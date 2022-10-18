ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Chip Kelly, UCLA preparing for a 'difficult place to play' at Oregon

By Sam Gillenwater
On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktiVN_0idaj3kt00
Sean M. Haffey | Getty Images

Chip Kelly is heading back to his old stomping grounds this weekend when he takes No. 9 UCLA to face No. 10 Oregon. The latest homecoming will be short-lived, though, as Autzen Stadium will be on the Bruins from the jump. It’ll be a wild environment for more than one reason in what has become a massive conference matchup. For Kelly, he knows it’s just part of being a top-ranked team playing on the road.

Kelly spoke about playing at Oregon during his media availability on Monday. He said a return to Eugene is difficult but no more challenging than other road environments in the Pac-12. At this point of conference play, it comes with the territory of being one of the nation’s best.

“It’s a difficult place to play, just like (anywhere) in this league. You go to Washington? It’s hard. You go to Oregon? It’s hard,” said Kelly. “I think that’s part of it when you’re playing meaningful games in October is you’ve gotta be prepared for crowd noise. We’ll be prepared for it.”

Kelly has an 8-9 record in Pac-12 road games during his five seasons at the helm of UCLA. That includes an 0-2 mark back at Oregon after he spent four seasons there as head coach. With that said, this is easily the best team Kelly has taken up to Eugene although the Ducks are still the favorite heading in.

There’s a lot of pressure for everyone involved in this game. It’s a return for Kelly, but it also has major implications for the Pac-12 and potentially the conference’s chances to have a representative in the CFP. If UCLA wants to be that representative, Kelly knows he’ll have to have his team ready for what is guaranteed to be a hostile environment.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

What Chip Kelly said after UCLA lost to Oregon Ducks

No. 9 UCLA lost to No. 10 Oregon, 45-30, Saturday at Autzen Stadium. Chip Kelly recapped the Bruins’ first loss of the season. Below is a transcript of Kelly’s postgame press conference. CHIP KELLY. On inability to get defensive stops …. “We didn’t get stops with our defense...
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
EUGENE, OR
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
72K+
Followers
78K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy