Traffic slowdowns expected during project between 224 and Canfield High School
Drivers who use Cardinal Drive in Canfield could encounter some traffic delays between U.S. Route 224 and Canfield High School for about a month. Beginning Monday, October 24, crews from Columbia gas are scheduled to begin a project to replace 1,300 feet of pipe in the area. The project, which...
2 Ohio Turnpike ramps closed this weekend in Portage County
Attention drivers -- The Ohio Turnpike announced two ramp closures in Portage County starting this weekend.
Major Trumbull County road to close for over a month
A heads up for Trumbull County drivers.
Ribbon cut on new sidewalk in Warren Twp.
A special ribbon cutting took place Friday in Warren Township.
Traffic slow on I-76 W in Portage County after crash
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a commercial vehicle caught fire.
Trumbull County highways undergo construction projects
Highways in Trumbull County will undergo construction projects overnight and in the coming months. Interstate 80 eastbound near Salt Springs Road is reduced to one lane until 6 a.m. on Friday, October 21. The ramp from State Route 11 northbound to I-80 is closed, but a detour is available from...
Niles issues boil alert after water restoration
The City of Niles issued a boil alert Thursday evening following the restoration of water to Warren Avenue, Emma Street and Cardigan Street. The boil alert is in effect for all of Cardigan Street, Emma Street and Warren Avenue between Hyde and Hunter Avenues. The alert is in effect until...
PHOTOS: RTA bus smashes into pole, fire hydrant
The front of an RTA bus was smashed and the windshield shattered after the bus hit a pole and fire hydrant early Friday morning.
Niles adding camera to bike path trailhead
Police will be able to keep a closer watch on a popular destination for fun and fitness in the city of Niles. City Council is buying a camera that will be installed at the Niles Greenway Bike Path trailhead located along Church Street off East State Street. Police Captain John...
Road closure announced for Oct. 24-26 in Mahoning Co.
The Mahoning County Engineer's Office will be replacing culverts on Messerly Road between Shields Road and US Route 62 beginning Monday, Oct. 24 through Wednesday, Oct. 26. The detour will be US Route 62 to Shields Road. Overnight closure of Messerly Road is expected.
Tractor trailer rollover on I-80 ramp in Mercer County
PSP was called to the area around 4:30 a.m.
Boardman school demolition set, as work begins on flood remediation plan
Flooding in Boardman has been an ongoing issue for decades, and now, some solutions are starting to take place, at least for the homes and businesses around Market Street and Southern Blvd, also known as the Forest Park neighborhood. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday, Oct. 18, approved the...
New Dunkin’ Donuts location coming to area
Work is already underway to clear the land to make way for the new Dunkin' Donuts location.
Bridge to East Liverpool neighborhood reopening after nearly 6 year closure
A bridge that was closed in east Liverpool nearly six years after being declared unsafe is scheduled to open again next week. Mayor Greg Bricker has announced that the Elizabeth Street Bridge will be reopening to public traffic on Thursday, October 27, 2022. To mark the event, the two oldest...
1 taken to hospital after late-night crash on I-680
It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday on I-680 between South Avenue and Market Street.
Activity happening around new Meijer in Trumbull Co.
Some flying activity is happening around the new Meijer at the Eastwood Mall Complex.
Break in Girard leaves residents without water
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Girard are going to be without water longer on Tuesday. The City of Girard said that water is out in the Parkwood area of the city. The water break is on Lorain Avenue. City officials said that water will be out until later...
Investigators see trend in Youngstown fires
A house fire on East Myrtle avenue this weekend marked Youngstown's 53rd arson this year. It's the city's fourth arson this month.
Local high school closed Thursday for heating issue
Only staff and students at the high school are affected by the closure.
Tractor trailer tips along ramp at I-80 and I-79
State Police in Mercer County are investigating after a tractor-trailer overturned along a ramp at Interstates 80 and 79. The truck flipped over onto its side in Findley Township at around 4:30 a.m. Friday as it was traveling from Interstate 80 westbound to Interstate 79 southbound. A rescue squad was...
