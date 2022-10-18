The five-star recruits in the 2024 On3 Consensus

The 2024 On3 Consensus updated Monday after On3 released its latest iteration of the 2024 On300. This is the first time in the 2024 recruiting cycle that the On3 Consensus includes 10 five-star prospects.

The On3 Consensus is a state-of-the-art resource in the recruiting industry. Unlike other consensus ratings, the On3 Consensus weight each of the four major recruiting services evenly and gradually increases the number of five-stars and four-star recruits as evaluators learn more about each recruit and obtain more data.

Here is a list of the five-stars included in the On3 Consensus.

1. 5-star QB Dylan Raiola (98.76)

School: Chandler (Ariz.) High

Status: Ohio State commit

On3 NIL Valuation: $266K

Scouting Summary: “Advanced arm talent with the ability to make a wide variety of high-level throws as a high school underclassman. Looks like the top quarterback prospect and overall arm talent in the 2024 cycle early on. Physically developed at around 6-foot-3, 210 pounds. Has a natural, loose throwing motion with unique arm dexterity to deliver off-platform and from multiple arm slots. Already has a deep catalog of throws as a rising junior in high school. Easily drives the ball to all levels of the field. Played both under center and in the shotgun as a sophomore. Ahead of the curve as a ball-handler and in the quick passing game. Shows good footwork and awareness in the pocket. Capable of creative plays in the face of pressure. Primarily a pass-first quarterback as a sophomore, not running for many yards. Turned in one of the more productive sophomore seasons among top 2024 quarterbacks. The son of 14-year NFL center Dominic Raiola. Also a standout baseball player as a pitcher and catcher.”

2. 5-star CB Desmond Ricks (98.55)

School: Chesapeake (Va.) IMG Academy

Status: Uncommitted

On3 RPM: Alabama 53.1%, North Carolina 15.7%, Florida 6.8%

On3 NIL Valuation: $159K

Scouting Summary: “Big, athletic corner who stars on one of the most talented defenses in high school football. Has good stature for the position at over 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds heading into his junior season. Registers as a strong athlete in the combine setting. Was a key player on IMG Academy’s talented defense as a sophomore in addition to seeing significant time as a freshman. A smooth mover with advanced technical ability. Battle-tested against top wide receivers both in practice at IMG and in playing a national schedule throughout the fall. Older for the class, turning 18 years old in the middle of his junior season.”

3. 5-star WR Jeremiah Smith (97.69)

School: Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Status: Uncommitted

On3 RPM: Ohio State 96.5%, Miami <1%

On3 NIL Valuation: $173K

Scouting Summary: “Big, skilled receiver with fluidity and savvy for the position. Measured in at 6-foot-3, 185 pounds prior to his junior season. Had a breakout 2021 season, helping his Chaminade-Madonna team to a state championship. Turned in several strong performances, including a big state title game. Polished route-runner at this early stage. Smooth mover with some technical refinement that allows for separation. Shows good ball skills with his ability to track the football over his shoulder. Does not register as a top athlete in the combine setting at this stage. Can further take advantage of his size by continuing to improve his contested catch skills.”

4. 5-star WR Mike Matthews (97.49)

School: Lilburn (Ga.) Parkview

Status: Uncommitted

On3 RPM: Clemson 30.8%, Georgia 18.2%, Alabama 15.6%

On3 NIL Valuation: $129K

Scouting Summary: “Two-way playmaker with elite ball skills who has blossomed into one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 cycle. Measured at 6-foot-0.5, 185 pounds with a 6-foot-6 wing-span prior to his junior season. Lines up at both receiver and safety for Parkview High. Pairs that length with advanced coordination and hands to result in a considerable catch radius. Catches the ball away from his body and has shown the ability to win in contested situations on Friday nights and in 7-on-7 settings. A bouncy athlete who doubles as a standout basketball player in high school and on the AAU circuit. Still developing as a route-runner, but is showing progress as a junior. One of the top overall prospects from the state of Georgia regardless of class.”

5. 5-star S KJ Bolden (97.41)

School: Buford (Ga.)

