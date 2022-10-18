ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs fans have ideas on who KC should add after report of Kelce contract restructure

By Pete Grathoff
The Kansas City Star
 3 days ago

The NFL Players Association’s salary cap figures shows the Chiefs have $461,833 in cap space , which wouldn’t give the team much wiggle room should it try to swing a trade or sign a free agent.

But the team reportedly got some cap space on Tuesday morning.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the Chiefs restructured tight end Travis Kelce’s contract by converting base salary into a signing bonus. That would open up $3.455 in million in cap room, Yates said in a tweet.

That report set off speculation among fans that the Chiefs would use the money to bring in another player via trade or free agency.

The Panthers are in rebuild mode after firing coach Matt Rhule, and there are at least three Carolina players that Chiefs fans have mentioned as good fits in Kansas City: defensive end Brian Burns, running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver D.J. Moore.

Another player linked to the Chiefs: wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is a free agent.

Spotrac shows Burns, who had nine sacks last year and four this year, has a base salary of $2.3 million this season (and $16.1 million in 2023). Peter Schrager said on Fox Sports that Carolina would want multiple first-round picks for McCaffrey. On the plus side, McCaffrey has a base salary of $1.035 million this season, NBC Sports reported.

Moore, who has three seasons of 1,100-plus receiving yards, has a base salary of just over $1 million this season , Spotrac said, but that jumps to nearly $20 million next season. A poll with an admittedly small number of votes shows Chiefs fans would like to see Beckham in KC .

Here is a bit of what Chiefs fans were saying about potential additions to the team.

Kansas City, MO
