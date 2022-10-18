Local government officials are looking into the matter of small solar projects in their communities. The Allen County Township Association discussed the topic of smaller solar farms in their communities at their bi-monthly meeting. Officials say that they are not necessarily for or against all projects but think that residents of their townships should have a say in solar or wind farms in their communities. Smaller projects are not subject to the same legal regulations that the Birch Solar Farm and others have to abide by.

1 DAY AGO