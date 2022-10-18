ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

Police department provides update on missing Fremont family

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Fremont Police Department has provided an update on a family that has reportedly gone missing. Anthony and Sezuette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon and Noah, were reported as missing after family members had not seen or heard from them since Sunday, Oct. 16.
UPDATE: Police looking for missing family from Fremont

UPDATE: UPDATE: Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell has updated the missing persons case of the Cirigliano family. According to Rodwell, Fremont Police Department has corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver Michigan on Monday October 17, 2022 between 10:40am and 10:55am. Authorities in the eastern and southern section of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have been notified and are aware of the sighting.
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station

FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96

CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
Osceola commissioners vote to give sheriff raise

MARION – The Osceola County Board of Commissioners voted at its meeting this week to set the Commissioners’ per diem at $35 for a half day, up to four hours, and $70 for a full day, over four hours. Commissioners are paid for maximum of three meetings per day.
wbrn.com

Patricia L. "Pat" Michael, 87, of Big Rapids

Patricia L. “Pat” Michael, 87, of Big Rapids, passed peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 8, 1937, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Gilbert and Opal (Bell) Dibell, the oldest of their six children: Richard, Bob, Bonnie, Sandy, and Judy, and the last to pass away. Pat grew up with her siblings, mother and stepfather Doyle Voss in a house on Bronson Ave. in Big Rapids.
BIG RAPIDS, MI

