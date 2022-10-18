NEW ORLEANS – From Delgado Community College:. Delgado is launching an evening and weekend track for pre-nursing and allied health, offering courses outside of regular business hours for adults who need flexibility. Classes will begin during the spring semester in the state-of-the-art Ochsner Center for Nursing and Allied Health building, slated to open on Delgado’s City Park campus in January.

