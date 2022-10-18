ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warchant TV: FSU Football bye-week practice video

By Aslan Hajivandi
On3.com
 5 days ago
Florida State enters the off week 4-3 (2-3) and looking to regroup heading into the final five games of the season that includes visits to current No. 14 Syracuse, Miami and a regular-season finale hosting the Florida Gators.

Tuesday’s practice was held entirely within the indoor practice facility. Full observations and post-practice interviews will be available early in the afternoon here on Warchant.com

