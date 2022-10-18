ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County highways undergo construction projects

Highways in Trumbull County will undergo construction projects overnight and in the coming months. Interstate 80 eastbound near Salt Springs Road is reduced to one lane until 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21. The ramp from State Route 11 northbound to I-80 is closed, but a detour is available from...
WFMJ.com

Niles issues boil alert after water restoration

The City of Niles issued a boil alert Thursday evening following the restoration of water to Warren Avenue, Emma Street and Cardigan Street. The boil alert is in effect for all of Cardigan Street, Emma Street and Warren Avenue between Hyde and Hunter Avenues. The alert is in effect until...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles adding camera to bike path trailhead

Police will be able to keep a closer watch on a popular destination for fun and fitness in the city of Niles. City Council is buying a camera that will be installed at the Niles Greenway Bike Path trailhead located along Church Street off East State Street. Police Captain John...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Road closure announced for Oct. 24-26 in Mahoning Co.

The Mahoning County Engineer's Office will be replacing culverts on Messerly Road between Shields Road and US Route 62 beginning Monday, Oct. 24 through Wednesday, Oct. 26. The detour will be US Route 62 to Shields Road. Overnight closure of Messerly Road is expected.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan

Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Break in Girard leaves residents without water

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Girard are going to be without water longer on Tuesday. The City of Girard said that water is out in the Parkwood area of the city. The water break is on Lorain Avenue. City officials said that water will be out until later...
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Tractor trailer tips along ramp at I-80 and I-79

State Police in Mercer County are investigating after a tractor-trailer overturned along a ramp at Interstates 80 and 79. The truck flipped over onto its side in Findley Township at around 4:30 a.m. Friday as it was traveling from Interstate 80 westbound to Interstate 79 southbound. A rescue squad was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy