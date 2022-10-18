Read full article on original website
"This Is Where I Died Before": 32 Parents Shared The Scariest Things Their Kids Have Ever Said, And My Teeth Are Chattering
"My child did not like walking past a local church because he said that there were dead people in the basement. He had never been to a church before, nor did he ever like going to one."
Upworthy
Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well
Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
Woman refuses to let brother-in-law sleep beside her
Losing a spouse to death can make one emotionally vulnerable, depressed, and more. How long people will take to recover from this will vary from one person to another. During this time, they require their family’s and friends’ support.
15 Stories Of People Breaching Wedding Etiquette That Make Me Think "Manners 101" Should Be A Mandatory Class
"Her boyfriend called for a cab and went to a jewelry store and bought her a wedding ring DURING the reception. Here’s where the train completely derails. He presents her the ring at the reception, and she cries. She doesn’t like the ring."
Mom Urged To Dump Husband After Glamorous In-Laws Brand Her 'Ugly'
"The whole family, including your husband, sound like bullies," said one commenter on the viral post.
intheknow.com
Wife demands husband ‘rehome’ his dog after it eats her food: ‘This is just mental’
A woman is fed up because her husband’s dog has left them hungry and broke. She told her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Four months ago, her mother-in-law bought her husband a $1,200 dog the couple could not afford. He refused to rehome the dog, despite its behavioral and medical issues.
Looks Like Dads Could Be A Big Cause Of Your Toddler’s "Terrible Twos"
While many people assume that moms are the more influential parent when it comes to children’s behavior, researchers are now finding that a father’s general disposition during the early years of kid’s life can significantly affect their child’s growth and development. According to new research, behavioral...
Hilary Duff Is Every Mom Whose Toddler Only Knows The Word ‘No’
Hearing a child’s first gibberish-tinged words is a beautiful thing. Hearing the same thing over and over even after they’ve developed a larger vocabulary — namely the word “no” — can be maddening. For whatever reason, the two-letter negative response is a favorite of toddlers, and Hilary Duff is more than ready for her youngest Mae James to move out of the no phase.
My Spouse Cheated, But I’ll Never Tell My Kids
Listening to the radio while taking my kids to school earlier this week, I heard an update on the latest in the Olivia Wilde/Jason Sudeikis saga: they’d issued a joint statement in the wake of their former nanny’s blockbuster interview with the Daily Mail, in which she alleged (among other things) that Wilde cheated on Sudeikis. The former couple presented a united front denying all allegations.
Fury Over Video of Children Interrupting Wedding First Dance: 'Say No Kids'
"This is the exact reason we had an adult-only wedding," said one viewer.
Can Dogs Eat Pumpkin Seeds? What To Know If Your Pup Wants To Devour The Jack-O-Lantern Guts
It's that time of year again: pumpkin stuff here, pumpkin stuff there, pumpkin stuff everywhere! Not surprisingly, pumpkin seeds are a popular snack in the fall, especially after you've carved out your jack-o-lanterns with the kids and are left with the stickiness from inside the gourd. Roasting pumpkin seeds is a favorite tradition for many families, and for good reason — pumpkin seeds are chockfull of nutritional goodness, including being an excellent source of magnesium, potassium, phosphorus, and iron. If you have a dog, though, you might wonder if dogs can eat pumpkin seeds. Because let's be real, when you're knee-deep in pumpkin guts with your kids, your pup will probably seize the opportunity to gobble down a pile of the orange, seed-filled goop.
A Grandmother’s Unhinged Baby Tooth Tradition Has The Internet Rolling
What do you do with all those precious but slightly creepy little baby teeth you collect from your kids as the Tooth Fairy? Put them away in a drawer, throw them away, tuck them in the baby book? Well, the Linkhart family found an original solution, and it is a heirloom idea that is truly... one of a kind.
A Dad Shares How He Hilariously Gets His Son To Smile In Photos
The phrase “Say cheese!” is the classic line to get kid’s to smile big for photos, but does it really give us the best possible outcome? Most kids grit their teeth, squint their eyes, and post with a totally unnatural smile. One dad has come up with the solution to this problem: just say “poop!” instead!
Let's Give Teens With Single Moms A Little More Credit
I know you didn’t ask for this lifestyle. I realize how hard it can be to go back and forth between two homes and feel like you have to get time in with your parents while juggling friends, a job, your school work, sports, and time for yourself. You...
Khloé Kardashian Says “Only Tropical Vacations” Count As Vacations
Any non-celebrity (or uber wealthy) parent knows that there is no such thing as a “vacation” when you’re traveling with kids. Those moments are usually downgraded to a “trip.” You’re still parenting, just maybe you’re at Niagara Falls while you’re doing it.
My Hair Is Falling Out In Clumps, & It's Not Postpartum. What's Wrong With Me?
If you've already gone through postpartum hair loss, like I did, then it can feel like a cruel twist of fate to feel like you've started shedding again years into motherhood. But it can happen — for many reasons — leading you to wonder, Why is my hair falling out in clumps? "Hair loss could be due to so many things," says Ranella Hirsch, MD, a Board Certified Dermatologist in Cambridge, Massachusetts. "Stress. COVID. Hormonal imbalance or thyroid dysfunction. There's a long list of things that can trigger more-than-usual hair loss."
My Nine-Year-Old Thinks I’m Cringey
I throw on a pair of ripped jeans, an oversized vintage college football sweatshirt, and a pair of old school white sneakers. I am a way cooler version of myself now than I was when I was actually supposed to be cool, and I know it. As far as thirty-eight-year-old moms go, I think I can hold my own in the coolness game. I am up-to-date on current pop culture, I know enough about sports, and I never shop in the older woman’s section. So you may be shocked to find out that not only does my nine year old son not think I'm cool, he thinks I am — wait for it — cringey.
It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
Like Linus waiting in the pumpkin patch in hopes that the Great Pumpkin will appear, your family will be sorely disappointed if you’re waiting to watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on linear TV this year. The Halloween classic has been a network staple airing on CBS, ABC, or PBS since its premiere in 1966. Unfortunately, watching the Charlie Brown special this year will be a little trickier than it has in previous years — but definitely not impossible.
