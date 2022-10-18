Read full article on original website
hometownstations.com
Plan unveiled to battle invasive weeds at Indian Lake
The past couple of years have been a frustrating for boaters out on Indian Lake, but there is a light at the end of the vegetation overgrowth tunnel. In July, Aqua Doc Lake and Pond Management estimated that 75% of the lake had experienced excessive growth of two different species of aquatic vegetation. Causing problems for boaters using the lake. But since then, they think they have come up with a solution.
crawfordcountynow.com
Full-time Custodian position open for Crawford County facilities
BUCYRUS—The Crawford County Commissioners are seeking a full time Custodian for various county facilities in Bucyrus, Ohio. Experience is preferred. The right candidate will be a high school graduate or equivalent with dependable transportation. Must be a team player, have an eye for detail and must be able to work independently, as well as with others.
hometownstations.com
Ohio Power Siting Board denies certification of Lightsource bp's Birch Solar Project
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A solar project that has been in the works over the past two years has now been denied certification by the Ohio Power Siting Board. The decision came down today during the Ohio Power Siting Board meeting, where they voted in favor of denying a certificate of environmental capability for Lightsource bp's Birch Solar Project. Residents in Allen and Auglaize County over the past two years have voiced their concern over the project, and a Shawnee Township trustee says that the people's voice was heard by the board.
13abc.com
Phase 2 of Howard Marsh Metropark opens to the public
BONO, Ohio (WTVG) - Since opening in the spring of 2018, Howard Marsh Metropark has been popular with hikers, kayakers, and especially birders... but that was just Phase 1. Phase 2 of the wetland restoration project is now complete and open to the public. The ribbon cutting ceremony was set for Wednesday morning, but had to be moved indoors to Macomber Lodge at Pearson Park due to the weather. Despite the wind and rain, everyone in attendance was excited to see years of hard work pay off.
alleghenyfront.org
Wind energy has divided one rural Ohio county. Now, voters get to decide its fate
As the push to avoid the worst impacts of climate change heats up, some rural communities find themselves on the front lines of clean energy developments. There have been bitter fights in Ohio over industrial wind farm proposals in recent years. Just ask retired school teacher Anne Fry. She lives...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Township Association discusses smaller solar farms
Local government officials are looking into the matter of small solar projects in their communities. The Allen County Township Association discussed the topic of smaller solar farms in their communities at their bi-monthly meeting. Officials say that they are not necessarily for or against all projects but think that residents of their townships should have a say in solar or wind farms in their communities. Smaller projects are not subject to the same legal regulations that the Birch Solar Farm and others have to abide by.
crawfordcountynow.com
Construction workers discover body
BUCYRUS—Construction workers doing repairs on a Tiffin Street bridge made a gruesome discovery early Thursday morning. According to reports, A dead body was discovered, and police were called to the scene. The identification of the body and the manner of death has not been released. The Bucyrus City Police...
Ada Herald
Sports Factory Opens Door for Ada’s Wilson Factory
ADA - In recent months leading up to the village’s signature Wilson Football Festival, there was a lot of focus on the Wilson Plant itself and what an asset it has been to the community. And it, indeed, has. But, frankly, if it hadn’t been for pig bladders and this guy from Kentucky, there’s a good bet that Wilson football factory might have never been located in Ada, Ohio…
Shots fired at south Toledo residence Thursday, children inside
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police are investigating after receiving a call regarding shots fired at the back door to a south Toledo residence. Shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Toledo police arrived at a...
Toledo man dies following crash in Hancock County Friday
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m., all lanes on I-75 northbound were re-opened to through traffic. Around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, OSHP provided further details regarding the crash. This story has been updated to reflect that. One person is confirmed dead by Ohio State Highway Patrol...
Times-Bulletin
Big crowds turn out for fall festivals at fairgrounds
VAN WERT — Fall festivals in northwest Ohio don’t get much better than this past weekend’s convergence of three festivals in one location. The Apple Festival marked its 35th year at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds. The granddaddy of them all, this year, welcomed the Dairy Barn...
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
The Greater Allen County Blues Society is holding a jam session from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Lima Elks Lodge #54, 302 W. North St., Lima. Lovers of the blues will get to enjoy live blues music while helping to foster a love of blues for the next generation. Anyone is welcome to attend.
sent-trib.com
Truck driver killed in I-75 crash involving multiple vehicles
FINDLAY – A Toledo truck driver was killed in an Interstate 75 multi-vehicle crash on Friday morning. The crash closed the highway for nine hours. The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on I-75 northbound, north of Ohio 235 in Eagle Township at 2:44 a.m.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Oct. 14-19
Paul M. Crichfield, 40, of Lima, found guilty of use/poss/sale/drug para. Sentence: 30 days jail. 27 days suspended. $100 fine. Keara S. Custer, 23, of Lima, found guilty of OVI. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Adrian T. Harmon Jr., 19, of Lima, found guilty of OVI....
Lima Police Department hosts Trunk-or-Treat
LIMA — The Lima Police Department is hosting a Community Trunk or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 2 p.m. The event will be held at Lima Senior High School in the west parking off Spartan Way located at 1 Spartan Way. LPD is looking for additional businesses or organizations to sign up to pass out candy. Community members attending can park in the main west-side parking lot off Spartan Way.
13abc.com
Toledo, Lucas County launch new campaign to recruit more landlords
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo, Lucas County and Lucas Metropolitan Housing is launching a new campaign to recruit more landlords. LMH says this is the first campaign in its 89-year history and is being launched as an effort to help solve Toledo’s affordable housing crisis. The campaign’s goal is to support LMH’s current Housing Choice Voucher Program landlords as well as to spur more participation by Lucas County landlords in the HVC Program.
wktn.com
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 75 in Hancock County Claims the Life of Toledo Man
FINDLAY – A fatal crash occurred on Interstate 75 northbound, north of state Route 235, in Eagle Township early this (Friday) morning. The crash occurred at approximately 2:44 a.m. in the traffic backup from a vehicle fire. The preliminary investigation showed traffic was stopped on I-75 because of a...
sent-trib.com
Boy dies following Fulton County crash
DELTA — A Wauseon boy has died following a crash in York Township last week. The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on County Road 10 at County Road E in York Township Thursday at 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was...
sciotopost.com
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying tonight, so expect some unusual sights and booms. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
hometownstations.com
Closing arguments presented in Rose trial
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Closing arguments were presented in the jury trial of a Lima man connected to a 2021 hostage situation. 37-year-old Bryant Rose is facing charges of felonious assault, abduction, and having weapons under disability. The Lima Police Department says that back on January 29th of 2021, officers were called out to the 600 block of Fourth Street, where a man barricaded himself inside a house with a hostage. Rose eventually let the victim leave when police arrived and she was taken to the hospital. After several hours of negotiations, Rose came out peacefully and was arrested. Closing arguments were presented by both the state and the defense, and both focused on the validity of witness testimony.
