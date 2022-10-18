Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
On Broadway Inc. bringing Christkindlmarket series to downtown Green Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Christkindlmarket is coming to downtown Green Bay this holiday season. On Broadway Inc. is bringing a pilot series of a traditional German-style holiday street market, offering unique gifts, festive food, beverages and programming. The Christkindlmarket will be held six times over the holiday season at...
Fox11online.com
Titletown Brewing Co. teams up with Primal Eats to offer food at the brewery
Food is back at Titletown Brewing Company! Scott and David joined Amy to talk about Primal Eats now serving up food at the brewery. Watch for more menu information. Titletown Brewing Co. is located at 320 N. Broadway in Green Bay, for more information on beer, food and events - visit their website at titletownbrewing.com.
Fox11online.com
Search is underway for Lambeau Field Festival of Lights tree
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The search is underway for a large tree to be placed outside Lambeau Field this holiday season. The team is set to host the 16th annual Festival of Lights at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Dec. 3. The free event includes family-fun activities inside the Lambeau Field...
Fox11online.com
Date Night Snack Ideas from Green Bay Olive Oil Co.
Kari from the Green Bay Olive Oil Company joins Living with Amy with some easy date night in ideas. Take a look. Green Bay Olive Oil Company has two locations. Check them out at 2605 S. Oneida St. in Ashwaubenon or 4083 Main Street in Fish Creek. For more on...
Fox11online.com
Canada geese migration underway, but some birds may stay in Green Bay area
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A familiar flyer is making an appearance around Northeast Wisconsin. Experts say some Canada geese are getting ready to head south for the winter, but others may be sticking around. On the shoreline of a De Pere retention pond, Canada geese gather for what some might...
Fox11online.com
Game Day grilling staples from Maplewood Meats
HOWARD (WLUK) -- Game Day is this weekend. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk at Maplewood Meats to share some grilling staples for your tailgate. Game Grilling Staples: Bratwurst, Burgers, Smash Burgers, Sliders, Wagyu Burgers, Brat Bites, Sausage Kabobs, Beef & Chicken Kabobs. Maplewood Meats is located in...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Salvation Army kicks off bell-ringing season with luncheon
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Salvation Army kicked off its Christmas campaign with the annual Tin Cup Luncheon Thursday. There was also a competition between three restaurants to determine the "best soup in town." Good Day Wisconsin's Rachel Manek spoke at the event. The Oshkosh corps' commanding officer said the...
Fox11online.com
Tundraland accepting applications for its Mile of Music scholarship
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A local music scholarship is hoping to make a difference in the life of a child. Tundraland says it's now accepting applications for its annual Mile of Music Scholarship. The scholarship provides music lessons to a student at Heid Music in downtown Appleton for one year. The...
Fox11online.com
Construction to begin at Neenah's Arrowhead Park
NEENAH (WLUK) -- Users of the trail at Neenah's Arrowhead Park may have to avoid some construction beginning Monday. The city's parks and recreation department says crews will start with rough grading of the western prairie area leading up to the development of the stone walking trail and related features.
Fox11online.com
HSGT: Xavier, Freedom and N.E.W. Lutheran post regional semifinal wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Thursday in High School Game Time, Xavier, Freedom and N.E.W. Lutheran each posted regional semifinal wins in girls volleyball. They advance to Saturday's regional final. Click the video for highlights.
Fox11online.com
Fall colors in Calumet County
CALUMET COUNTY (WLUK) -- For those looking to catch a glimpse of the fall colors around the area, experts say the upcoming weekend is a good time to do it. It's 96 wooden steps to the top of the 60-foot-tall Tracy Wagner Memorial Tower at the Ledge View Nature Center, south of Chilton.
Fox11online.com
Football seeds draw quite the response, but it's now playoff time
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- There is no question in my years of covering high school sports that last Saturday's bracket released by the WIAA for the football playoffs was met with most negative reaction ever. I talked with coaches and texted with coaches, and not just one or two, and...
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Notre Dame at Freedom volleyball regional semifinal
FREEDOM (WLUK) -- Freedom defeated Notre Dame 3-1 in a Division 2 volleyball regional semifinal Thursday. The No. 4-seeded Irish advance to play at No. 1 Xavier in a regional final Saturday.
Fox11online.com
3 people, pet displaced after attic fire in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Two adults, a child, and a pet were displaced after an attic fire. The fire happened in the 400 block of N. National Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. A resident noticed smoke coming from the roof when he was outside. The man went into...
Fox11online.com
New London doctor returns home after Hurricane Ian relief efforts
NEW LONDON (WLUK) - An emergency room doctor who recently returned from Hurricane Ian relief efforts said the medical care provided was perhaps more routine than people might think -- but vital to helping the residents there cope with the storm’s aftermath. Dr. Jay MacNeal, an emergency medicine physician...
Fox11online.com
Good Day Reads: Spooky stories for your next book club meeting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- It's spooky story season, and the shelves at your local library are full of terrifying tales. Librarian Alyssa Gromowski of the Brown County Library selected two titles for you to check out. These titles are also part of the library's book club kits. (More information below).
Fox11online.com
Police arrest person of interest in Green Bay shooting that killed 5-year-old
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Police have arrested Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, a person of interest in a shooting that killed a 5-year-old earlier this week. The shooting took place on the city's east side Monday, killing Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley. Police believe Leavy-Carter, 35, was connected to the Amy Street incident.
Fox11online.com
Sturgeon Bay excited to return to playoffs
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- After playing eight-man football the previous three seasons, Sturgeon Bay returned to 11-man football this fall and nine games later the Clippers are playoff bound for the first time since 2012. Before the playoff bracket was unveiled last Saturday, Sturgeon Bay knew it had qualified for...
Fox11online.com
Halloween safety reminders
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Halloween is a little more than a week away. It can be one of the most fun nights of the year for children. But for parents, it can be nerve-wracking. Kimberly Hess, the Executive Director for the Center for Childhood Safety joined Good Day Wisconsin to share these simple precautions to ensure kids stay safe on fright night.
Fox11online.com
'It's a living nightmare': Pulaski parents ask for continued prayers, support
(WLUK) -- Four victims are still in a Milwaukee burn center after the Friday night bonfire explosion near Pulaski. The parents of some of the teens are waiting by their side, including Bruce and Tammy Brzeczkowski. Not even a week ago, 18-year-old Brandon Brzeczkowski was working his construction job and...
