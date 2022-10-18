ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Norristown Times Herald

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Man admits to carjacking woman at King of Prussia shopping mall

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to prison for robbing a woman of her vehicle as she left the King of Prussia Plaza after a shopping trip to the popular Upper Merion mall. Andre Philip Hoston, 25, of the 4000 block of Higbee Street, was sentenced in Montgomery...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Montgomery County election deadlines reviewed

NORRISTOWN — With the general election less than one month away, Montgomery County officials reminded area residents of the upcoming voter registration deadline. It’s slated for 5 p.m. on Monday, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. He stressed during Thursday morning’s Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting that “postmarks do not apply” and that people must register by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Norristown Times Herald

Election 2022: Incumbent Sanchez faces competition for 153rd state House seat

Incumbent Ben Sanchez will defend his seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives once again next month during the 2022 general election. Sanchez took office as a legislator representing Montgomery County in the Pennsylvania General Assembly back in 2018. He faces competition during the Nov. 8 election from Republican Larry Ulrich.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy