True freshmen standouts from Week Seven of college football

Week seven of college football saw some huge intraconference matchups across the national landscape. A number of true freshmen also made significant impacts in league contests. A running back from the SEC continued his torrid pace, two freshmen receivers had breakout games and a left tackle continued to shut down the blind side.

All five of this week’s standouts were included in On3’s 2022 Midseason True Freshman All-American Team last week. Let’s highlight some of those true freshmen who stood out on week seven of college football.

RB Quinshon Judkins – Ole Miss

Ole Miss stayed undefeated with a 48-34 win over Auburn. The Rebels got yet another big game from true freshman running back Quinshon Judkins, who rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in addition to a seven-yard touchdown catch. Judkins was huge in the second half, as he’s been for many games this season. The Pike Road (Ala.) High product shut the door on an Auburn comeback bid midway through the 4th quarter, bursting through the line for a 41-yard touchdown scamper.

Judkins’ season is noteworthy not only for a true freshmen, but among all running backs. He is currently second in the SEC in rushing yards with 720 and leads the league with 10 rushing touchdowns. Ole Miss’ rushing attack is a big reason why the Rebels are undefeated and ranked No. 7. Judkins’ emergence as one of the top backs in the SEC is a big reason why.

WR Tetairoa McMillan – Arizona

Tetairoa McMillan had a breakout game in Arizona’s 49-39 loss at Washington on Saturday evening. The true freshman from Anaheim (Calif.) Servite caught seven of nine targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns. McMillan got Arizona on the board in the first quarter, out-running a defender on a crossing route while scoring on a 46-yard catch-and-run. He flashed his patented ball skills on the second touchdown catch in the fourth quarter, rising above the defensive back for a high-point grab in the end zone. The score brought Arizona to within a field goal of Washington.

McMillan, ranked as the No. 41 overall prospect and No. 5 wide receiver in the 2022 On3 Consensus, could see his role continue to grow within Jedd Fisch’s Arizona offense if Saturday was any indication.

WR Antonio Williams – Clemson

Back in February, I wrote that true freshman wide receiver Antonio Williams could start for the Tigers. Fast forward to mid-October and the Irmo (S.C.) Dutch Fork product is Clemson’s leading pass catcher. Williams had a splash moment early on the Tigers’ 34-28 win over Florida State, separating down the right sideline for a 59-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The play was Clemson’s longest of the season.

Williams finished the game having caught both of his targets for 76 yards and the aforementioned touchdown. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is an advanced route-runner and natural separator with the ability to get open against most defensive backs he faces. Williams ranked as the No. 75 overall prospect in the 2022 On3 Consensus.

OT Kelvin Banks – Texas

Kelvin Banks has manned the left tackle spot for Texas all season and had one of his better games to date in the Longhorns’ 24-21 win over Iowa State. The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder allowed zero sacks, hits, hurries in 28 pass blocking attempts according to Pro Football Focus. The Humble (Texas) Summer Creek product’s smooth coordination in pass protection provided quarterback Quinn Ewers with time to work against a stingy Iowa State defense. He already looks like one of the best offensive linemen in the Big 12 just seven games into his collegiate career.

Banks ranked as the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2022 On300.

LB Abdul Carter – Penn State

True freshman Abdul Carter was a bright spot for a tough day for Penn State’s defense. The Nittany Lions allowed 418 rushing yards in a 41-17 loss to Michigan. Still, Carter had a strong showing in the loss. The true freshman tallied five tackles and three stops, in 44 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He made a big stop on third and goal in the first quarter. It would not be surprising to see the 6-foot-3, 230-pounder see even more snaps given how he played relative to the rest of Penn State’s defense on Saturday.

Carter ranked as the No. 129 overall prospect and No. 11 linebacker in the 2022 On300.