Apple now sells USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter for the iPad 10

Apple just announced the new iPad 10 with more colors, a redesign, and Magic Keyboard Folio support. While the Cupertino company brought the biggest update to the iPad since its original release, there’s a catch with this new tablet as it offers support for the first-gen Apple Pencil. But how to charge it, if it has a Lightning connector? Apple has the solution.

Apple is now offering on its Online Store a USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter. Here’s how the company describes this accessory:

The USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter is required to pair and charge Apple Pencil (1st generation) with iPad (10th generation). Your Apple Pencil plugs into one end of the adapter and the USB-C Charge Cable from your iPad plugs into the other.

From the creators of the Polishing Cloth and Lightning to headphone jack support, Apple is now introducing the USB-C to Apple Pencil Adapter. Since the iPad 10 is still not available, Apple says this accessory will take from 2-3 weeks to ship.

It costs $9 and it will likely hit the stores starting next week. If you are planning on buying the new iPad 10 and already have a first-generation Apple Pencil, you’ll probably need this USB-C adapter, otherwise, you’ll have to charge your accessory on your iPhone or another Lightning-compatible device.

More coverage: Apple unveils M2 iPad Pro with “next level” Apple Pencil.