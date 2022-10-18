ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

Amsterdam Police probe death of 19-month-old child

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ULK3_0idajrMc00

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The City of Amsterdam Police Department is currently investigating the death of a 19-month-old child. On Sunday, October 9, at about 10:30 p.m., the Amsterdam Police Department and Amsterdam Fire Department responded to a 911 call for a child not breathing.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Upon arrival, officers were able to determine that the child was breathing—however, they seemed to be suffering from some kind of medical emergency, police said. The child was turned over to members of the Amsterdam Fire Department who took the child by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam. Later in the day, the child was taken to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

Three days later, on Wednesday, October 12, the child passed away at Albany Med. The medical examiner has determined that the child suffered from internal injuries that ultimately killed them. The cause of those injuries is still unknown.

Albany division nabs suspect charged for homicide

Members of the Amsterdam Police Department Detective Bureau along with some members of the New York State Police have been actively investigating this case since it happened while being assisted by Montgomery County Child Protective Services and the Office of Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond. Their investigation is ongoing, and no further details were released Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 3

Al Morey
3d ago

This kills my heart to read news like this, I’m a father and a grandfather who loves my children and grandchildren. May that child sleep in peace.

Reply
4
Ruthelah
3d ago

The child is in Jehovah God's memory, & will be resurrected to a beautiful paradise earth where "he (God) will wipe every tear from their eyes and death will be no more, neither will sickness nor outcry or pain be anymore. The former things have passed away." Revelation 21:4

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

2 area police departments probe disturbing child cases

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-As investigators in Amsterdam, New York probe the death of a 19-month-old, police in nearby Johnstown tell News10 they have arrested the father of an infant who was found unresponsive inside of a residence. Johnstown Police say 33-year-old Jeremi Ferguson is facing one count of Reckless Assault of a Child, a Class […]
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WRGB

Father arrested, accused of assaulting newborn baby

JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — Johnstown Police say they have arrested the father of a newborn baby after an incident back in September. Back on September 20th, just before noon, Police responded to a home on Smith Street to find an unresponsive baby who was bleeding. The baby was taken...
JOHNSTOWN, NY
WNYT

Nighttime gunshots under investigation in Troy

Troy police are investigating a report of gunshots late Wednesday evening. Police say people heard gunshots in the area of Glen Avenue & River Street, shortly after 10 p.m. When patrol officers got there, they found no victims or suspects, but police say they did find physical evidence shots were fired. They also found a gun in the road, nearby.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Driver who skipped sentencing requests plea change

ALBANY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Andrew Gibson, the driver who pleaded guilty to charges in a fatal DWI crash and was then a no-show for his February sentencing date has filed a motion to withdraw his plea. The Albany County District Attorney’s Office has confirmed to News10’s Anya Tucker...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

38K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy