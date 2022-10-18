Read full article on original website
Friday, October 21st Weather
Mostly sunny and breezy today and tomorrow. Winds will be gusting to 35 mph out of the west. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 73. Look for an overnight low of 41. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 69, a low of 37. Leadville...
Leadville’s Tabor Opera House Hosting Open House Saturday
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation invites all community members to join them for a free Open House Saturday, Oct. 22nd, from noon to 3pm. The Tabor will be open to free self-guided tours, and guests may explore the theater, museum, and ballroom. Tabor staff and board members will be welcoming guests, sharing news of rehabilitation progress, and asking for feedback on 2023 programming ideas.
Chaffee County Public Health to End Covid-19 Dashboard
Chaffee County Public Health has decided to sunset its local Covid-19 dashboard effective today. For months, the only data that has been updated is hospital capacity and deaths due to Covid, and as Covid-19 is normalized and becomes part of our lives, the data reported on in the past does not have the same meaning as it once did.
Wednesday, October 19th Weather
Look for mostly sunny and mild today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 73. Look for an overnight low of 37. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 69 a low of 33. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 55 with a low of 29.
Haunted houses in Southern Colorado
(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Looking for a frightfully good time this Halloween? Look no further. Here you’ll find a comprehensive list of spooky spectacles in Southern Colorado. Colorado Springs Fear Complex – 2220 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 The Haunted Mines has moved into the Fear Complex, Colorado Springs’ newest and largest haunted attraction. […]
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Fremont County
An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Fremont County following an incident Thursday morning, Oct. 20th. Fremont County Deputies were dispatched to the area of Country Green apartments in Canon City for a man with a gun. The man brandished a firearm and was shot by the responding deputy and was taken to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs for treatment.
Thursday, October 20th Weather
Sunny skies and mild temperatures continue. Clear skies and mild conditions will continue through Saturday. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 75. Look for an overnight low of 39. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 69, a low of 33. Leadville and Fairplay will...
WATCH: Herd of elk spotted in Divide, Colorado
Steve Carleton with Gallus Medical Detox Centers discusses the impacts drugs like Xanax, Ativan and Valium have on people. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, crews were called to the Walmart off 8th Street at about 1:40 p.m. on 10/20/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Right now through Oct. 30...
Ex-Florence City Manager Pleaded Guilty to Criminal Charges
The former Florence City Manager at the center of a city hall sexual harassment scandal pleaded guilty to criminal charges yesterday. Mike Patterson pleaded guilty to a charge of misdemeanor harassment and another misdemeanor charge of providing alcohol to a minor after striking a deal with prosecutors. Peterson was facing...
According to Forbes, these are the best 8 'best places to live' in Colorado
Colorado is home to no shortage of great places to live, but according to a recent report from Forbes Advisor, there are a few top tier spots that are a cut above the rest. Looking at data that included aspects of life, such as home price, expenses, unemployment rates, community wellness, and crime, the publication narrowed Colorado's 'top spots' down to eight cities spread around the state.
Deputies locate teen missing from Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The El Paso Sheriff’s Office announced that a reported missing teen was found Friday morning. Deputies tweeted asking for help finding the Reagan Tevis, 13, at around 8:20 a.m. on Friday. They announced she was found a little over an hour later. PREVIOUSLY:...
Two Colorado Communities Make List of Most Beautiful Small Towns
Architectural Digest, a "vibrant monthly celebration" of design, innovative homes, decorating ideas, culture, and travel, recently released its list of the "The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America." Colorado made the list twice. Take a quick look at two awesome Colorado communities sharing the list with towns such as...
Incoming snow should miss Denver, cold temperatures and fierce wind won't
After more dry, breezy, and warm weather through Saturday, a strong cold front brings huge change starting Sunday.Until then, fire danger will remain elevated across Colorado. And in some areas, the threat of wildfire will reach a critical level. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday. The warning includes Fort Collins, Pueblo, Sterling, Craig, and mountain towns like Walden, Kremmling, and Fairplay. Outdoor burning is strong discouraged along with any activity that could produce a spark.Westerly winds will gust up to 35 mph Friday afternoon and will combine with temperatures that are...
Buena Vista Football Defeats Olathe 56-8
The Buena Vista Demons leave with a huge win over the Olathe Pirates with a final score of 56-8. Highlights tonight are brought to you by Salida Ace Hardware. I have been blessed to work in TV and Radio for the past 12 years in five states and there is nothing like coming back home to Colorado. The most important step of my journey has been marrying my beautiful wife Jeanine and welcoming our son Dillon at the end of 2020. I have gotten to do play by play for some big time events and have been fortunate to work with so many amazing people. The players, the coaches, and the families are what makes each day so exciting to come into work and is what makes being part of a community so special.
Crest Academy and Longfellow Elementary Collecting Halloween Candy for F Street
The Crest Academy and Longfellow Elementary in Salida are collecting candy for F Street residents. You can support the candy drive by donating candy for Halloween trick-or-treaters. Drop off your donation at Crest Academy at 627 Oak Street or the Longfellow Elementary School front office through October 24th. Students will...
Three Southern Colorado men arrested on poaching charges
Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced this week that they had arrested two men in Colorado Springs and a man in Fremont County while conducting a poaching investigation.
Following alleged poaching ring investigation tied to Colorado Springs, officials say slight spike in cases
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials say there’s been a slight rise in poaching lately, in light of a poaching investigation where three men were arrested and two Colorado Springs homes were searched. Parks and Wildlife officers held an interview opportunity Thursday, following a news...
How two big Denver suburbs are approaching the reality that they’re running out of water
Growth is good. But hold the sod. And have the checkbook handy. Colorado’s population growth and the swelling stress on state water resources amid climate change and drought are sending Front Range suburbs in a scramble to shore up sustainable supplies. Castle Rock is banning traditional grass turf in...
Colorado animal shelter announces “Name Your Price” dog adoptions to combat surge of intakes
The Dumb Friends League (DFL), a system of several animal shelters in Colorado, has recently announced that they will be implementing a “Name Your Price” adoption program to combat a recent surge of pet intakes across the state. "Each day, the Dumb Friends League shelters average 61 pet...
