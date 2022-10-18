Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store location in Virginia next monthKristen WaltersSuffolk, VA
Missy Elliot in tears after Portsmouth Virginia Street is named for herCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
WAVY News 10
Fire damages yard in Driver area of Suffolk
DRIVER, Va. (WAVY) – Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews responded to a yard fire Friday afternoon and were able to prevent it from reaching a home on the property. The call came in just after 4 p.m. in the 4500 block of Driver Lane, in the northern part of the city.
peninsulachronicle.com
Channel Expansion Important To Hampton Roads
WILLIAMSBURG – It’s no secret the expansion of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and the widening of Interstate 64 will have major impacts on the area. However, dredging the Thimble Shoal Channel just off the coast of Virginia Beach could prove just as important. At a conference October 13...
WAVY News 10
2-alarm fire at luxury apartment building in Hampton
Andre Rawls lives in arm and leg pain every day; his family lives in emotional pain. Rawls, now 20 years old, spent a month at Sentara Norfolk General where doctors treated him for five gunshot wounds to his right arm and both legs.
Haunted Hampton Roads | The Ferry Plantation House in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — For most, stepping into the Ferry Plantation House is like stepping back in time. But for a few otherworldly characters, it's just home. Cody Green was a paranormal investigator with Acid Paranormal before coming to work with the museum. He said he originally came to investigate the home but ended up falling in love with the place.
WAVY News 10
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire
12 people, including 8 firefighters, hurt in Hampton apartment building fire. Friday Night Flights Week 7 Full Show. Luria speaks out on timing of Trump subpoena.
Some residents worry downtown Norfolk is losing its vibrancy
One downtown Norfolk lounge has appealed the city council's decision in Norfolk's Circuit Court after its conditional use permit was revoked.
Increase in police presence expected at Petersburg High School Friday
In a tweet sent out Thursday night, the school district said the additional police presence is due to an increase in the number of altercations at the high school.
Crews responded to garage fire on E Little Creek Road in Norfolk
According to a Facebook post from Norfolk Fire-Rescue, the fire occurred in the 400 block of E. Little Creek Road. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the garage fully engulfed with flames.
13newsnow.com
Fire at apartment complex in Hampton, multiple people hurt
Crews confirmed that the call came in jut after 1:30 a.m. So far, 12 people have been hurt.
1 sent to hospital following single-vehicle crash on N Military Highway in Norfolk
According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in around 12:19 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Military Highway.
Police investigate bomb threat at Deep Creek High in Chesapeake
According to the Assistant Principal at Deep Creek High School, an anonymous caller contacted the school around 9:30 a.m. with a bomb threat. Students were immediately evacuated from the school as a precaution.
WAVY News 10
50 displaced, 12 injured, in Hampton apartment fire
A woman and child remain hospitalized following a massive fire at a Hampton apartment complex early Friday morning that displaced approximately 50 residents.
Hampton City Public Schools celebrate bus driver’s 55th year of service
After 55 years of driving a school bus, Linda Mason-Brooke says she would drive for another 55 years if she could.
Woman hit by vehicle on W Mercury Boulevard seriously injured
According to police, the call for the accident came in around 1:10 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Mercury Boulevard.
Newport News hosts community block party to celebrate The Yard District
The block party will include live music from Brasswind, and a dedication to a new kinetic wind art sculpture, called “Fluidity”.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Seafood Festival
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Crabs, clams, oysters, and much more! The first-ever Virginia Beach Seafood Festival will be held October 22nd at Camp Pendleton. Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Camp Pendleton. 757-800-1922. This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation.
WAVY News 10
Tire business catches fire in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A tire business caught fire Thursday morning in Newport News. The Newport News Fire Department says it responded to E&E Discount Tires on Jefferson Avenue around 5:30 a.m. and found heavy fire coming through the roof. No injuries have been reported and crews were...
Man injured after shooting on Brewer Ave in Suffolk
Police are now investigating following a shooting that injured one man in Suffolk Friday evening.
Heavy traffic on I-664 crossing MMMBT in both directions
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The north and south lanes of Interstate-664 in the area of the Monitor–Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) are seeing major traffic backups Wednesday afternoon. Drivers coming from Newport News should expect a backup of 1.5 miles, while those coming from Suffolk will see a backup...
WAVY News 10
Teacher taken to hospital after chemical spill at Booker T Washington High in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A teacher was taken to the hospital after a chemical spill at Booker T. Washington High School in Norfolk on Thursday morning. Stephanie Ramsey with Norfolk Fire-Rescue initially just after 11 a.m. that crews were at the school for a “chemical emergency.” In an update at noon, she said the spill happened in a storage room and the teacher had minor injuries.
