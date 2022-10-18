ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

WAVY News 10

Fire damages yard in Driver area of Suffolk

DRIVER, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire Friday afternoon and were able to prevent it from reaching a home on the property. The call came in just after 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Driver Lane, in the northern part of the city.
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads

WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton

2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton. Judge calls for another mental health evaluation …. WAVY's Regina Mobley reports. Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire

WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-alarm-fire-at-luxury-apartment-building-in-hampton/. 12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton …. WAVY News 10's Hayley Milon reports. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-alarm-fire-at-luxury-apartment-building-in-hampton/. Friday Night Flights Week 7 Full Show. Friday Night Flights Week 7 Full Show. Luria speaks out on timing of Trump subpoena. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire

WAVY's Hayley Milon reports: A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/2-alarm-fire-at-luxury-apartment-building-in-hampton/. 50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire. WAVY's Hayley Milon reports: A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Tire business catches fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Heavy traffic on I-664 crossing MMMBT in both directions

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The north and south lanes of Interstate-664 in the area of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) are seeing major traffic backups Wednesday afternoon. Drivers coming from Newport News should expect a backup of 1.5 miles, while those coming from Suffolk will see a backup...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Teacher taken to hospital after chemical spill at Booker T Washington High in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher was taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk on Thursday morning. Stephanie Ramsey with Norfolk Fire-Rescue initially just after 11 a.m. that crews were at the school for a “chemical emergency.” In an update at noon, she said the spill happened in a storage room and the teacher had minor injuries.
NORFOLK, VA

