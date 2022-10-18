Read full article on original website
nbc25news.com
Police department provides update on missing Fremont family
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Fremont Police Department has provided an update on a family that has reportedly gone missing. Anthony and Sezuette Cirigliano and their two sons, Brandon and Noah, were reported as missing after family members had not seen or heard from them since Sunday, Oct. 16.
AG: Forest Hills Financial founder stole $260,000, gambled in 3 states
The founder of a West Michigan financial services firm is facing charges he embezzled client funds and used the cash to gamble in three states, among other spending.
Lake County Sheriff’s Department Teams with Toys for Tots for “Fill a Cop Cruiser” Event
Osceola and Lake County Toys for Tots and the Lake County Sheriff’s Department teamed up for “Fill a Cop Cruiser” Friday. People donated toys to fill a Lake County police truck in Baldwin. The donations from the event will be distributed at the local Amvets Post on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
athleticbusiness.com
Grand Rapids Investigating Reports of Possible Food Contamination at Arena
The Kent County (Mich.) Health Department is investigating three reports of people who say they became sick after attending a Grand Rapids Griffins game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday. "We all split two things; it was a hamburger basket so it was hamburger and fries and then chicken strips...
‘There really could be an unhinged psychopath’: GRPD warns unhoused community
Family, friends and loved ones gathered at the former Saint James Church Friday evening to say their goodbyes to Santino Ysasi.
wbrn.com
UPDATE: Police looking for missing family from Fremont
UPDATE: UPDATE: Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell has updated the missing persons case of the Cirigliano family. According to Rodwell, Fremont Police Department has corroborated a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver Michigan on Monday October 17, 2022 between 10:40am and 10:55am. Authorities in the eastern and southern section of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula have been notified and are aware of the sighting.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Confirmed sighting of missing Michigan family at U.P. gas station
FREMONT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Fremont Police Department says the missing Cirigliano family was last spotted in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Officials confirmed a sighting of the Cirigliano family in Gulliver, Mich. on Monday, Oct. 17 between 10:40 a.m. and 10:55 a.m. Police said surveillance video captured Anthony, Suzette, and...
Police urge homeless people to use shelters, ‘buddy system’ after killing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police are urging homeless people to use shelters at night or the “buddy system” after a man was found dead this week on Bridge Street NW. The Homeless Outreach Team, or HOT, is working with Grand Rapids police Major Case Team to develop leads in the killing of 46-year-old Santino “Taco” Ysasi.
No need for a new landfill: Findings support Kent County’s future plans
Currently, Kent County collects approximately 1 million tons of waste each year, and roughly 90% of it goes into a landfill.
No one hurt in large Grand Rapids storage facility fire
No one is hurt after a Friday morning fire at a Grand Rapids storage facility.
Missing West Michigan family of 4 spotted in the U.P.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI – A missing West Michigan family was spotted earlier this week in the Upper Peninsula, police have confirmed. The Fremont Police Department corroborated the Monday morning, Oct. 17, sighting of the Cirigliano family at a BP gas station in Gulliver – located about 70 miles west of the Mackinac Bridge along U.S. 2.
whtc.com
Motorist Victimized by Fake Cop on I-96
CROCKERY TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 21, 2022) – A 56-year-old Muskegon woman was victimized by a man who wanted to play cop in order to be a robber during the overnight hours on Friday morning near Nunica. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Jeremy Baum, the unnamed woman...
Big Rapids Police need your help identifying truck involved in possible turtle sculpture theft
BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Business owners in downtown Big Rapids need your help tracking down a beloved piece of art that was stolen over the weekend. The Big Rapids Police Department says a painted turtle sculpture was taken outside of Artworks in Big Rapids around 3:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Police believe two people were involved in the theft.
WWMTCw
Search underway for person of interest in Wyoming assault
WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Department of Public Safety reached out to the public Tuesday for help in finding a man who allegedly assaulted a woman in Kent County. The incident happened at 4:20 a.m. Oct. 9 at the Citgo gas station at 800 Burton St. SW in Wyoming, according to the department.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Osceola commissioners vote to give sheriff raise
MARION – The Osceola County Board of Commissioners voted at its meeting this week to set the Commissioners’ per diem at $35 for a half day, up to four hours, and $70 for a full day, over four hours. Commissioners are paid for maximum of three meetings per day.
Bridge Street death ruled a homicide
The Kent County Medical Examiner has ruled a death that happened on Bridge Street a homicide.
Victim, suspect identified in GR fatal bicycle crash
A bicyclist who died after he was hit and dragged by a vehicle on Sunday has been identified by police.
GRPD: Body found on Bridge Street
Detectives with the Grand Rapids Police Department are looking into the death of a man whose body was found on Bridge Street Wednesday morning.
wbrn.com
Patricia L. "Pat" Michael, 87, of Big Rapids
Patricia L. “Pat” Michael, 87, of Big Rapids, passed peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, at her residence. She was born March 8, 1937, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Gilbert and Opal (Bell) Dibell, the oldest of their six children: Richard, Bob, Bonnie, Sandy, and Judy, and the last to pass away. Pat grew up with her siblings, mother and stepfather Doyle Voss in a house on Bronson Ave. in Big Rapids.
Democrat Hillary Scholten highlights crossover support with ‘Republicans for Scholten’ group
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Two years ago, former Republican state representative and Kent County Drain Commissioner Bill Byl says he cast his vote for GOP candidate Peter Meijer in the race for West Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District. Byl, who considers himself a “small c conservative,” chose to support...
