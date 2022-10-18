ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey Township, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation

Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids

Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
VINELAND, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student

OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore

BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