Status: Uncommitted

On3 RPM: Georgia 32.9%, Clemson 13%, Florida 11.1%

On3 NIL Valuation: $160K

Scouting Summary: “One of the top overall athletes in the 2024 cycle early on. Has a plus frame checking in at 6-foot, 185 pounds with a 6-foot-4 wing-span prior to his junior season. Has a personal best mark of 10.76 seconds in the 100 meters, showing outstanding high-end speed early on in his high school career. Also tests well in the combine setting. Plays both ways for Georgia powerhouse Buford High as a receiver and defensive back. Projects as a defensive back and likely at safety long-term, where his combination of athleticism and length makes him one of the nation’s best. Will need to improve his ball skills to be a top receiver prospect, but has the coordination to be well above average as a defensive back in that regard.”

6. 5-star EDGE Colin Simmons (97.10)

School: Duncanville (Texas)

Status: Uncommitted

On3 RPM: LSU 91.9%, Texas 2.2%, Oklahoma 1.3%

On3 NIL Valuation: $150K

Scouting Summary: “Long-limbed EDGE prospect who stars for one of the top high school programs in Texas. Measured at around 6-foot-2.5, 225 pounds with a 34-inch arm prior to his junior season. Grew around an inch as a sophomore. Primarily lines up at defensive end for Duncanville. Uses first-step quickness, play speed and dip to create issues for opposing offensive tackles. Shows good curvilinear movement with his ability to turn corners as a pass rusher. Length aids in disengaging from offensive linemen, finishing plays and disrupting passing lanes. Looks to play with a good effort level. Plays against top competition and made an impact on a defensive front that featured older, Power 5 prospects.”

7. 5-star CB Ellis Robinson IV (97.08)

School: New Haven (Conn.) IMG Academy

Status: Uncommitted

On3 RPM: Alabama 62.4%, Georgia 32.9%, Miami 1.4%

On3 NIL Valuation: $138K

Scouting Summary: “Ball-hawking defensive back with elite length and ability to make plays on the ball as a high school underclassman. Dominated competition in New York’s Catholic league as a sophomore, bringing in eight interceptions. Made several impressive, acrobatic picks. Has advanced ball skills as a cornerback, which he pairs with outstanding length. Measured in at 5-foot-11.5, 169 pounds with a 6-foot-7 wing-span prior to his junior season. Also tests as a very good athlete, running a 4.56 second electronically-timed 40-yard dash. Transferred to IMG Academy for his junior season and should see an uptick in competition as a high school upperclassman.”

8. 5-star LB TJ Capers (96.79)

School: Miami Columbus

Status: Uncommitted

On3 RPM: Miami 29.9%, Florida 26.2%, Michigan State 22.5%, Louisville 9.8%

On3 NIL Valuation: $146K

Scouting Summary: “Longer-limbed inside backer who can cover, shed blockers and rush the passer all at a high level. Effective blitzer coming off the edge. Chases in backside pursuit to the ball carrier consistently. Not afraid to stick his face into traffic when playing in the box. Tested well this spring with an electronically-timed 4.62 40 and a 27” vertical. Three-sport athlete who plays basketball and participates in track and field. Checks every box for the inside backer position and has an enormously high floor and an even higher ceiling.”

9. 5-star WR Micah Hudson (96.76)

School: Temple (Texas) Lake Belton

Status: Uncommitted

On3 RPM: Texas A&M 38.8%, Texas 17.4%, Texas Tech 14.9%

On3 NIL Valuation: $135K

Scouting Summary: “Dynamic playmaker that you can’t take your eyes off of when you turn on the tape. Can go up and high point the football with ease. Turns hitches, swings and screens into touchdowns. Will run over, through and around defenders with the ball in his hands. Has every tool in the bag when it comes to route running. Ran 11.54 in the 100m, 23.26 in the 200m and jumped a 21’01” long jump as a freshman. Advanced well beyond his years and is one of the best receivers in the nation, regardless of cycle.”

10. 5-star WR Joshisa Trader (96.68)

School: Miami Chaminade-Madonna Prep

Status: Uncommitted

On3 RPM: Ohio State 87.4%, Miami 2.6%, Florida 2.2%

On3 NIL Valuation: $160K

Scouting Summary: “Savvy receiver with signs of a well-rounded skill set as he enters his junior season. Uses his natural shake and change of direction as a route-runner, where he is one of the more technically-advanced receivers early on in the 2024 cycle. Has shown the ability to break off defensive backs with his start-stop ability. A fluid, natural mover in the route and after-catch phases. Shows the ability to track the football downfield. Already has above average size at over 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds. Made big plays against big-time competition in South Florida on a consistent basis.”