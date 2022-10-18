ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
bizneworleans.com

Idea Village Accepting Applications for VILLAGEx

NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village is now accepting applications for VILLAGEx 2023, an advanced accelerator for Gulf Coast companies who are ready to scale their seed or series A startup. Selected companies will join the four-month program when it kicks off early next year. Founders will be connected to a curated network of mentors, coaches and industry experts who will provide peer networking, structured advisory boards, capital development, pitch coaching, deck design and more.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Port of New Orleans to Host Procurement Event

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) will host a Procurement Contractor’s Resource Event on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at NOPB’s Joe Spot Training Center, 4822 Tchoupitoulas St. “Local and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sole Collector

Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1

Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gotodestinations.com

The 9 BEST Breakfast Spots in New Orleans, Louisiana – (With Photos)

New Orleans is a city that is unquestionably known for its amazing food. From seafood to gumbo to beignets, there are endless culinary delights to enjoy in this vibrant city. And when it comes to breakfast, there is no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, you’re sure to find the perfect meal to start your day in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
getnews.info

Lagniappe Chauffeured Services acquisition of The Mercedes-Benz Maybach and Cadillac Escalade, Point To Strong Demand In New Orleans Luxury Market

Louisiana’s most luxurious private transport business, Lagniappe Chauffeured Services, more famously known as LCS, is offering a series of new luxury models to better serve its prestigious clientele. The renowned luxury company recently unveiled that it is adding new Cadillac Escalades and Mercedes Maybachs to its current fleet, introducing a whole new layer of prestige to the tried and tested LCS experience.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns

South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

This Louisiana City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Louisiana may be the home of one of America's most popular destinations, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Pelican State.
WASHINGTON, LA
bizneworleans.com

Nina Compton’s New Cocktail Club Will Support Disaster Relief

NEW ORLEANS — James Beard Award-winning chef Nina Compton — along with her husband and business partner Larry Miller, Sweet Management Group and Dolphin Entertainment — have announced that they have partnered to open ShaSha Lounge: Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a cocktail club and lounge that will offer special memberships through the purchase of non fungible tokens (NFTs). Members can unlock “elevated access to the lounge, special events and unique content.” A portion of all membership and lounge sales will be reserved to help support future disaster relief in the region.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State

Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

Everything You Need to Know About Pontchartrain Park

In 1956, hundreds of Black New Orleans families moved to a new, safe, masterfully designed Black subdivision near Lake Pontchartrain, Pontchartrain Park. It was the first of its kind in New Orleans and is even now on the National Register of Historic Places because of it. There, while Jim Crow segregation was still very real—especially in an area flanked by whites-only neighborhoods—Pontchartrain Park residents found a Shangri-la. These days, many original residents have passed on but several families remain. Families today are starting a renaissance there, keeping the integrity of yore while improving for today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

'To terrorize y'all's neighborhood': Rehearsals, flash mob in the works for 'Thriller' in Jackson Square

What would Halloween be without a flash mob presentation of "Thriller," Michael Jackson's mammoth hit with zombies, werewolves and Vincent Price?. The annual performance will be, fittingly, on Halloween at noon in Jackson Square. And those who wish to participate have two chances to learn the moves, get into the groove and let loose with some freaky al fresco fun.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy