Semi-Annual yard sale helps raise money for families in need in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Operation Wildcat helps local families and students in need in the Mechanicsburg area. Today and Saturday they are holding their Semi-Annual Yard Sale fundraiser. Their yard sales are the only fundraisers they do throughout the year. Here, people can buy books, baby items, toys,...
Harrisburg native goes from living in affordable housing to building it
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Fernandez Realty Group Founder and CEO George Fernandez grew up in Harrisburg in low-income housing. “With a four burner stove and only one burner worked,” he recalled. 20 years later, the shortage of affordable housing remains a problem. “There’s so many people in...
Some upset with trans flag and resources displayed in West Shore S.D., others applaud move
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Some tempers flared at the West Shore School District meeting on Thursday night. A small group of parents are upset over some bulletin board material related to the LGBTQ community. But, others in the community are upset that a small group of parents are demonizing an already marginalized community.
FIRE organization takes Dauphin Co. Parks & Rec to court over censorship
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, or FIRE is taking the Dauphin County Parks & Rec to court over their "censorship" of the organization. On June 11, Dave Kocur, and Kevin Gaughen, were asked to leave the Fort Hunter Park for engaging in political activity as they were attempting to get signatures that would place Kocur on the ballot in November, according to FIRE.
Lions of PA work tirelessly to provide flood relief to Kentucky
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It’s been more than a month since records levels floods left many homes in Eastern Kentucky destroyed. Now, the Lions of Pennsylvania are trying to help with the flood relief. The district governors in Eastern Kentucky reached out to the Lions of Pennsylvania...
Second annual 'Family Fishing Day' at Italian Lake in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Saturday, October 22, the City of Harrisburg will have their Family Fishing Day event at Italian Lake with check-in starting at 9 a.m. This is the second year of this annual event, according to the city. “We want to offer everyone in the city the...
Former York County principal pleads guilty to theft of Federal Program Funds
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Leonard Hart, age 50, of Mount Wolf, pleaded guilty to obtaining by fraud and misapplying money from Lincoln Charter School (LCS) in York, Pennsylvania. According to United States Attorney Gerard...
AG Shapiro announces arrest of five individuals involved in illegal puppy selling ring
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced on Friday the arrests of five individuals from the Philadelphia area who conspired together to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit. The investigation, conducted by the Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania State Police, revealed that these individuals used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit US Currency to purchase the puppies from breeders in Lancaster County, and then sold the stolen dogs through social media platforms, such as Instagram.
Celebrating 5 millionth tree planted in PA
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Oct. 19, The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership hit a major milestone by planting the 5 millionth tree since launching their project in 2018. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation coordinated a mass tree-planting initiative with over 200 organizations four years ago with the goal of planting 10 million trees in Pennsylvania. The partnership reached its midpoint of 5 million today, with an oak tree planted at Furnace Run Park in Shippensburg.
Explore Schuylkill will start development on county craft beverage trail app
Pottsville, Schuylkill County — Governor Wolf has announced 1.7 million dollars in grants towards the alcohol industry in the Commonwealth. Schuylkill's tourism board was one of the 27 to receive the funding. Explore Schuylkill will receive over $26,000 dollars. They plan to use the money to make an app...
Recovery center hosts Q&A on fentanyl epidemic in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — If you have questions about the drug epidemic in our area, tonight is your chance to get answers. JFT Recovery Services is hosting a question-and-answer town hall Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. Executive director Steve Barndt says he wants to give everyone in the community a...
New playground to honor life of 12-year-old Lebanon homicide victim
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Lebanon County is memorializing a child who died after being imprisoned and abused for years. "Max's Place" is a new playground at Annville Elementary School, honoring 12-year-old Max Schollenberger who died in September 2020. Officials say the goal is to give kids a chance...
Lancaster Co. crash destroys two cars on Lincoln Highway
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police and fire crews worked tirelessly to clean up the scene of a multi-vehicle crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Lincoln Highway East, according to Lafayette Fire Company. Officials were dispatched to the accident on October 20 at around 6 a.m. where...
PHOTOS | Whitaker Center unveils new 'POPnology' exhibit
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Celebrating Back to the Future Day, the Whitaker Center of Science and the Arts unveiled their new "POPnology" exhibit on October 21. According to a release, the POPnology exhibit is "an 8,000-square-foot traveling exhibit that includes movie set pieces, artifacts, and replicas of some of pop culture's most iconic sci-fi characters."
Frog's Hollow Tavern employee injured after stabbing in Lebanon Co.
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — New details have emerged about a stabbing that sent a 47-year-old man to the hospital on Sept. 25, according to Swatara Township Police. Officials have now been able to release more information outlining the incident, revealing that a second victim was injured in the stabbing.
Dr. Oz stumps across York County
West York, York County — Twenty days to go until the November election, and the campaign trail is heating up. Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz spent the entire day in York County wooing voters. “Are you happy with the way things are going?” asked Dr. Oz to...
Four from Philadelphia accused of using fake money at Lackawanna, Luzerne Co. stores
(WOLF) — Four people from Philadelphia have been charged for allegedly passing more than $2,800 in counterfeit bills at stores throughout Lackawanna and Luzerne counties. The suspects include 18-year-old Brinayah Clark, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Kendall Rawls, of Philadelphia, 22-year-old Nazeer Amir Shamsud-Din of Snellville, Georgia, and 21-year-old Jaquan Underwood, of Philadelphia.
Problems persist at Governor's Square despite repairs being underway
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Even as repairs continue to be made at Governor's Square in Harrisburg, some residents are concerned for their safety, especially as some homes were recently placarded and deemed unfit to live in. The City of Harrisburg said seven properties were placarded. A spokesperson said...
Police searching for missing juvenile in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Police in Dauphin County say they are searching for a missing juvenile. According to authorities Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen Friday morning around 3:00 AM at her home on South Crawford Road in Hummelstown, Dauphin County. Winfindale is described as a having red...
Pennsylvania works to make naloxone more accessible
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — According to the Department of Health, an average of 14 Pennsylvanians die every day from an overdose. So, the Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs, the Department of Health, and the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are joining together to help make naloxone more easily accessible for residents.
