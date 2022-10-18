Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KVOE
Additional refinement requested for proposed city logo during Emporia City Commission meeting Wednesday
The City of Emporia may be nearing the end of its new logo design process, however, some changes will be needed before the new design is formally approved. During the commission’s regular study meeting Wednesday, commissioners chose to move forward with further refinement of the logo presented by Lot and Illk two weeks ago. Mayor Becky Smith stated during the meeting she was not in favor of the current option as it too closely resembles other recognizable logos.
KVOE
Application window now open for those interested in buying White Memorial Park from city of Emporia
The city of Emporia has officially opened an application process for residents or others interested in purchasing a part of downtown. White Memorial Park at 525 Merchant Street, just north of the longtime Emporia Gazette building at 517 Merchant, is surplus city property. Applications are now open until noon Nov. 22. The two-page application includes name and address, contact information, a list of properties currently owned, outstanding code violations or tax delinquencies and project plans.
WIBW
Topeka City Council member announces resignation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka City Council member is stepping away from elected office. Dist. 9 representative Mike Lesser announced he will be resigning, effective Nov. 1. Lesser told 13 NEWS he informed city manager Steve Wade of his decision Thursday. Lesser told 13 NEWS it was not an...
1350kman.com
Junction City Commission approves counteroffer to acquire former high school property
Junction City Commissioners have reached an agreement to proceed on acquiring the former Junction City High School property. The city has been in negotiations with USD 475 to acquire the property for $1. Over the past month, the two sides have been hashing out a compromise, as the district sought removal of all building permit fees for all future projects. City Manager Allen Dinkel maintained Tuesday that he does not want to see that continue in perpetuity, but says an exception could be made on the next district project, a proposed early childhood development center.
KVOE
Vehicle-turned-grass fire burns over 300 acres near Reading
It took over three hours for numerous departments at the county or state level to put out a fire near Reading on Friday afternoon. The incident started with a grain truck catching fire shortly before 11 am near Roads 240 and V. Less than 20 minutes later, the fire spread to nearby grass and then kept agencies scrambling until after 2 pm.
KVOE
Veterans banners going up in downtown Emporia ahead of 19th annual Freedom Fest
If you have strolled through downtown Emporia recently, it’s safe to say you have noticed some very important faces adorning the lamposts and streets. Emporia Main Street has begun hanging veterans banners as part of All Veterans Tribute activities. This is the eighth year for the veterans banner program in Emporia.
Topeka snow plow name chosen, winter operations dry run scheduled
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The City of Topeka has announced that the name has been chosen for a snow plow and that a city-wide winter operations dry-run will be held later this month. The dry run is expected to take place on Monday, Oct. 24, to test equipment and ensure operations are running smoothly in preparation […]
KVOE
Several Lyon County fire departments battling combination vehicle-grass fire
Lyon County firefighters are dealing with a vehicle and grass fire Friday morning. Miller and Reading firefighters were dispatched to Roads 240 and V shortly before 11 am. Early indications are the incident started with a gran truck and became a grass fire about 15 minutes after the initial call. Details are pending.
Plans are announced for the Christmas Parade in Junction City
Junction City Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Christmas Parade along with 107.9 FM and 1420 KJCK AM on Friday, Nov. 25 at 5:30 p.m. Michaela Joyce, Junction City Main Street, said it will begin at the 12th Street Community Center, make it's way to 6th Street, go to Washington Street downtown and then turn north on Washington Street to 8th Street. "The theme for this year's parade is a Classic Christmas. " Visit https://www.junctioncitychamber.org/christmas-parade.html to register your float for entry.
KVOE
WEATHER: Four area counties in short-term burn bans after announcements by Chase, Osage, Wabaunsee counties, red flag warning for Greenwood County
Parts of the KVOE listening area are under burn bans with a very high fire danger in place through the weekend. Greenwood County is under a burn ban until 7 pm after the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the combination of above-normal temperatures, low humidity levels, dry grasses and winds as high as 35 mph.
KVOE
Emporia Spartan Stop ecstatic with result of 21st annual KVOE Drive for Food
USD 253 Spartan Stop Director Heather Wagner was elated when she heard the final total of items collected during KVOE’s Drive for Food Thursday. With over 28,000 items donated, Wagner says any portion of that will go a long way in benefiting the food pantry as well as USD 253 students.
KVOE
Emporia Police Benefit Association offers slate of community activites Saturday
The Emporia Police Benefit Association has several community activities rolled up in one big event Saturday. Things begin at Jones Park at 2 pm with pumpkin decorating, followed by the Zombie Scramble disc golf tournament. Officer JT Klaurens had details on KVOE’s monthly J&J Show this week:. Play will...
WIBW
Bus pad construction to close more lanes of Topeka streets
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The construction of more bus pads in the City of Topeka will close more street lanes. The City of Topeka says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, even more lanes will close for the construction of bus pads in the Capital City. These pads are to be constructed by Conroy Contractors.
KVOE
Grass fire reported in west Emporia; vehicle fire reported near Hartford
Emporia Fire is dealing with a small grass fire in the city limits late Friday afternoon. Firefighters were called to the intersection of 13th and Sunnyslope around 4:30 pm. Details are pending. Shortly before that fire was reported, a vehicle fire was noted near Hartford. Early indications are a hay...
KVOE
Emporia Fire begins participating in R.E.D. Fridays
Emporia Fire is honoring people serving in the military by participating in R.E.D. Fridays. RED, in this case, stands for Remember Everyone Deployed, an effort to both remind residents of heroes serving overseas and show support for the soldiers and their families. Starting Friday, firefighters and other Emporia Fire staffers...
KVOE
Area agencies receiving federal funds for strengthening law enforcement, preventing crime
Agencies in three area counties are receiving federal funds for law enforcement and crime prevention. The Office of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced a better than $43,000 grant for the Fifth District Community Corrections Department involving Lyon and Chase counties. The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office will receive $58,000, while the Council Grove Police Department will receive $36,000.
WIBW
Officers respond to incident at downtown Topeka building
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Topeka police units responded to an incident Thursday morning at a downtown Topeka building. The units were called at 7:51 a.m. to a building at 635 S.W. Harrison. An awning on the east side of the building identified it as Metropolitan Place. Initial reports indicated...
KVOE
Cause undetermined for field, tree fire near Hartford
A fire damaged a field and nearby trees Thursday afternoon. Fire developed near Roads 80 and Y-5 before 3 pm. Initial indications are the fire started in a bean field before moving into a tree line. Hartford-Neosho Rapids Fire Chief Greg Zumbrunn says about 10 acres of the bean field burned.
lawrencekstimes.com
Kansas voters with disabilities blocked by restrictive legislation, voting rights advocates say
TOPEKA — Kansas voting rights advocates say legislation passed over the past two years hurts disabled voters and voters of color in Kansas, diminishing their ability to cast ballots in the November election. Ami Hyten, executive director of the Topeka Independent Living Resource Center, said she was concerned about...
KVOE
Drought persists, but there are signs current pattern may be easing — slowly
Drought continues across the KVOE listening area, but National Weather Service meteorologist Chad Omitt says there are some signs the current weather pattern is breaking down — albeit slowly. Most of the KVOE listening area, including Emporia, is now in severe drought — which covers all of Lyon, Coffey...
Comments / 0