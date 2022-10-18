Tracking Auburn football's transfers in 2022: Week Seven

Auburn had significant roster turnover after the 2021 season, with seventeen players leaving Bryan Harsin's Auburn program for greener pastures. The headline was Auburn legacy and three-year starter Bo Nix, who transferred to Oregon. This season, Auburn Daily is going to track the transfers and their production at their new schools.

OFFENSE

QB Dee Davis, Alabama State: DNP (Shoulder)

SEASON STATS: 46-76 for 535 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs; 32 carries for 59 yds

Davis missed the home revenge game against Mississippi Valley on Saturday in Montgomery while recovering from a recurring shoulder injury. Myles Crawley, starting in his stead, threw for 270 yards and two touchdowns as Alabama State avenged last season's 44-31 loss to the Delta Devils. Alabama State plays in the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Magic City Classic on October 29th at Legion Field in Birmingham.

QB Bo Nix, Oregon: BYE

SEASON STATS: 131-186 for 1526 yds, 12 TDs, 3 INTs; 40 carries for 331 yds, 8 TDs

Bo Nix had the week off and is eyeing not only a Pac-12 title (they're tied for 1st in conference play with a 3-0 record) but also potentially an invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony. Oregon takes on UCLA at home this Saturday.

RB Shaun Shivers, Indiana: 14 carries for 32 yds; 2 catches for 10 yds

SEASON STATS: 99 carries for 402 yds, 4 TDs; 19 catches for 97 yds, 1 TD

Indiana never could get the run game going against Maryland, losing 38-33. QB Connor Bazelak ended up needing to put the ball in the air 42 times for 292 total yards and three touchdowns, while the team had a net of only 36 yards rushing. Indiana looks to get right on the road against Rutgers in Big Ten play this Saturday afternoon.

WR Kobe Hudson, UCF: 4 catches for 121 yds, 2 TDs

SEASON STATS: 4 GP, 7 catches for 174 yards, 2 TDs

Apparently, all it took for Kobe Hudson to find the endzone was a space theme to the game. He caught four balls for 121 and two scores against Temple in the annual "Space Game" on Thursday night against Temple in Orlando. UCF travels to Eastern Carolina for AAC action this Saturday night.

WR Elijah Canion, Purdue: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Purdue defeated Nebraska 43-37 at home last Saturday. Canion did not play in the contest. Purdue travels to Wisconsin this Saturday.

OL Tashawn Manning, Kentucky: 63.8 PFF grade (55.3 PBLK, 64.0 RBLK)

SEASON STATS: 6 GS, 66.7 PFF grade (73.1 PBLK, 66.8 RBLK)

The grad transfer played 79 snaps protecting quarterback Will Levis in #22 Kentucky's 27-17 victory over #16 Mississippi State at home last Saturday. RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. put up 196 yards on the ground and two TDs, breaking the 3000 career rushing yardage mark. Kentucky has a bye this weekend before traveling on October 29th to Tennessee.

OL Daniel Foster-Allen, South Alabama: DNP

SEASON STATS: None

South Alabama defeated ULM for homecoming, 41-34 . Foster-Allen, who converted from defense to offense, is a backup on the offensive line and did not appear in the contest. USA hosts Troy this Thursday in Mobile.

DEFENSE

DL/TE JJ Pegues, Ole Miss: 6 tackles, 1 QB hurry

SEASON STATS: 6 GP, 16 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 2 QB hurries

Pegues played in 43 snaps on defense and graded out with a 77.4 PFF grade, including an 83.5 on his 22 rushing defense snaps, as Ole Miss defeated Auburn 48-34. The Rebels/Landsharks/Bears travels to LSU this Saturday.

DL Lee Hunter, UCF: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 5 GP, 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack

Hunter got backup snaps in UCF's 70-13 thrashing over Temple and collected one tackle. UCF travels to Eastern Carolina this Saturday.

DL Dre Butler, Liberty: 1 tackle

SEASON STATS: 7 GP, 18 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 FF, 1 FR

Butler played in a backup capacity as Liberty held off Gardner-Webb, 21-20, on Saturday. Liberty hosts BYU this Saturday.

DL Ian Matthews, Missouri: BYE

SEASON STATS: None

Missouri was off last weekend; they host Vanderbilt for Homecoming this Saturday.

LB Romello Height, USC: DNP (Injury)

SEASON STATS: 3 GP, 2 GS, No recorded stats.

Height, who has started two games at DE for USC, was announced as out for the season after a shoulder procedure to repair damage suffered early in USC's 41-28 win over Fresno State on September 17th.

CB Ro Torrence, Arizona State: BYE

SEASON STATS: 21 tackles, 4 pass breakups

Torrence, who injured his shoulder in early September against Oklahoma State, is still rehabbing his injury. It is not known if the shoulder injury will end his season.

CB Dreshun Miller, NC State: DNP

SEASON STATS: 1 GP, no stats recorded

Miller did not see the field in NC State's 24-9 loss to Syracuse. The Wolfpack is off this weekend before hosting Virginia Tech on October 27th.

DB Eric Reed, Georgia Tech: BYE

SEASON STATS: None

Georgia Tech returns to action at home this Saturday against Virginia.

S Ladarius Tennison, Ole Miss: 7 tackles, 1.5 TFL

SEASON STATS: 7 GP, 30 tackles, 6 TFL, 1 sack, 2 FR

Tennison tied for third on the team in tackles as Ole Miss handled Auburn 48-34. The Ole Miss travels to LSU this Saturday.

S Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech: BYE

SEASON STATS: None

Georgia Tech returns to action at home this Saturday against Virginia.

