2024 OT Kavion Broussard has Big 12 visit set

The USC Trojans moved up in the AP and Coaches Polls despite not playing this weekend. The Trojans now rank No. 10 in the AP Poll and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. Last week, USC was No. 12 in both polls following a one-point road loss to a ranked Utah team. USC is tied with Wake Forest at No. 10 in the AP Poll. The Trojans are just eight points behind the Demon Deacons in the Coaches Poll.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO