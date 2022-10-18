ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
county17.com

WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
CHEYENNE, WY
Branding Iron Online

ASUW says there’s “not really a parking crisis on campus”

The ASUW ad hoc parking committee believes there is no parking crisis on campus after meeting this past weekend regarding the removal of the Union parking lot and other parking issues on campus. The parking committee “decided that there’s not really a parking crisis on campus,” but rather, “there’s just...
LARAMIE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families

A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards set, allowing first candidates to apply

CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program have been formally established, allowing three school districts piloting the program to begin accepting applications from the first candidate teacher apprentices. With the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and the U.S. Department of Labor...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne Fire Rescue, CRMC Urge People To Stay Safe This Winter

Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are reminding people to follow a few rules when dealing with carbon monoxide and fire hazards over the winter months. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that often goes undetected with fatal results. it is produced by the incomplete burning of fuels such as coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, and natural gas. Mechanical devices such as cars, lawn mowers. snow throwers and many others also produce carbon monoxide, which often causes people to pass out and die if it is breathed in. CFR offers the following advice in regard to carbon monoxide hazards:
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

Here’s How Kids Can Get All The Candy This Year. Check Out This List Of Cheyenne Trunk Or Treating

It's time for tricks and treats, and trunks in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. That's right, Halloween is right around the corner, so that means, if you have kids, you want to get them in their costumes that you probably spent a ton of money on. Might as well take them out to as many trunk or treat events across the city, so that you feel like you get your moneys candys worth.
CHEYENNE, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022

I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
CHEYENNE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Class at South High School sparks parent outrage

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Parents and the public are in an uproar over a student who walked out of a class last Friday, all over an elective taught to south high students. South High students, staff and parents remain upset about a student who walked out on an elective...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday

While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Here’s All of the Trick-Or-Treats Happening in Laramie

Halloween is creeping up on us and I hope everyone already has their costumes ready! So excited to see what everyone's going to wear. According to a study, apparently, the most searched costume in Wyoming is a ninja. Will be seeing a bunch of ninjas running around the streets this Halloween?
LARAMIE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne South High School principal responds to parent comments on sociology

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — South High School Principal Phil Thompson has released a letter regarding parent concerns surrounding the school’s sociology course and curriculum. This comes after the most recent Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, during which a parent came forward and spoke about the sociology class that her child was in. Loraine Wilcox said that during the class, students were asked specific questions regarding sex and gender, followed by watching the documentary “Growing Up Trans.”
CHEYENNE, WY
KGAB AM 650

One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment

A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
CHEYENNE, WY
