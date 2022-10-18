It's that time of year again: pumpkin stuff here, pumpkin stuff there, pumpkin stuff everywhere! Not surprisingly, pumpkin seeds are a popular snack in the fall, especially after you've carved out your jack-o-lanterns with the kids and are left with the stickiness from inside the gourd. Roasting pumpkin seeds is a favorite tradition for many families, and for good reason — pumpkin seeds are chockfull of nutritional goodness, including being an excellent source of magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and iron. If you have a dog, though, you might wonder if dogs can eat pumpkin seeds. Because let's be real, when you're knee-deep in pumpkin guts with your kids, your pup will probably seize the opportunity to gobble down a pile of the orange, seed-filled goop.

8 DAYS AGO