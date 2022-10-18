Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
South Greeley McDonald's breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dutch Bros isn't coming to Cheyenne (at least, not yet)OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Blue FCU: A remodel and an expansionOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Popular Wyoming grocery store to celebrate grand re-opening with discounts, prizes and giveawaysKristen WaltersCheyenne, WY
Related
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/8/22–10/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
county17.com
WYDOT to test automated variable speed limit program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is announcing a pilot program to semi-automate variable speed limit signs this winter in an effort to increase safety and to accommodate for Wyoming’s quick-changing weather conditions. Typically, variable speed limit changes are prompted by WYDOT and Wyoming Highway Patrol...
Branding Iron Online
ASUW says there’s “not really a parking crisis on campus”
The ASUW ad hoc parking committee believes there is no parking crisis on campus after meeting this past weekend regarding the removal of the Union parking lot and other parking issues on campus. The parking committee “decided that there’s not really a parking crisis on campus,” but rather, “there’s just...
wrrnetwork.com
Harvesting Potatoes from Wyoming Fields to Help Feed Wyoming Families
A couple of years ago, Steve Paisley had almost too much of a good thing on his hands: Potatoes. Paisley, the director of the University of Wyoming’s Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center (SAREC), said the potato research program at the university’s farm outside of Lingle has grown and harvested potatoes for years.
Big Changes In The Weather, Likely Snow, Facing SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes are headed for Southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend. While snow has been in the forecast for the mountains, forecasters are now saying there is a better chance that lower elevations will see snow as well. The...
Washington Examiner
‘It was very difficult’: Electric vehicle owner took 15 hours to drive 178 miles
A Colorado electric vehicle owner called a road trip across the state of Wyoming “very difficult” after it took 15 hours to drive 178 miles. Alan O’Hashi used to live in Wyoming and explained that a trip back to the Cowboy State in his electric Nissan Leaf required lots of patience.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship standards set, allowing first candidates to apply
CASPER, Wyo. — Standards for a new Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program have been formally established, allowing three school districts piloting the program to begin accepting applications from the first candidate teacher apprentices. With the Wyoming Department of Education, the Professional Teaching Standards Board and the U.S. Department of Labor...
Cheyenne Fire Rescue, CRMC Urge People To Stay Safe This Winter
Cheyenne Fire Rescue and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center are reminding people to follow a few rules when dealing with carbon monoxide and fire hazards over the winter months. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless gas that often goes undetected with fatal results. it is produced by the incomplete burning of fuels such as coal, wood, charcoal, oil, kerosene, and natural gas. Mechanical devices such as cars, lawn mowers. snow throwers and many others also produce carbon monoxide, which often causes people to pass out and die if it is breathed in. CFR offers the following advice in regard to carbon monoxide hazards:
capcity.news
Laramie County Animal Control saves 5-week-old kitten stuck in storm drain
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A kitten was rescued by Laramie County Animal Control last week. On Oct. 12, Laramie County Animal Control received a phone call concerning screams from a storm drain located at Firestone Complete Auto Care. When Animal Control Officer Nguyen investigated the area, she found a screaming...
Here’s How Kids Can Get All The Candy This Year. Check Out This List Of Cheyenne Trunk Or Treating
It's time for tricks and treats, and trunks in Cheyenne and Southeast Wyoming. That's right, Halloween is right around the corner, so that means, if you have kids, you want to get them in their costumes that you probably spent a ton of money on. Might as well take them out to as many trunk or treat events across the city, so that you feel like you get your moneys candys worth.
cowboystatedaily.com
Internet Company Entering Wyoming Market Says 1GB Is Minimum Speed, 10GB For Business
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Spending up to $80 million to build out high-speed fiber-to-home networks in four Wyoming communities is just the tip of a multimillion-dollar spear aimed at piercing an internet veil for Western and Midwestern states. Wyoming ranks near the bottom of the...
‘Abnormally Warm” In SE Wyoming, Mountain Snow Possible This Weekend
Southeast Wyoming can expect what the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is calling "abnormally warm" temperatures for this time of year. But colder weather with possible snow at higher elevations is headed our way this weekend. The agency posted this statement on its website:. "Changes may be coming...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - October 20, 2022
I am Sadie - Are you in need of a pal who loves to sit on the couch and relax while you watch TV, a buddy who enjoys short walks, and a partner in crime to eat delicious snacks? Because if you answered yes to any of those questions, then I'm the dog for you! I am a super loving and sweet dog. I'm looking for my forever home where I can relax and enjoy my golden years. I am really mellow and easy going. I am good with adults and other dogs. So, if I sound like the dog for you, then come on down to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter to meet me!
Unattended Cooking Causes Structure Fire; One Left Unconscious
In the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 14, units from Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) were called to the 1700 block of E. 17th St. in response to a structure fire. Authorities said properly placed smoke detectors notified occupants of the apartment building to evacuate and call for help. Once...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Class at South High School sparks parent outrage
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Parents and the public are in an uproar over a student who walked out of a class last Friday, all over an elective taught to south high students. South High students, staff and parents remain upset about a student who walked out on an elective...
SE Wyoming Mountains Could See Heavy Snow Sunday
While southeast Wyoming residents are currently enjoying a spell of almost summer-like weather, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says big changes could be on the way in a few days. That could include widespread rain and snow, with possibly heavy accumulations of the white stuff at higher...
Nice Week Ahead For SE Wyoming, 70s Possible By Tuesday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says southeast Wyoming can expect warm, almost summer-like weather this week. ""After a weak cool front passes through the area today, a gradual warming trend will begin Sunday into next week. Not October like weather as we'll be 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year during this timeframe. It will also be dry. Clive, the buffalo, will continue to enjoy the mild to warm conditions as we don't have rain or snow in the forecast this upcoming week. For more information on your local forecast, go to: weather.gov/cys."
Here’s All of the Trick-Or-Treats Happening in Laramie
Halloween is creeping up on us and I hope everyone already has their costumes ready! So excited to see what everyone's going to wear. According to a study, apparently, the most searched costume in Wyoming is a ninja. Will be seeing a bunch of ninjas running around the streets this Halloween?
capcity.news
Cheyenne South High School principal responds to parent comments on sociology
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — South High School Principal Phil Thompson has released a letter regarding parent concerns surrounding the school’s sociology course and curriculum. This comes after the most recent Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, during which a parent came forward and spoke about the sociology class that her child was in. Loraine Wilcox said that during the class, students were asked specific questions regarding sex and gender, followed by watching the documentary “Growing Up Trans.”
One Found Unconscious After Fire Breaks Out at Cheyenne Apartment
A Cheyenne resident was found unconscious after Cheyenne Fire Rescue says "a carelessly left pan with burning food on the stove" sparked a fire in their apartment. Battalion Chief Kipp Sanders says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1700 block of E. 17th Street shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, and arrived to find the victim passed out at the bottom of the stairs near a basement apartment.
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0