Amsterdam Police probe death of 19-month-old child

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Amsterdam Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 19-month-old child. On Sunday, October 9, at about 10:30 p.m., the Amsterdam Police Department and Amsterdam Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a child not breathing.

Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that the child was breathing—however, they seemed to be suffering from some kind of medical emergency, police said. The child was turned over to members of the Amsterdam Fire Department who took the child by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam. Later in the day, the child was taken to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

Three days later, on Wednesday, October 12, the child passed away at Albany Med. The medical examiner has determined that the child suffered from internal injuries that ultimately killed them. The cause of those injuries is still unknown.

Members of the Amsterdam Police Department Detective Bureau along with some members of the New York State Police have been actively investigating this case since it happened while being assisted by Montgomery County Child Protective Services and the Office of Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond. Their investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released Tuesday morning.

