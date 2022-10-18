Bryce Young explains how Alabama can bounce back from tough loss

Donald Page / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

In what will be remembered as the best game in the 2022 season,

beat Alabama for the first time since 2006. It was a 52-49 shootout that ended on a last-second kick. While Alabama lost, Bryce Young played admirably and gave the Volunteers his best shot. Still, there’s a lot of season to go and the Crimson Tide need to find a way to bounce back.

While speaking to the media, Bryce Young was asked how a loss like the one to Tennessee motivates the team.

“The pain we all felt, no one wants to feel that,” Bryce Young said. “You know, we don’t want to have to be reminded of it.”

“But, you know, whenever you are reminded of it, it’s something you never want to feel. So, you know, just the agony of defeat, or whatever it’s called. That’s not something we enjoy feeling. So, I definitely don’t want to feel that again.”

For Bryce Young and Alabama, it’s the motivation to not lose again that’s going to propel them forward. Knowing what a loss feels like is going to help the Crimson Tide focus going forward.

Next up for Alabama is a tough Mississippi State team in Tuscaloosa.

Mike Leach on Bryce Young

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach knows that he is in for a difficult challenge in stopping a motivated Bryce Young. While speaking to the media, Leach was asked about the Alabama offense. He took the time to specifically and succinctly praise Bryce Young

“I think they’re good. They have quality players. Several guys are pretty explosive,” Mike Leach said. “I think [Bryce Young] is pretty good, he can help himself with his feet.”