early August, Donald Trump and his allies have floated a great many defenses, including the idea that the former president didn’t take anything especially sensitive. Last month, the Republican’s lawyer even made a comparison in court to overdue library books, in order to downplay the seriousness of the scandal.
Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail: Key takeaways and analysis
A federal judge sentenced Steve Bannon, a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump, to four months in jail and a $6,500 fine for defying a subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee. A jury convicted the former White House chief strategist of two criminal charges of contempt of...
Reza Aslan: “The days of this regime are absolutely numbered.”
Teachers, shopkeepers and factory workers in Iran have reportedly gone on strike, as the country enters its sixth week of protests, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died after being arrested for allegedly violating the country's Islamic dress code. The women-led uprising has posed one of the biggest challenges to Iran’s clerical leadership since the 1979 Islamic revolution. “It’s not just the young people and it’s not just the women,” says author and scholar Reza Aslan, “it’s almost every sector of society that has come together at this moment and in a single united call has been calling for the end of this regime.” Aslan’s new book, “An American Martyr in Persia: The Epic Life and Tragic Death of Howard Baskerville,'' chronicles the life of an American missionary who traveled to Iran to teach but ended up joining the local fight for a constitutional democracy. Baskersville’s story reveals that we have much in common with the Iranian protesters, says Aslan. “We have to tap into our common humanity and we have to support those brave men and women who are basically calling for just the ability to have a say in the decisions that will rule their lives.”Oct. 23, 2022.
Activist Masih Alinejad: Iranian protests are a 'tipping point'
Journalist and activist Masih Alinejad discusses with Nicolle Wallace the protests that are ongoing in Iran and why these demonstrations pose the biggest challenge to the Iranian regime in decades. Oct. 21, 2022.
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Trump, has been sentenced to four months in prison and fined $6,500 for contempt of Congress charges after he declined to hand over documents and appear before the January 6 committee. The judge stayed his sentence as Bannon and his lawyers intend to appeal the ruling. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Oct. 21, 2022.
Velshi: Inflation is a global problem. And it wasn’t created by Biden.
This year’s midterm elections will largely be defined by the economy. In recent polls, Americans say inflation is the most important problem facing the country today. Inflation in America is high, but it’s not a problem that was created by the Biden Administration or the Democrats. It’s not a uniquely American problem, either. Over 100 global economies have a much higher inflation rate than the U.S. right now.Oct. 22, 2022.
Liz Truss's catastrophic tenure reveals a hidden weakness of American government
It’s easy for Americans to look to the United Kingdom and compare fortunes, considering how closely tied together our countries are in history and heritage. Leaders of our two nations even refer to the two countries’ “Special Relationship” in tones where you can hear the capitalizations spoken out loud. Those comparisons are in vogue again this week since Liz Truss’ resignation after six weeks as prime minister of the United Kingdom, leaving her Conservative political party and Britain’s economy in disarray. While Americans decry the two-party system, Britain’s struggle to find its fifth leader in six years validates the Founders’ choice of a governing structure that values stability over popular reform.
Hayes: UK turmoil may forecast the fate of a GOP-led Congress—only worse
Chris Hayes: If you think what's happening with the UK’s conservative party is a dangerous carnival, wait until you see Kevin McCarthy's House of Representatives, if that's what it comes to this November.Oct. 21, 2022.
Bannon busted: Trump’s fmr. chief strategist sentenced to prison time
Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine following a contempt of congress conviction. Additionally, the January 6th Committee’s subpoena of Donald Trump’s testimony has been released. Politico’s Kyle Cheney was at the Bannon sentencing and joins us to discuss. Oct. 21, 2022.
Friday’s Mini-Report, 10.21.22
Today’s edition of quick hits. * In Ukraine: “Ukrainian cities including the capital, Kyiv, faced new power outages Friday as the country’s energy system struggles to cope with damage from a wave of Russian attacks. Kyiv residents were warned to prepare for temporary blackouts in the city Friday morning, just a day after widespread outages, as the government rationed energy use and urged residents to conserve electricity.”
