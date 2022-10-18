Read full article on original website
bizneworleans.com
Idea Village Accepting Applications for VILLAGEx
NEW ORLEANS – The Idea Village is now accepting applications for VILLAGEx 2023, an advanced accelerator for Gulf Coast companies who are ready to scale their seed or series A startup. Selected companies will join the four-month program when it kicks off early next year. Founders will be connected to a curated network of mentors, coaches and industry experts who will provide peer networking, structured advisory boards, capital development, pitch coaching, deck design and more.
bizneworleans.com
Port of New Orleans to Host Procurement Event
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – The Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) and New Orleans Public Belt Railroad (NOPB) will host a Procurement Contractor’s Resource Event on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at NOPB’s Joe Spot Training Center, 4822 Tchoupitoulas St. “Local and...
Sole Collector
Nike Honors New Orleans With New Air Force 1
Fresh off of delivering the “Bronx Origins” colorway last week, Nike continues to honor the accession of hip-hop with this upcoming Air Force 1 release. Shown here is the “Nola” Nike Air Force 1 Low, which is slated to drop on early November. According to the product description on SNKRS, the shoe’s color scheme pays homage to the rise of hip-hop in New Orleans, Louisiana. This pair features special dubraes attached to the shoelaces, gold eyelets, and a metallic silver Swoosh on the lateral side that possibly references the city’s “Bling Bling” era from the ‘00s. Completing the look are special details on the heel counter and an all-white tooling underneath.
gotodestinations.com
The 9 BEST Breakfast Spots in New Orleans, Louisiana – (With Photos)
New Orleans is a city that is unquestionably known for its amazing food. From seafood to gumbo to beignets, there are endless culinary delights to enjoy in this vibrant city. And when it comes to breakfast, there is no shortage of options. Whether you’re looking for a classic eggs and bacon plate or something a little more adventurous, you’re sure to find the perfect meal to start your day in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Lost Black settlement on the Chalmette Battlefield is the topic of documentary
The Chalmette tract where Americans beat the British in the Battle of New Orleans is open and grassy, leaving no hint that the St. Bernard Parish acreage once contained a village called Fazendeville that was established after the Civil War for freed slaves. The community included houses, a grocery, a...
getnews.info
Lagniappe Chauffeured Services acquisition of The Mercedes-Benz Maybach and Cadillac Escalade, Point To Strong Demand In New Orleans Luxury Market
Louisiana’s most luxurious private transport business, Lagniappe Chauffeured Services, more famously known as LCS, is offering a series of new luxury models to better serve its prestigious clientele. The renowned luxury company recently unveiled that it is adding new Cadillac Escalades and Mercedes Maybachs to its current fleet, introducing a whole new layer of prestige to the tried and tested LCS experience.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
iheart.com
This Louisiana City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Louisiana may be the home of one of America's most popular destinations, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Pelican State.
NOLA.com
15+ free things you get with a New Orleans Public Library card: Zoo tickets, cake pans, more
A New Orleans Public Library card gets you access to more things than books. Just this month, the library unveiled a new service — free menstrual products. Cardholders also can get free tickets to the Audubon Zoo, free internet through mobile hot spots, free streaming movies, free plant seeds and free cake pans, among other things.
NOLA.com
For less than $1.5M, you can buy a taste of France, Lakefront access on both shores or a hidden Marigny gem
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
bizneworleans.com
Nina Compton’s New Cocktail Club Will Support Disaster Relief
NEW ORLEANS — James Beard Award-winning chef Nina Compton — along with her husband and business partner Larry Miller, Sweet Management Group and Dolphin Entertainment — have announced that they have partnered to open ShaSha Lounge: Social Aid and Pleasure Club, a cocktail club and lounge that will offer special memberships through the purchase of non fungible tokens (NFTs). Members can unlock “elevated access to the lounge, special events and unique content.” A portion of all membership and lounge sales will be reserved to help support future disaster relief in the region.
iheart.com
This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Thrillist
Everything You Need to Know About Pontchartrain Park
In 1956, hundreds of Black New Orleans families moved to a new, safe, masterfully designed Black subdivision near Lake Pontchartrain, Pontchartrain Park. It was the first of its kind in New Orleans and is even now on the National Register of Historic Places because of it. There, while Jim Crow segregation was still very real—especially in an area flanked by whites-only neighborhoods—Pontchartrain Park residents found a Shangri-la. These days, many original residents have passed on but several families remain. Families today are starting a renaissance there, keeping the integrity of yore while improving for today.
Louisiana’s got America’s top chefs for this
They are America's top Halloween cookie chefs
They survived Ian and Katrina. Now, they suffer from hurricane PTSD
While the destructive nature of hurricanes is often measured in dollars, there is also a psychological and emotional cost – a trauma known as hurricane PSTD.
NOLA.com
A soaring foyer and a saltwater pool mix for luxe living in a $1.9M Belle Chasse home
A blend of traditional and contemporary styles melds well in this stately home in Belle Chasse's Parks of Plaquemines gated subdivision. Completed in 2019 for a parade of homes, it features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 5,200 square feet on an almost half-acre lot. The home, at 326...
NOLA.com
'To terrorize y'all's neighborhood': Rehearsals, flash mob in the works for 'Thriller' in Jackson Square
What would Halloween be without a flash mob presentation of "Thriller," Michael Jackson's mammoth hit with zombies, werewolves and Vincent Price?. The annual performance will be, fittingly, on Halloween at noon in Jackson Square. And those who wish to participate have two chances to learn the moves, get into the groove and let loose with some freaky al fresco fun.
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
NOLA.com
Only 44% of New Orleans voters satisfied with city, and fewer approve of LaToya Cantrell, poll says
A new poll released Thursday by the University of New Orleans shows satisfaction with life in New Orleans has plummeted to a level not seen since the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the peak of the 1990s crime surge. Only 44% of the poll's respondents said they are happy with...
