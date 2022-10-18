Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
inkfreenews.com
Charles H. Foster
Charles “Chuck” H. Foster, 94, Mishawaka, died Oct. 21, 2022, at Primrose Retirement Community, Mishawaka. He was born Dec. 5, 1927. On June 12, 1971, he married Patricia (Pat) Brennan; she survives. Chuck is also survived by his daughters, Pamela VanRie (Wally), Anderson, Julie Moss (Randy), Zionsville, Cathy...
inkfreenews.com
Deadline To Submit Election Letters Is Nov. 4
WARSAW — The deadline for submitting election-related letters to the editor is noon Friday, Nov. 4. InkFreeNews plans to post all letters by the following day. As always, letters should be no more than 500 words and should include a phone number so we can confirm the letter with the writer.
inkfreenews.com
Maria Stapleton — UPDATED
Maria Stapleton, 58, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born April 14, 1964. She was married to Edgar “Ed” Stapleton for over 35 years; he survives in Warsaw. She is also survived by two daughters, Ashley Stapleton, Somerset, Ky. and Whitney...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Pamela R. Cretcher, $944.23. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. Oscar Flores, $1,046.10. Phillip Konieczny, $1,954.96. General Audit Corporation v. Robert Lafollette, $1,277.43. Humberto Rico v. Tiffany Yoder,...
inkfreenews.com
Four Recently Hired As Warsaw Firefighters
WARSAW — Four men have recently been hired as firefighters with Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory. Chad Bassett, Tristan Pass, Matt Koldyke, and Logan Keener all come to WWFT with prior experience at area fire departments. Logan Keener. Keener is from Allen County and has five years of prior fire service...
inkfreenews.com
Former KCH CEO Donates Seven Sculptures To Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw is getting seven new sculptures thanks to a former Kosciusko Community Hospital CEO. At its meeting on Friday, Oct. 21, the Warsaw Board of Works and Safety accepted the art donation from Milton Holmgrain. “I met with the (Warsaw) Public Arts Commission two nights ago and...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth Shenefield — PENDING
Ruth Shenefield, 91, Warsaw, died Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Paddock Springs Assisted Living, Warsaw. Funeral arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels.
inkfreenews.com
Polly H. York
Polly H. York, 75, Goshen, died Tuesday morning, Oct. 18, 2022, at Parkview Noble Hospital, Kendallville. She was born Sept. 24, 1947. She married James A. York; he preceded her in death. She is survived by a son, Carl “Jason” (fiancé Amy Gunn) Lemarr, Goshen; five grandchildren; and a brother,...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Seeking Grant For Community Resource List
WARSAW — For those seeking help with food assistance, mental health help or more in the Warsaw area, there hopefully should soon be a comprehensive list of resources for them to access to find help. At its meeting on Friday, Oct. 21, the Warsaw Board of Public Works and...
inkfreenews.com
County Park Board Developing Master Plan
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board is continuing to work on a five-year master plan. At its meeting on Thursday, Oct. 20, two representatives from the Michiana Council of Governments, Donny Ritsema and Sofia Gladun participated. MACOG is helping the board develop the master plan, which among other things, will help with applying for parks-related grants.
inkfreenews.com
Syracuse Baptist To Host ‘A Battle Worth Fighting’ Conference
SYRACUSE — Syracuse Baptist Church, 10013 N. Syracuse-Webster Road, will host its third annual “Jesus and Politics” conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. The event is free and lunch will be provided. The public is invited. The conference theme is “A Battle Worth...
inkfreenews.com
Brian Jay Vanlandingham
Brian Jay Vanlandingham, 58, North Manchester, died Oct. 20, 2022, at Timbercrest Healthcare Center, North Manchester. Jay was born April 3, 1964. On June 7, 1986, he married Kimberly B. Steele; she survives in North Manchester. He is also survived by his son, Aric (Mandi Poe) Vanlandingham, Van Buren; daughter,...
inkfreenews.com
Lakeland Sewer District Board Discusses Rate Ordinance
WARSAW — Lakeland Sewer District Board of Trustees discussed the rate ordinance and voided two customer bills at the Wednesday, Oct. 19, meeting. Randy Cripe said he received a bill of $776.66 to replace a damaged lid. He had issues with the functionality of the system and as a result of the damaged lid, the grinder had to be opened to resolve the issue.
inkfreenews.com
Nathan Max Faulkner
Nathan Max Faulkner, 66, Bourbon, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. He was born Jan. 11, 1956, in Plymouth, to Max and Phyllis (Neidig) Faulkner. He graduated from Triton High School in Bourbon in 1974 and then spent a year studying at Purdue University. He attended Jackson College of Ministries in Mississippi, graduating in 1978, majoring in theology and music. Back in Bourbon, he worked for R.R. Donnelley/LSC Communications for 30 years, retiring in 2020. Nathan did a nine-month stint in Germany with his sister in church work. For several years, he took time off from employment and went to Belize to be involved in missions work there.
inkfreenews.com
Terry Roberts — PENDING
Terry Roberts, 69, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in his residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Rosetta Kuhns
Rosetta Kuhns, 61, Plymouth, died at 12:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at her residence in Plymouth. She was born Oct. 16, 1961. She is survived by four brothers, Ivan Ray (Norma) Kuhns, Bremen, Levi Jay (Mary) Kuhns, Shipshewana, LaMar (Lorene) Kuhns, Bremen and Homer (Clara) Kuhns, Plymouth; three sisters, Lorene Borkholder, Middlebury, Carol (Paul) Graber, Argos and Freida (Keith) Abbott, Sheridan, Ill.; and a brother-in-law, Devon Schwartz, Etna Green.
inkfreenews.com
Marlene Davis — PENDING
Marlene Davis, 82, Warsaw, died Oct. 20, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services with services at Owen Family Funeral Home of Syracuse.
inkfreenews.com
New WL Reserve Officers Sworn In
WINONA LAKE — The Winona Lake Police Department has two new reserve officers. At the Winona Lake Town Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18, Town Attorney Adam Turner administered the oath of office to Michelson Courtois and Payton Stutzman, following the council unanimously approving their becoming officers. Both also...
inkfreenews.com
NIPSCO Reports Outage In Milford
MILFORD – NIPSCO reports a power outage in Milford Friday morning, Oct. 22. The outage affects about 1,100 customers. You can find updates here.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accidents:. 3:54 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, on Center and Scott streets in Warsaw. Drivers: Jose Villa, 57, East Market Street, Warsaw; Justin Helbig, 29, CR 650S, Pierceton. Vehicles collided in the intersection. Villa was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Damage up t $50,000.
Comments / 0