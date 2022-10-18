ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn State bowl projections: Where are the Lions slotted after their first loss of the season?

By Greg Pickel
 5 days ago
Head coach James Franklin of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on in the second half of a game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Penn State took a step down the bowl projections ladder this week after losing 41-17 to Michigan last Saturday in Ann Arbor.

The key to holding their current spot, and perhaps jumping back into a more prestigious slot later this year, will be beating Minnesota this weekend. The Lions are a five-point favorite in a game that features quarterback injury question marks on both sides. It is the annual White Out game at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. And, much of the focus this week will be on the fact that Penn State has lost consecutive games in four out of the last five seasons.

“This game can’t linger,” Franklin said in visiting media room at Michigan Stadium. “Talking about games in the future doesn’t matter. We got to find a way to go 1-0 next week.

“We’re going to need everybody in that locker room, everybody in Happy Valley, and in the Penn State community, to stick with us and rally around us.”

Penn State bowl projections

The Athletic: Penn State vs. LSU In the Citrus Bowl.

Kyle Bonagura, ESPN: PSU vs. LSU in the ReaiaQuest Bowl.

Mark Schlabach, ESPN: Penn State vs. LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Jerry Palm, CBS Sports: PSU vs. Wake Forest in the Orange Bowl.

Bill Bender, Sporting News: Penn State vs. Syracuse in the Orange Bowl.

Steve Lassan, Athlon Sports: PSU vs. LSU in the Citrus Bowl.

Richard Johnson, SI: Penn State vs. Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl.

College Football News: PSU vs. Ole Miss in the Citrus Bowl.

Brett McMurphy, Action Network: Penn State vs. N.C. State in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Where will the Lions end up?

There are not as many New Year’s Six projections for the Lions this week compared to last. However, this is still a very likely 10-2 team that could end up in one. That said, we envision it being just off that cusp and think either the Citrus makes the most sense.

That said, it won’t shock us if the Lions do find their way to the Orange Bowl. That will be especially so if Ohio State and Michigan both make the College Football Playoff. Both are currently projected to. However, much football remains to be played and the first CFP rankings are not even released until Nov. 1 on ESPN.

