Emporia, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KVOE

Additional refinement requested for proposed city logo during Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday

The City of Emporia may be nearing the end of its new logo design process, however, some changes will be needed before the new design is formally approved. During the commission’s regular study meeting Wednesday, commissioners chose to move forward with further refinement of the logo presented by Lot and Illk two weeks ago. Mayor Becky Smith stated during the meeting she was not in favor of the current option as it too closely resembles other recognizable logos.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Application window now open for those interested in buying White Memorial Park from city of Emporia

The city of Emporia has officially opened an application process for residents or others interested in purchasing a part of downtown. White Memorial Park at 525 Merchant Street, just north of the longtime Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant, is surplus city property. Applications are now open until noon Nov. 22. The two-page application includes name and address, contact information, a list of properties currently owned, outstanding code violations or tax delinquencies and project plans.
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

Topeka City Council member announces resignation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
TOPEKA, KS
1350kman.com

Junction City Commission approves counteroffer to acquire former high school property

Junction City Commissioners have reached an agreement to proceed on acquiring the former Junction City High School property. The city has been in negotiations with USD 475 to acquire the property for $1. Over the past month, the two sides have been hashing out a compromise, as the district sought removal of all building permit fees for all future projects. City Manager Allen Dinkel maintained Tuesday that he does not want to see that continue in perpetuity, but says an exception could be made on the next district project, a proposed early childhood development center.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

Vehicle-turned-grass fire burns over 300 acres near Reading

It took over three hours for numerous departments at the county or state level to put out a fire near Reading on Friday afternoon. The incident started with a grain truck catching fire shortly before 11 am near Roads 240 and V. Less than 20 minutes later, the fire spread to nearby grass and then kept agencies scrambling until after 2 pm.
READING, KS
JC Post

Plans are announced for the Christmas Parade in Junction City

Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Christmas Parade along with 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM on Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Michaela Joyce, Junction City Main Street, said it will begin at the 12th Street Community Center, make it's way to 6th Street, go to Washington Street downtown and then turn north on Washington Street to 8th Street. "The theme for this year's parade is a Classic Christmas. " Visit https://www.junctioncitychamber.org/christmas-parade.html to register your float for entry.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
KVOE

WEATHER: Four area counties in short-term burn bans after announcements by Chase, Osage, Wabaunsee counties, red flag warning for Greenwood County

Parts of the KVOE listening area are under burn bans with a very high fire danger in place through the weekend. Greenwood County is under a burn ban until 7 pm after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the combination of above-normal temperatures, low humidity levels, dry grasses and winds as high as 35 mph.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Bus pad construction to close more lanes of Topeka streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The construction of more bus pads in the City of Topeka will close more street lanes. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, even more lanes will close for the construction of bus pads in the Capital City. These pads are to be constructed by Conroy Contractors.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Grass fire reported in west Emporia; vehicle fire reported near Hartford

Emporia Fire is dealing with a small grass fire in the city limits late Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the intersection of 13th and Sunnyslope around 4:30 pm. Details are pending. Shortly before that fire was reported, a vehicle fire was noted near Hartford. Early indications are a hay...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays

Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Area agencies receiving federal funds for strengthening law enforcement, preventing crime

Agencies in three area counties are receiving federal funds for law enforcement and crime prevention. The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a better than $43,000 grant for the Fifth District Community Corrections Department involving Lyon and Chase counties. The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office will receive $58,000, while the Council Grove Police Department will receive $36,000.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Cause undetermined for field, tree fire near Hartford

A fire damaged a field and nearby trees Thursday afternoon. Fire developed near Roads 80 and Y-5 before 3 pm. Initial indications are the fire started in a bean field before moving into a tree line. Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says about 10 acres of the bean field burned.
HARTFORD, KS

