NJ mother now faces charges stemming from newborn’s 2019 beating death
A 30-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with the beating death of one of her newborn twins three years ago, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. Raeshonn Corbo, of Teaneck, now has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child,...
New Jersey parents arrested after second Jersey Shore toddler overdoses on drugs
For the second time in the last week a toddler at the Jersey Shore has overdosed on drugs found in their home, fortunately though, in this latest case a 2-year-old in Wall Township was revived. A Lacey Township woman was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter among other offenses after her 2-year-old...
Winslow Twp., NJ, Man Faces Potential Life in Prison After Year-long Drug Investigation
Four people have been arrested, including a man from Winslow Township who now potentially faces life in prison, following a year-long narcotics investigation that spanned several counties and involved 18 different law enforcement agencies. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says that Winslow Township man, 43-year-old Garry Carter, was the...
5 N.J. daycare workers charged with abusing, force feeding kids
Authorities have filed child endangerment and neglect charges against five daycare workers who are accused of assaults, forced feedings and aggressive restraining of kids in their care. The charges involve alleged conduct that occurred at the recently closed Vineland Infant-Toddler Center on Delsea Drive in Vineland. The alleged incidents occurred...
NJ driver killed in Route 9 crash was Rutgers student
OLD BRIDGE — A student at the Rutgers School of Business was killed in a crash on Route 9 on Wednesday morning. An Infiniti Q50 driven by Driton Guze, 22, of Old Bridge, was headed south on Route 9 in Old Bridge near Phillips Drive around 6:25 a.m. when he lost control and crossed the grass median, according to Acting Police Chief Donald Fritz.
N.J. mother charged in death of 2-year-old who ingested fentanyl, authorities say
A New Jersey mother has been charged with aggravated manslaughter weeks after her 2-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died, authorities said. Natalie M. Sabie, 34, of Lacey, was also charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of fentanyl following her arrest Friday, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.
Ocean County Woman Arrested For the Death Of Two-Year-Old Son
LACEY – A Township woman has been arrested and criminally charged for her son’s death after drugs were found in the child’s system, authorities said. Natalie Sabie, 34, of Lacey Township, was charged with Aggravated Manslaughter as well as three counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and possession of Fentanyl.
Prosecutor: Mother charged in death of toddler who overdosed on fentanyl
A Lacey Township woman has been charged with aggravated manslaughter after her 2-year-old son died from ingesting fentanyl.
NJ PBA honors fallen police in Bristol, CT ambush attack
Last week we saw a tragedy unfold as two police officers lost their lives in what has been described as an ambush. Three Bristol, Connecticut cops responded to a 911 call regarding a violent dispute between two brothers. As the officers exited their vehicles to deal with the situation, gunfire erupted.
N.J. man shot and killed in Atlantic City, officials say
A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Atlantic City early Wednesday, authorities said. Tyronne Ford, of Mays Landing, was found by police with gunshot wounds around 1:45 a.m. on the 1400 block of Atlantic Avenue, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said. Ford was brought to an area hospital...
Police: Rutgers University student killed in crash in Old Bridge
A Rutgers University student was killed in a crash in Old Bridge, according to police.
phillyvoice.com
Body camera footage shows detective from N.J. Attorney General's Office being arrested at North Wildwood bar
A sergeant with the New Jersey Attorney General's Office of Public Integrity and Accountability was arrested in North Wildwood last month for allegedly attempting to return to a bar multiple times after she had been asked to leave. Danielle Oliveira, 32, allegedly tried to sneak back into Kennan's Irish Pub...
N.J. boy 7, critically injured after being struck by car after getting off school bus, cops say
A 7-year-old boy was critically injured when he was struck by a vehicle while walking home just after being dropped off by his school bus Thursday afternoon in Burlington County, officials said. The driver of the car stopped and cooperated with police after hitting the boy around 3:20 p.m. on...
Philly Area Mom Who Once Faked Daughter's Kidnapping Now Accused Of Embezzlement In NJ
A former Pennsylvania mom now living in New Jersey who was once accused of faking her daughter's kidnapping has been charged with embezzling "tens of thousands" of dollars from her employer, authorities said. Bonnie Sweeten, 51, of Delanco, faces two counts of federal wire fraud charges, the US Attorney's Office...
Ocean County Man Pleads Guilty In Health Care Scheme
BAYVILLE – A former pharmaceutical sales representative from Ocean County has admitted to managing a health care scheme and wrongfully obtaining patients’ personal health information, officials said. Keith Ritson, 42, of Bayville, pleaded guilty to the charges of one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and...
Florida couple manipulates school in Bay Head, NJ by invoicing them for 20 laptops
The Bay Head Police Department with assistance from Point Pleasant Borough Police were able to stop a pair of criminals in their tracks as they tried to scam a local elementary school. Bay Head Police said that an employee at the Bay Head School opened up an invoice for their...
3 teens missing after being together at convenience store in Central Jersey, cops say
Update: The three teens were located, according to police. Three teenagers who were last seen together at a QuickChek store in Piscataway on Monday night are missing, officials said Wednesday. The three were at the convenience store on the corner of Mountain Avenue and William Street around 8:45 p.m., according...
Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore
BARNEGAT, NJ – An elderly man who went missing earlier this week in Barnegat was found by rescuers in a heavily wooded area on Thursday. Police said 82-year-old Leslie Schaffer was conscious but unable to walk or stand when rescuers located him. The search began with the Barnegat Police Department scouring through video surveillance footage from Cloverdale Park after he was last seen in the area of Nautilus Drive near the park. At one point over 80 rescuers from 15 agencies searched the woods in the park using drones, horses, ATVs, K-9s and a New Jersey State Police Helicopter. “After The post Elderly man missing from Barnegat found in heavily wooded area at the shore appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ woman intentionally drives into crowd of teens, hurting 3
GLASSBORO — A woman who was involved in a fight at an apartment complex Monday afternoon faces attempted murder charges after police say she intentionally plowed her car into a crowd of teens. Police say the victims were not involved in the initial altercation. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove,...
Tractor-trailer crash, fire closes section of NJ Turnpike
A tractor-trailer that caught fire caused the closure of a section of the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday morning. The truck caught fire around 7:30 a.m. between Exit 4 (Route 73) and Exit 3 (Route 168) in an area with road work. The highway has only two lanes in each direction in the area.
