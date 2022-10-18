Read full article on original website
Every morning people of Dayton turn on their TV to watch their favorite meteorologist, Adrianna Michaels. Just watching her give the morning forecast has been a pleasure for them. However, Adrianna Michaels is leaving Dayton 24/7 Now in just a few days for a new opportunity. Her regular viewers were understandably perplexed by the announcement. They are curious about her plans, whether her new position will require her to move from the city, and if she will continue in broadcasting. Fortunately for them, the meteorologist answered most of the questions about her departure from WRGT-TV.
Funds awarded to local cemeteries for improvements
Three cemeteries in the Miami Valley will benefit from $104,000 the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Real Estate and Professional Licensing is awarding to 44 cemeteries in Ohio. Cedarville North Cemetery in Cedarville Township recieved $2,500 to upgrade cemetery records software, Lower Miami Cemetery in Jefferson Township recieved...
dayton.com
‘The Bikeriders’ films in another Butler County city
Movie taping in Middletown restaurant Thursday, today. An iconic Middletown restaurant/bar is being used as a backdrop to a movie that traces the rise of a fictional Midwestern motorcycle club as told through its members. On Thursday, scenes were being shot inside the Lakeside Inn on Tytus Avenue that has...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- Officers of the C.H. & D. railroad started their annual inspection trip over the road this morning. They will be in Sidney tomorrow or Friday. The most important local matter before the people of Sidney at the coming election is the question of a sewer system for the city. A most complete plan was made by City Engineer Coulson and is now available for inspection in the office of the city engineer. Cost of the improvement has been estimated at $41,000, which includes the outlet to the river through the Weingartner farm below the lower river bridge. A levy of one mill on the dollar will be necessary to retire the bonds.
Sidney Daily News
Shopping for baked goods
Donna Herbert, of Sidney, gets some bakery items during the Sidney-Shelby County Senior Center’s annual fall fundraiser Friday. The event continues Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon.
dayton.com
Restaurant brand, new to Dayton area, will build on Meijer land in Kettering
KETTERING — A restaurant new to the Dayton-area market with aims on Ohio expansion is planned for a vacant outlot next to the Meijer store in Kettering. Taco John’s plans to open next year on Wilmington Pike, according to Meritage Hospitality Group, a franchisee for the Wyoming-based restaurant business.
Sidney Daily News
Balling retires early
SIDNEY — The city of Sidney’s police department is now under the leadership of an interim chief. Will Balling, who announced his pending retirement in June, had planned for Jan. 5, 2023, to be his retirement date. Last week, Balling opted to begin his retirement early. Friday was his last day as chief.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Christa A. Puthoff, 25, of Versailles, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Daniel James Thompson, 42, of Bay City, Michigan, was charged with assured...
Sidney Daily News
Mom is a fighter for all people
My entire life, I have seen my mom fight for me and my sister. She fought for the best care, education and opportunities for us. She wanted us to be raised as “normal” as possible, despite both of us being born deaf. She spent countless of hours researching, talking with insurance companies, and reaching out to lawmakers. She wanted to make access to cochlear implants easier for all families, regardless of demographics. When my daughter was diagnosed with cancer, my mom was right there with me. She took the initiative and start researching to help me find her the best care. She always encouraged me to push onwards and not be afraid to ask the tough questions.
Sidney Daily News
Armstrong Museum hosts ‘Boo! On the Moon’
WAPAKONETA – Grab your costumes and candy bags, the Armstrong Air & Space Museum will be hosting its annual “Boo! On the Moon” Halloween event on Tuesday, Oct. 25, from 5–7 p.m. Experience the museum in a whole new way with the space galleries adorned with a wide array of ghastly props and eerie décor. As the younger visitors walk through the galleries, staff members will be stationed in areas passing out candy and treats.
Sidney Daily News
Spherion awards prizes to workers
SIDNEY — Spherion Staffing & Recruiting is thanking the employees they have hired with weekly prizes for working. “This was a Spherion corporate idea,” said Karen Grothause, co-owner of the local Spherion franchise. “They came up with the idea last year. “At this time in the workforce,...
4 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you also love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Wahlburgers restaurant coming to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway is getting a new restaurant tenant, and you may have seen the owners on television before. According to our partners at Dayton.com, Wahlburgers is will be opening its first Dayton-area location at Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway located at 777 Hollywood Blvd. in Dayton. The restaurant […]
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
They’re a ‘Good Neighbor’
Ashley Himes State Farm insurance participated in the Good Neighbor Day Sunday, Oct. 16, giving some candy to Paisley Gingery, 11, daughter of Rolly and Ashley Himes, of Sidney. The event was held at K&J Ice Cream and free ice cream was given away. Levi and Izaiah Steenrod, of Sidney,...
Sidney Daily News
Community Christmas Dinner returns to in person
SIDNEY — Shelby County United Way has announced the 41st Annual Community Christmas Dinner is returning to in person seating. The holiday dinner and community fellowship will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Civil Defense Building located at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. As in years past, The...
dayton.com
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
Daily Standard
Legend of the Bloody Bridge: Real or Myth?
ST. MARYS - On a cool fall night in 1854, Minnie Warren and Jack Billings crossed a bridge just outside of Spencerville as they made their way home from a party. Waiting for them on the bridge was a lone figure holding an ax. Upon further inspection, the couple realized it was Bill Jones, a man who had competed for Warren's affection and lost.
Sidney Daily News
Online Self-Care for Caregivers workshop to be held Nov. 4
Self-Care for the Caregiver is a free, small-group, online workshop from 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, presented by Dr. Roseanne Scammahorn from the Ohio State University Extension. Registration is requested by Nov. 2 by contacting Kelsey Haus by email at [email protected] or by phone at 937-341-3020. Details needed for registration include your email, phone number and mailing address if interested in receiving a free “Powerful Tools for Caregiver’s” helpbook.
Sidney Daily News
McCrate, DeLaet & Co. promotes staff members
SIDNEY — McCrate, DeLaet & Co., CPAs has announced several promotions amongst its professional staff members. Scott Steineman, CPA, and Kevin Schlarman, CPA have been promoted to partner; Marisa Kremer has been promoted to manager; and Aaron Schwartz, Connor Rose, Andrea Wynk, and Jordan Rethman have been promoted to senior accountants within the firm.
