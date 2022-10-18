Unfortunately It was clearly A “suicide mission”. Just recently went back to Reno due to Fathers passing. I left Reno in 2014 before costs Of rents & buying A house went through the roof very bad! I witnessed recently so many ppl living in cars, RVS and motor homes on the streets. The local officials need to do something about “rent control”! Seniors are loosing roof over their heads, families, All walks of life. Nobody knows what exactly what this man was going through in life especially mentally. We must All remember everyone is going through something now a days. It costs 0 dollars to be kind. Don’t take your problems out on strangers, it’s not their problem. Maybe if this man had someone to talk to, “ to vent”, or maybe if he had some kindness in his life from complete strangers maybe just maybe it could have saved his life. I Hope if anyone is feeling depressed or feeling like Life has hit hard, you can come back from It, trust I know All to well. Much Love To Everyone #SpreadLove
suicide by cop. that's just wrong tho involve others buta total stranger. not your doings cop dude. you probably did the right thing and it probably kept some other civilian sap from being involved.
