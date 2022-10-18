I have been an independent my entire life because early on, it was clear to me that both major political parties’ platforms were well intended but flawed. This is due partly to the assumptions each party platform makes about the human condition. It is also due to the interpretations individuals make based on their own experiences, understanding of issues, and often, political aspirations. The latter is of grave concern to me and is exemplified in government’s use of the abortion issue to dissuade women from voting for office-seekers from opposing political parties, especially in California.

