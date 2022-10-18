Texas commits Arch Manning and Will Randle, plus Isidore Newman teammates, see Austin

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
What Texas Parents Say About DNA Tests For Their School-Aged ChildrenTom HandyTexas State
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
HSU Cowboy Football Hit The Road To Take On SouthwesternHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
No. 11 Texas-No. 20 Oklahoma State Week 8 Odds, Lines and Bet
Bets and analysis for Saturday’s No. 11 Texas-No. 20 Oklahoma State game. Texas is a sizable road favorite.
Ticket Prices for Longhorns-Cowboys Climb
A weekly look at Texas Longhorns ticket prices for their upcoming game and futures prices for the postseason.
Could Longhors WR Agiye Hall Be Redshirted this Season?
Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian might have revealed some plans for receiver Agiye Hall.
Texas basketball is ‘ahead of LSU’ for 5-Star PG AJ Johnson
With time winding down until the start of the Early Signing Period, head coach Chris Beard and his staff are looking to get things going in the 2023 Texas basketball recruiting class. At the moment, Texas doesn’t have a single commitment in the 2023 class. But there are plenty of possibilities in terms of who the first addition in the 2023 class could be for Texas.
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy says ex-TCU coach Gary Patterson's influence is clear on Texas defense
Texas football bolstered its defensive staff in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with the addition of former longtime TCU head coach Gary Patterson as a special assistant to Sarkisian. And Patterson's presence in Austin is already making a notable impact on the Longhorns defense this season, according to Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy. Gundy says Patterson's influences are clear when watching film on the Longhorns, who travel to Stillwater Saturday for an AP top 25 showdown with the Cowboys.
Longhorns QB Quinn Ewers: 'Head of the Snake' vs. Oklahoma State, Says Steve Sarkisian
Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers continues to show the kind of poker face that coach Steve Sarkisian loves.
Want the Best Buffet in Texas? Head to Austin
Yelp has become one of the biggest, and one of the most trusted, apps out there when it comes to restaurants. Yelp is a great place to check out if you're looking for pizza, or a new favorite place to try out. And now, if you are looking to hit up a buffet while driving through the Lone Star state then you'll want to head to Austin for the best buffet in Texas.
Texas vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Texas vs. Oklahoma State schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 22 Time: 2:30 p.m. Central TV: ABC network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
pistolsfiringblog.com
PFB Picks: Laying Out Our Predictions for OSU’s Tilt with Texas
OSU is coming off its first loss of the season, has a (possibly, possibly not) dinged-up starter at quarterback and faces a red-hot Texas team that just throttled — and I mean, throttled — Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry before squeezing out a win against Iowa State last weekend. So it should come as no surprise that the Cowboys are underdogs at home Saturday for their annual homecoming game.
swimswam.com
Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024
USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
CBS Austin
Hundreds will skip F1 crowds by instead arriving by private jet at Austin's airport
Austin's airport is expecting as many as 30,000 passengers to go through the terminal every day through the long Formula 1 weekend, but one small sector of air passengers will be arriving in style on their private jets. For many Formula 1 fans one of the first views they get...
Texas high school football scores for Thursday, Oct. 20
Check out Thursday's high school football scores from around Texas
Longhorns RB Roschon Johnson: Path to Big 12 Title Starts vs. Oklahoma State
Texas Longhorns running back Roschon Johnson knows what lies ahead for the team headed into a matchup with the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.
Shane Hinton joins morning crew as KVUE Daybreak meteorologist
AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE Daybreak has found its new meteorologist, and we didn’t have to search far. Shane Hinton will be moving to weekday mornings joining Yvonne Nava and Rob Evans, and reuniting with his former weekend mornings anchor, Hannah Rucker. “Besides his amazing personality, energy and chemistry...
Remember these old Austin spots? Nostalgic restaurants, businesses no longer around
KXAN viewers took some time to reminisce on some Austin staples that are no longer in business.
Eater
Statesman Names Italian Restaurant L’Oca d’Oro as the Best in Austin
Fresh off his appearance on the newest season of Somebody Feed Phil this week, Statesman food critic Matthew Odam released his annual dining guide where he ranks the best restaurants in Austin. Number one is Mueller Italian restaurant L’Oca d’Oro, because co-owners chef Fiore Tedesco and Adam Orman advocate for the restaurant community through nonprofit Good Work Austin as well as their efforts to feed the city, and, naturally, the food. The rest of the list includes New Texan butcher shop and restaurant Dai Due (2), New American wine restaurant Birdie’s (3, where Odam filmed his Somebody Feed Phil segment), Mexican restaurant Suerte (4), Mexican restaurant Nixta Taqueria (5), Neapolitan pizzeria and wine restaurant Bufalina Due (6), New Texan restaurant Lenoir (7), Caribbean restaurant Canje (8), Barbecue restaurant Interstellar BBQ (9), New Texan tasting menu restaurant Barley Swine (10, and so on until American steakhouse Bartlett’s at 27.
QB Spencer Sanders OUT vs. Longhorns? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Gives Vague Answer
Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy might be playing mind games with the Texas Longhorns by not revealing the injury status of quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
fox7austin.com
Report: Texas ranks second in country for most catalytic converter thefts
AUSTIN, Texas - A recent report puts Texas at number two in the country for states with the most catalytic converter thefts. One local RV and boat storage company caught one of those thefts on camera. Caught on security camera footage, were suspects breaking into A-Affordable RV and Boat Storage...
luxury-houses.net
An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million
5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
