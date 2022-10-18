DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday the arrests of five individuals from the Philadelphia area who conspired together to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit. The investigation, conducted by the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police, revealed that these individuals used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram.

